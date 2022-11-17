CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|818¼
|818¼
|793¾
|806¾
|—10¾
|Mar
|837¼
|837¼
|814½
|825
|—12¼
|May
|844¼
|845¾
|825½
|835¼
|—12
|Jul
|849½
|849½
|829¾
|839
|—12
|Sep
|857
|857
|836½
|845½
|—12
|Dec
|863
|863¾
|845¾
|854¾
|—11½
|Mar
|851
|864¼
|850½
|858¾
|—10¾
|May
|853
|853¾
|849
|853¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|810½
|818½
|810
|814¼
|—6
|Sep
|801
|—6
|Dec
|809¼
|—6½
|Mar
|800½
|—6½
|May
|786¼
|—6½
|Jul
|749½
|—6½
|Est. sales 95,136.
|Wed.’s sales 111,598
|Wed.’s open int 344,619
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|665
|668¼
|654¾
|667½
|+2¼
|Mar
|667
|669½
|657
|669
|+1½
|May
|665¾
|667¾
|656
|667¼
|+1
|Jul
|660¼
|661¾
|650¾
|661½
|+¾
|Sep
|624½
|624½
|616
|624
|—1¼
|Dec
|613¼
|613¾
|607
|611½
|—3
|Mar
|615¼
|618¼
|614
|618¼
|—3
|May
|617
|620¾
|617
|620¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|619½
|619½
|614¾
|619
|—2¼
|Sep
|579¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|565½
|567¾
|564
|567¾
|—1½
|Jul
|573½
|—1½
|Dec
|531¼
|—1½
|Est. sales 286,695.
|Wed.’s sales 297,628
|Wed.’s open int 1,417,635
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|397
|397½
|390¼
|394½
|—1
|Mar
|392¼
|395¾
|388¾
|392¾
|May
|392
|393¼
|392
|393¼
|Jul
|397
|—
|¼
|Sep
|389½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|389½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|381¾
|—
|¼
|May
|398¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|386¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|402
|—
|¼
|Jul
|379½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|395¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 441.
|Wed.’s sales 588
|Wed.’s open int 4,340
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1430
|1431¾
|1406¾
|1417
|—12¼
|Mar
|1435¼
|1437¼
|1412¾
|1422¼
|—12½
|May
|1443
|1443
|1419
|1428½
|—12¼
|Jul
|1444
|1444¾
|1421¾
|1430¾
|—12
|Aug
|1425¼
|1425¼
|1408¾
|1415½
|—11¾
|Sep
|1392¾
|1393½
|1375½
|1383
|—12¾
|Nov
|1378
|1380¾
|1357½
|1366½
|—12½
|Jan
|1378
|1378
|1361½
|1368¾
|—12¼
|Mar
|1357
|1359½
|1354¼
|1359¼
|—11¾
|May
|1360
|1360
|1350
|1355¼
|—11
|Jul
|1353¾
|1357¾
|1353¾
|1356¼
|—10
|Aug
|1345½
|—10
|Sep
|1325¼
|—10
|Nov
|1318¼
|1319
|1308¼
|1314½
|—5¼
|Jan
|1316¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|1305¾
|—5¼
|May
|1301
|—5¼
|Jul
|1310½
|—5¼
|Aug
|1299¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|1279½
|—5¼
|Nov
|1261
|—2¼
|Jul
|1257
|—2¼
|Nov
|1206¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 147,275.
|Wed.’s sales 167,595
|Wed.’s open int 611,529
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|74.44
|74.44
|71.44
|72.13
|—1.95
|Jan
|72.40
|72.40
|69.55
|70.22
|—1.88
|Mar
|70.20
|70.22
|67.78
|68.48
|—1.56
|May
|68.40
|68.43
|66.33
|67.03
|—1.31
|Jul
|67.00
|67.08
|65.10
|65.82
|—1.11
|Aug
|65.60
|65.60
|64.16
|64.76
|—.99
|Sep
|64.71
|64.71
|63.14
|63.85
|—.88
|Oct
|63.71
|63.71
|62.35
|63.03
|—.82
|Dec
|63.32
|63.32
|61.82
|62.56
|—.75
|Jan
|62.84
|62.84
|61.95
|62.16
|—.68
|Mar
|61.50
|61.58
|61.50
|61.58
|—.62
|May
|61.05
|61.11
|60.96
|61.11
|—.54
|Jul
|60.69
|—.52
|Aug
|60.12
|—.50
|Sep
|59.56
|—.50
|Oct
|58.87
|—.45
|Dec
|58.25
|58.67
|58.25
|58.67
|—.46
|Jul
|58.42
|—.46
|Oct
|58.13
|—.51
|Dec
|58.09
|—.45
|Est. sales 178,448.
|Wed.’s sales 175,399
|Wed.’s open int 455,452
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|407.10
|408.60
|402.80
|405.70
|—.90
|Jan
|404.50
|405.20
|400.00
|402.50
|—1.50
|Mar
|400.60
|401.30
|396.10
|398.70
|—1.20
|May
|398.50
|398.90
|394.10
|396.30
|—1.40
|Jul
|398.20
|399.00
|394.00
|396.20
|—1.40
|Aug
|397.30
|397.30
|391.10
|393.30
|—1.20
|Sep
|392.40
|392.40
|387.00
|389.00
|—1.00
|Oct
|386.70
|386.70
|382.00
|384.10
|—.70
|Dec
|384.60
|385.50
|381.70
|384.10
|—1.10
|Jan
|382.30
|384.00
|381.20
|383.40
|—.90
|Mar
|380.10
|380.70
|378.50
|380.40
|—.60
|May
|378.50
|—.60
|Jul
|378.70
|—.60
|Aug
|376.40
|—.60
|Sep
|371.90
|—.60
|Oct
|366.80
|—.50
|Dec
|366.70
|—.40
|Jul
|365.20
|—.40
|Oct
|365.20
|—.40
|Dec
|359.30
|—.40
|Est. sales 98,635.
|Wed.’s sales 103,252
|Wed.’s open int 398,128
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.