CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|799
|806¾
|790
|791½
|—7¾
|Mar
|816½
|825
|809
|810½
|—7¾
|May
|827
|833¼
|818½
|820
|—7½
|Jul
|830½
|835
|821
|822½
|—8½
|Sep
|834¾
|839¼
|827¼
|828
|—8¾
|Dec
|843
|847
|836
|836½
|—8½
|Mar
|839¼
|849¾
|839¼
|840
|—7¾
|May
|838
|838
|835
|835
|—7¾
|Jul
|800¾
|800¾
|798½
|798½
|—6
|Sep
|786¼
|—6
|Dec
|794¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|786
|—5¾
|May
|771¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|735
|—5¾
|Est. sales 91,020.
|Mon.’s sales 87,658
|Mon.’s open int 351,381,
|up 2,968
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|659½
|663
|656¼
|656¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|663½
|666¾
|659
|659¼
|—4¼
|May
|662
|665¼
|658½
|658¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|657
|660
|653¾
|653¾
|—3½
|Sep
|617¼
|621½
|616
|616
|—3¼
|Dec
|605¼
|609¾
|604
|605¼
|—2
|Mar
|611½
|616¼
|610¾
|612
|—2
|May
|614¾
|619¾
|614¾
|615
|—1¾
|Jul
|614¼
|616½
|613
|613¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|574¼
|—1
|Dec
|564¼
|566¾
|563¾
|565
|—1
|Jul
|570½
|—1
|Dec
|529½
|529½
|527½
|527¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 304,106.
|Mon.’s sales 263,980
|Mon.’s open int 1,367,875
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|399¼
|402¾
|395½
|399¾
|+1
|Mar
|396¾
|397¾
|391½
|396
|+1
|May
|394
|395¼
|394
|394¾
|+½
|Jul
|397¾
|+¾
|Sep
|390½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|390½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|382¾
|—
|¾
|May
|399¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|387¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|403
|—
|¾
|Jul
|383
|383
|380½
|380½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|396¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 733.
|Mon.’s sales 618
|Mon.’s open int 4,115
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1436
|1443½
|1428¼
|1429¾
|—7
|Mar
|1441
|1448¼
|1434½
|1436½
|—5¼
|May
|1447
|1454¼
|1441¼
|1443½
|—4½
|Jul
|1449½
|1455¾
|1444½
|1446
|—4¾
|Aug
|1430½
|1438¾
|1426¼
|1430¾
|—3
|Sep
|1395¾
|1401½
|1388¾
|1394¾
|—2¼
|Nov
|1375¼
|1382½
|1371
|1376¼
|—2¼
|Jan
|1380
|1382½
|1375¾
|1378
|—2
|Mar
|1369
|1372½
|1368
|1368¼
|—1¾
|May
|1359¾
|1364
|1359¾
|1363¾
|—1½
|Jul
|1365½
|1367
|1363¾
|1364
|—1
|Aug
|1353¼
|—1
|Sep
|1333
|—1
|Nov
|1309¼
|1314
|1309
|1310
|—2
|Jan
|1311¾
|—2
|Mar
|1301¼
|—2
|May
|1296½
|—2
|Jul
|1306
|—2
|Aug
|1295¼
|—2
|Sep
|1275
|—2
|Nov
|1248¾
|—4½
|Jul
|1244¾
|—4½
|Nov
|1194
|—4½
|Est. sales 119,521.
|Mon.’s sales 107,244
|Mon.’s open int 624,975,
|up 1,100
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|72.92
|74.32
|72.91
|73.84
|+.84
|Jan
|70.69
|72.12
|70.64
|71.44
|+.71
|Mar
|69.12
|70.29
|69.01
|69.82
|+.76
|May
|67.84
|68.76
|67.65
|68.41
|+.73
|Jul
|66.67
|67.47
|66.46
|67.17
|+.64
|Aug
|65.72
|66.34
|65.48
|66.16
|+.64
|Sep
|64.83
|65.45
|64.44
|65.29
|+.66
|Oct
|64.03
|64.66
|63.69
|64.50
|+.68
|Dec
|63.51
|64.19
|63.29
|64.02
|+.67
|Jan
|62.87
|63.58
|62.87
|63.58
|+.69
|Mar
|62.99
|+.70
|May
|62.51
|+.69
|Jul
|62.11
|+.69
|Aug
|61.58
|+.71
|Sep
|61.02
|+.71
|Oct
|60.29
|+.67
|Dec
|60.11
|+.66
|Jul
|59.86
|+.66
|Oct
|59.57
|+.66
|Dec
|59.51
|+.66
|Est. sales 138,927.
|Mon.’s sales 128,986
|Mon.’s open int 448,111,
|up 2,060
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|412.00
|413.40
|407.80
|408.60
|—2.80
|Jan
|408.80
|409.20
|404.30
|405.00
|—3.00
|Mar
|405.10
|405.10
|400.60
|401.60
|—2.40
|May
|402.10
|402.10
|397.30
|398.40
|—2.70
|Jul
|401.20
|401.40
|396.50
|397.30
|—3.10
|Aug
|398.30
|398.30
|393.10
|393.80
|—3.10
|Sep
|393.20
|393.20
|388.30
|388.90
|—3.10
|Oct
|387.30
|387.30
|383.30
|383.40
|—3.10
|Dec
|386.80
|386.90
|382.30
|382.90
|—3.30
|Jan
|383.30
|383.30
|381.80
|382.00
|—3.20
|Mar
|379.00
|—3.20
|May
|377.40
|—3.00
|Jul
|377.60
|—2.90
|Aug
|375.30
|—2.90
|Sep
|371.10
|—2.60
|Oct
|366.00
|—2.50
|Dec
|365.90
|—2.40
|Jul
|364.40
|—2.40
|Oct
|364.40
|—2.40
|Dec
|358.50
|—2.40
|Est. sales 108,204.
|Mon.’s sales 99,664
|Mon.’s open int 392,174
