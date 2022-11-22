CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 799 806¾ 790 791½ —7¾ Mar 816½ 825 809 810½ —7¾ May 827 833¼ 818½ 820 —7½ Jul 830½ 835 821 822½ —8½ Sep 834¾ 839¼ 827¼ 828 —8¾ Dec 843 847 836 836½ —8½ Mar 839¼ 849¾ 839¼ 840 —7¾ May 838 838 835 835 —7¾ Jul 800¾ 800¾ 798½ 798½ —6 Sep 786¼ —6 Dec 794¾ —5¾ Mar 786 —5¾ May 771¾ —5¾ Jul 735 —5¾ Est. sales 91,020. Mon.’s sales 87,658 Mon.’s open int 351,381, up 2,968 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 659½ 663 656¼ 656¾ —2¾ Mar 663½ 666¾ 659 659¼ —4¼ May 662 665¼ 658½ 658¾ —3¾ Jul 657 660 653¾ 653¾ —3½ Sep 617¼ 621½ 616 616 —3¼ Dec 605¼ 609¾ 604 605¼ —2 Mar 611½ 616¼ 610¾ 612 —2 May 614¾ 619¾ 614¾ 615 —1¾ Jul 614¼ 616½ 613 613¾ —1¾ Sep 574¼ —1 Dec 564¼ 566¾ 563¾ 565 —1 Jul 570½ —1 Dec 529½ 529½ 527½ 527¾ —1¼ Est. sales 304,106. Mon.’s sales 263,980 Mon.’s open int 1,367,875 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 399¼ 402¾ 395½ 399¾ +1 Mar 396¾ 397¾ 391½ 396 +1 May 394 395¼ 394 394¾ +½ Jul 397¾ +¾ Sep 390½ — ¾ Dec 390½ — ¾ Mar 382¾ — ¾ May 399¼ — ¾ Jul 387¼ — ¾ Sep 403 — ¾ Jul 383 383 380½ 380½ — ¾ Sep 396¼ — ¾ Est. sales 733. Mon.’s sales 618 Mon.’s open int 4,115 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1436 1443½ 1428¼ 1429¾ —7 Mar 1441 1448¼ 1434½ 1436½ —5¼ May 1447 1454¼ 1441¼ 1443½ —4½ Jul 1449½ 1455¾ 1444½ 1446 —4¾ Aug 1430½ 1438¾ 1426¼ 1430¾ —3 Sep 1395¾ 1401½ 1388¾ 1394¾ —2¼ Nov 1375¼ 1382½ 1371 1376¼ —2¼ Jan 1380 1382½ 1375¾ 1378 —2 Mar 1369 1372½ 1368 1368¼ —1¾ May 1359¾ 1364 1359¾ 1363¾ —1½ Jul 1365½ 1367 1363¾ 1364 —1 Aug 1353¼ —1 Sep 1333 —1 Nov 1309¼ 1314 1309 1310 —2 Jan 1311¾ —2 Mar 1301¼ —2 May 1296½ —2 Jul 1306 —2 Aug 1295¼ —2 Sep 1275 —2 Nov 1248¾ —4½ Jul 1244¾ —4½ Nov 1194 —4½ Est. sales 119,521. Mon.’s sales 107,244 Mon.’s open int 624,975, up 1,100 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 72.92 74.32 72.91 73.84 +.84 Jan 70.69 72.12 70.64 71.44 +.71 Mar 69.12 70.29 69.01 69.82 +.76 May 67.84 68.76 67.65 68.41 +.73 Jul 66.67 67.47 66.46 67.17 +.64 Aug 65.72 66.34 65.48 66.16 +.64 Sep 64.83 65.45 64.44 65.29 +.66 Oct 64.03 64.66 63.69 64.50 +.68 Dec 63.51 64.19 63.29 64.02 +.67 Jan 62.87 63.58 62.87 63.58 +.69 Mar 62.99 +.70 May 62.51 +.69 Jul 62.11 +.69 Aug 61.58 +.71 Sep 61.02 +.71 Oct 60.29 +.67 Dec 60.11 +.66 Jul 59.86 +.66 Oct 59.57 +.66 Dec 59.51 +.66 Est. sales 138,927. Mon.’s sales 128,986 Mon.’s open int 448,111, up 2,060 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 412.00 413.40 407.80 408.60 —2.80 Jan 408.80 409.20 404.30 405.00 —3.00 Mar 405.10 405.10 400.60 401.60 —2.40 May 402.10 402.10 397.30 398.40 —2.70 Jul 401.20 401.40 396.50 397.30 —3.10 Aug 398.30 398.30 393.10 393.80 —3.10 Sep 393.20 393.20 388.30 388.90 —3.10 Oct 387.30 387.30 383.30 383.40 —3.10 Dec 386.80 386.90 382.30 382.90 —3.30 Jan 383.30 383.30 381.80 382.00 —3.20 Mar 379.00 —3.20 May 377.40 —3.00 Jul 377.60 —2.90 Aug 375.30 —2.90 Sep 371.10 —2.60 Oct 366.00 —2.50 Dec 365.90 —2.40 Jul 364.40 —2.40 Oct 364.40 —2.40 Dec 358.50 —2.40 Est. sales 108,204. Mon.’s sales 99,664 Mon.’s open int 392,174

