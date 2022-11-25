CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 790¾ 799¾ 771 775½ —18 Mar 809¾ 820¼ 792½ 797 —16½ May 820¾ 830 803¼ 807¾ —15½ Jul 823¼ 832¼ 808 811¾ —14 Sep 829¼ 838 815 818½ —13 Dec 839½ 846½ 826¼ 828¼ —12 Mar 848¼ 848¼ 829¾ 832 —11½ May 827 —11½ Jul 805½ 807 792 792 —11 Sep 779¾ —11 Dec 789¾ —11¼ Mar 781 —11¼ May 766¾ —11¼ Jul 735½ —5¾ Est. sales 85,874. Wed.’s sales 79,956 Wed.’s open int 349,756 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 661¼ 669¾ 661 668 +4¾ Mar 664¾ 673 664¼ 671¼ +5 May 664¾ 671¾ 663½ 670 +4½ Jul 659 666 658 664½ +4½ Sep 619¾ 625 618¾ 622¼ +1¾ Dec 607 613 606¼ 610¾ +2¼ Mar 615½ 619½ 615¼ 617½ +2 May 615 620¼ 615 620¼ +2¼ Jul 620 620¼ 618¼ 618¾ +2 Sep 578¼ 579 578¼ 579 +2 Dec 565 569 565 568¼ +1¼ Jul 573¾ +1¼ Dec 530 531 530 531 +¾ Est. sales 267,789. Wed.’s sales 245,575 Wed.’s open int 1,346,324 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 394 396¾ 390¼ 390¼ —4½ Mar 389 392½ 383 383¾ —5¼ May 383½ —4¾ Jul 392¾ 392¾ 384½ 384½ —6¾ Sep 377¾ —6 Dec 377¾ —6 Mar 370 —6 May 386½ —6 Jul 374½ —6 Sep 390¼ —6 Jul 367¾ —6 Sep 383½ —6 Est. sales 778. Wed.’s sales 754 Wed.’s open int 3,903 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1436¾ 1448 1431 1436¼ +¼ Mar 1442 1453¾ 1436¾ 1442¼ +¼ May 1448¾ 1460¼ 1444 1449¾ +1 Jul 1451 1463¼ 1446½ 1453 +2 Aug 1430½ 1445 1430½ 1435½ +1¼ Sep 1395 1405¾ 1394 1397¼ +½ Nov 1378 1386¼ 1374½ 1379¼ +1½ Jan 1377¼ 1385¾ 1377¼ 1379¾ +1¾ Mar 1365¾ 1375 1365¾ 1369¼ +2½ May 1360 1364½ 1360 1364½ +3 Jul 1360½ 1364¼ 1360½ 1364¼ +3 Aug 1353½ +3 Sep 1333¼ +3 Nov 1308 1313¾ 1308 1310½ +2¼ Jan 1312¼ +2¼ Mar 1301¾ +2¼ May 1297 +2¼ Jul 1306½ +2¼ Aug 1295¾ +2¼ Sep 1275½ +2¼ Nov 1249¼ +2¼ Jul 1245¼ +2¼ Nov 1194½ +2¼ Est. sales 121,638. Wed.’s sales 120,016 Wed.’s open int 621,088 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 74.91 75.32 74.41 74.52 —.39 Jan 72.21 72.66 71.53 71.71 —.49 Mar 70.43 70.85 69.79 70.02 —.40 May 68.93 69.23 68.28 68.53 —.31 Jul 67.55 67.75 67.00 67.23 —.23 Aug 66.52 66.63 65.93 66.14 —.21 Sep 65.62 65.72 64.99 65.23 —.21 Oct 64.75 64.88 64.18 64.42 —.21 Dec 64.13 64.23 63.68 63.93 —.20 Jan 63.36 63.46 63.36 63.46 —.19 Mar 62.72 62.81 62.72 62.81 —.17 May 62.25 —.17 Jul 61.81 —.17 Aug 61.25 —.17 Sep 60.69 —.17 Oct 60.02 —.15 Dec 59.83 —.15 Jul 59.45 —.15 Oct 59.16 —.15 Dec 59.17 —.15 Est. sales 162,747. Wed.’s sales 155,299 Wed.’s open int 452,862, up 1,966 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 409.70 414.30 407.90 408.80 —.90 Jan 407.00 412.10 405.40 406.30 —1.10 Mar 403.90 408.50 402.00 404.20 +.20 May 400.90 405.20 399.30 401.70 +.80 Jul 399.20 403.90 398.10 400.60 +.80 Aug 394.50 400.00 394.50 397.00 +.70 Sep 390.50 394.30 390.30 391.80 +.90 Oct 384.60 388.10 384.60 386.10 +1.10 Dec 384.50 387.90 384.00 385.90 +1.40 Jan 384.80 385.00 384.00 385.00 +1.50 Mar 383.40 383.80 381.70 381.90 +1.50 May 380.20 +1.40 Jul 380.30 +1.40 Aug 378.00 +1.50 Sep 373.80 +1.70 Oct 368.60 +1.70 Dec 368.40 +1.70 Jul 366.90 +1.70 Oct 366.90 +1.70 Dec 361.00 +1.70 Est. sales 153,646. Wed.’s sales 144,191 Wed.’s open int 394,245

