CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 818¼ 818¼ 793¾ 806¾ —10¾ Mar 837¼ 837¼ 814½ 825 —12¼ May 844¼ 845¾ 825½ 835¼ —12 Jul 849½ 849½ 829¾ 839 —12 Sep 857 857 836½ 845½ —12 Dec 863 863¾ 845¾ 854¾ —11½ Mar 851 864¼ 850½ 858¾ —10¾ May 853 853¾ 849 853¾ —10¼ Jul 810½ 818½ 810 814¼ —6 Sep 801 —6 Dec 809¼ —6½ Mar 800½ —6½ May 786¼ —6½ Jul 749½ —6½ Est. sales 95,136. Wed.’s sales 111,598 Wed.’s open int 344,619 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 665 668¼ 654¾ 667½ +2¼ Mar 667 669½ 657 669 +1½ May 665¾ 667¾ 656 667¼ +1 Jul 660¼ 661¾ 650¾ 661½ +¾ Sep 624½ 624½ 616 624 —1¼ Dec 613¼ 613¾ 607 611½ —3 Mar 615¼ 618¼ 614 618¼ —3 May 617 620¾ 617 620¾ —2¾ Jul 619½ 619½ 614¾ 619 —2¼ Sep 579¼ —2¼ Dec 565½ 567¾ 564 567¾ —1½ Jul 573½ —1½ Dec 531¼ —1½ Est. sales 286,695. Wed.’s sales 297,628 Wed.’s open int 1,417,635 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 397 397½ 390¼ 394½ —1 Mar 392¼ 395¾ 388¾ 392¾ May 392 393¼ 392 393¼ Jul 397 — ¼ Sep 389½ — ¼ Dec 389½ — ¼ Mar 381¾ — ¼ May 398¼ — ¼ Jul 386¼ — ¼ Sep 402 — ¼ Jul 379½ — ¼ Sep 395¼ — ¼ Est. sales 441. Wed.’s sales 588 Wed.’s open int 4,340 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1430 1431¾ 1406¾ 1417 —12¼ Mar 1435¼ 1437¼ 1412¾ 1422¼ —12½ May 1443 1443 1419 1428½ —12¼ Jul 1444 1444¾ 1421¾ 1430¾ —12 Aug 1425¼ 1425¼ 1408¾ 1415½ —11¾ Sep 1392¾ 1393½ 1375½ 1383 —12¾ Nov 1378 1380¾ 1357½ 1366½ —12½ Jan 1378 1378 1361½ 1368¾ —12¼ Mar 1357 1359½ 1354¼ 1359¼ —11¾ May 1360 1360 1350 1355¼ —11 Jul 1353¾ 1357¾ 1353¾ 1356¼ —10 Aug 1345½ —10 Sep 1325¼ —10 Nov 1318¼ 1319 1308¼ 1314½ —5¼ Jan 1316¼ —5¼ Mar 1305¾ —5¼ May 1301 —5¼ Jul 1310½ —5¼ Aug 1299¾ —5¼ Sep 1279½ —5¼ Nov 1261 —2¼ Jul 1257 —2¼ Nov 1206¼ —2¼ Est. sales 147,275. Wed.’s sales 167,595 Wed.’s open int 611,529 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 74.44 74.44 71.44 72.13 —1.95 Jan 72.40 72.40 69.55 70.22 —1.88 Mar 70.20 70.22 67.78 68.48 —1.56 May 68.40 68.43 66.33 67.03 —1.31 Jul 67.00 67.08 65.10 65.82 —1.11 Aug 65.60 65.60 64.16 64.76 —.99 Sep 64.71 64.71 63.14 63.85 —.88 Oct 63.71 63.71 62.35 63.03 —.82 Dec 63.32 63.32 61.82 62.56 —.75 Jan 62.84 62.84 61.95 62.16 —.68 Mar 61.50 61.58 61.50 61.58 —.62 May 61.05 61.11 60.96 61.11 —.54 Jul 60.69 —.52 Aug 60.12 —.50 Sep 59.56 —.50 Oct 58.87 —.45 Dec 58.25 58.67 58.25 58.67 —.46 Jul 58.42 —.46 Oct 58.13 —.51 Dec 58.09 —.45 Est. sales 178,448. Wed.’s sales 175,399 Wed.’s open int 455,452 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 407.10 408.60 402.80 405.70 —.90 Jan 404.50 405.20 400.00 402.50 —1.50 Mar 400.60 401.30 396.10 398.70 —1.20 May 398.50 398.90 394.10 396.30 —1.40 Jul 398.20 399.00 394.00 396.20 —1.40 Aug 397.30 397.30 391.10 393.30 —1.20 Sep 392.40 392.40 387.00 389.00 —1.00 Oct 386.70 386.70 382.00 384.10 —.70 Dec 384.60 385.50 381.70 384.10 —1.10 Jan 382.30 384.00 381.20 383.40 —.90 Mar 380.10 380.70 378.50 380.40 —.60 May 378.50 —.60 Jul 378.70 —.60 Aug 376.40 —.60 Sep 371.90 —.60 Oct 366.80 —.50 Dec 366.70 —.40 Jul 365.20 —.40 Oct 365.20 —.40 Dec 359.30 —.40 Est. sales 98,635. Wed.’s sales 103,252 Wed.’s open int 398,128

