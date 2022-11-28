Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » Latest News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 96 cents to $77.24 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 44 cents to $83.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $2.33 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.22 a gallon. December natural gas fell 31 cents to $6.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $13.50 to $1,755.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 48 cents $21.13 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.62 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.89 Japanese yen from 139.05 yen. The euro fell to $1.0339 from $1.0412.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up