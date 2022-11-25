CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|790¾
|799¾
|771
|775½
|—18
|Mar
|809¾
|820¼
|792½
|797
|—16½
|May
|820¾
|830
|803¼
|807¾
|—15½
|Jul
|823¼
|832¼
|808
|811¾
|—14
|Sep
|829¼
|838
|815
|818½
|—13
|Dec
|839½
|846½
|826¼
|828¼
|—12
|Mar
|848¼
|848¼
|829¾
|832
|—11½
|May
|827
|—11½
|Jul
|805½
|807
|792
|792
|—11
|Sep
|779¾
|—11
|Dec
|789¾
|—11¼
|Mar
|781
|—11¼
|May
|766¾
|—11¼
|Jul
|735½
|—5¾
|Est. sales 85,874.
|Wed.’s sales 79,956
|Wed.’s open int 349,756
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|661¼
|669¾
|661
|668
|+4¾
|Mar
|664¾
|673
|664¼
|671¼
|+5
|May
|664¾
|671¾
|663½
|670
|+4½
|Jul
|659
|666
|658
|664½
|+4½
|Sep
|619¾
|625
|618¾
|622¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|607
|613
|606¼
|610¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|615½
|619½
|615¼
|617½
|+2
|May
|615
|620¼
|615
|620¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|620
|620¼
|618¼
|618¾
|+2
|Sep
|578¼
|579
|578¼
|579
|+2
|Dec
|565
|569
|565
|568¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|573¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|530
|531
|530
|531
|+¾
|Est. sales 267,789.
|Wed.’s sales 245,575
|Wed.’s open int 1,346,324
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|394
|396¾
|390¼
|390¼
|—4½
|Mar
|389
|392½
|383
|383¾
|—5¼
|May
|383½
|—4¾
|Jul
|392¾
|392¾
|384½
|384½
|—6¾
|Sep
|377¾
|—6
|Dec
|377¾
|—6
|Mar
|370
|—6
|May
|386½
|—6
|Jul
|374½
|—6
|Sep
|390¼
|—6
|Jul
|367¾
|—6
|Sep
|383½
|—6
|Est. sales 778.
|Wed.’s sales 754
|Wed.’s open int 3,903
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1436¾
|1448
|1431
|1436¼
|+¼
|Mar
|1442
|1453¾
|1436¾
|1442¼
|+¼
|May
|1448¾
|1460¼
|1444
|1449¾
|+1
|Jul
|1451
|1463¼
|1446½
|1453
|+2
|Aug
|1430½
|1445
|1430½
|1435½
|+1¼
|Sep
|1395
|1405¾
|1394
|1397¼
|+½
|Nov
|1378
|1386¼
|1374½
|1379¼
|+1½
|Jan
|1377¼
|1385¾
|1377¼
|1379¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|1365¾
|1375
|1365¾
|1369¼
|+2½
|May
|1360
|1364½
|1360
|1364½
|+3
|Jul
|1360½
|1364¼
|1360½
|1364¼
|+3
|Aug
|1353½
|+3
|Sep
|1333¼
|+3
|Nov
|1308
|1313¾
|1308
|1310½
|+2¼
|Jan
|1312¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|1301¾
|+2¼
|May
|1297
|+2¼
|Jul
|1306½
|+2¼
|Aug
|1295¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|1275½
|+2¼
|Nov
|1249¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|1245¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|1194½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 121,638.
|Wed.’s sales 120,016
|Wed.’s open int 621,088
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|74.91
|75.32
|74.41
|74.52
|—.39
|Jan
|72.21
|72.66
|71.53
|71.71
|—.49
|Mar
|70.43
|70.85
|69.79
|70.02
|—.40
|May
|68.93
|69.23
|68.28
|68.53
|—.31
|Jul
|67.55
|67.75
|67.00
|67.23
|—.23
|Aug
|66.52
|66.63
|65.93
|66.14
|—.21
|Sep
|65.62
|65.72
|64.99
|65.23
|—.21
|Oct
|64.75
|64.88
|64.18
|64.42
|—.21
|Dec
|64.13
|64.23
|63.68
|63.93
|—.20
|Jan
|63.36
|63.46
|63.36
|63.46
|—.19
|Mar
|62.72
|62.81
|62.72
|62.81
|—.17
|May
|62.25
|—.17
|Jul
|61.81
|—.17
|Aug
|61.25
|—.17
|Sep
|60.69
|—.17
|Oct
|60.02
|—.15
|Dec
|59.83
|—.15
|Jul
|59.45
|—.15
|Oct
|59.16
|—.15
|Dec
|59.17
|—.15
|Est. sales 162,747.
|Wed.’s sales 155,299
|Wed.’s open int 452,862,
|up 1,966
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|409.70
|414.30
|407.90
|408.80
|—.90
|Jan
|407.00
|412.10
|405.40
|406.30
|—1.10
|Mar
|403.90
|408.50
|402.00
|404.20
|+.20
|May
|400.90
|405.20
|399.30
|401.70
|+.80
|Jul
|399.20
|403.90
|398.10
|400.60
|+.80
|Aug
|394.50
|400.00
|394.50
|397.00
|+.70
|Sep
|390.50
|394.30
|390.30
|391.80
|+.90
|Oct
|384.60
|388.10
|384.60
|386.10
|+1.10
|Dec
|384.50
|387.90
|384.00
|385.90
|+1.40
|Jan
|384.80
|385.00
|384.00
|385.00
|+1.50
|Mar
|383.40
|383.80
|381.70
|381.90
|+1.50
|May
|380.20
|+1.40
|Jul
|380.30
|+1.40
|Aug
|378.00
|+1.50
|Sep
|373.80
|+1.70
|Oct
|368.60
|+1.70
|Dec
|368.40
|+1.70
|Jul
|366.90
|+1.70
|Oct
|366.90
|+1.70
|Dec
|361.00
|+1.70
|Est. sales 153,646.
|Wed.’s sales 144,191
|Wed.’s open int 394,245
