ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | DC Ward 3 candidates | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
Home » Latest News » Correction: Deluxe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Correction: Deluxe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2022, 11:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $555 million in the period.

Deluxe expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLX

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up