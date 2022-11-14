CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 813 828¾ 804¾ 818½ +4¾ Mar 835½ 848 825¾ 838¼ +3 May 847 858¾ 838 849¼ +2¾ Jul 850½ 863¼ 843 854 +1½ Sep 859¼ 870½ 851 861¼ +1 Dec 868½ 879¾ 861¾ 870¾ +½ Mar 868¾ 882 868 874½ +¼ May 864¼ 879½ 864¼ 869½ Jul 826¾ 830 826½ 829¼ +¼ Sep 815¾ +¼ Dec 824½ +2¼ Mar 815¾ +2¼ May 801½ +2¼ Jul 764¾ +2¼ Est. sales 98,515. Fri.’s sales 159,055 Fri.’s open int 355,500, up 1,208 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 657 662 652¼ 657¼ — ¾ Mar 661½ 664½ 657 659¼ —3¾ May 661¾ 663½ 656¼ 658½ —4¼ Jul 657 658¼ 651¼ 653¾ —4½ Sep 620 622½ 616½ 619 —3 Dec 608 610 604½ 607¼ —2½ Mar 613½ 615½ 612 614 —2½ May 616¼ —2½ Jul 615 615¾ 613½ 613½ —3¼ Sep 573¾ —1 Dec 565 566 563½ 563¾ —1 Jul 569½ —1 Dec 530¼ 530¾ 530 530¾ — ¼ Est. sales 384,748. Fri.’s sales 486,636 Fri.’s open int 1,469,305 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 388 394¾ 386 394¼ +7¼ Mar 389¼ 395¾ 386¾ 395¼ +7¾ May 394¾ 397½ 394¾ 397½ +7¾ Jul 398 401 398 401 +8¼ Sep 393½ +8¼ Dec 393½ +8¼ Mar 385¾ +8¼ May 402¼ +8¼ Jul 390¼ +8¼ Sep 406 +8¼ Jul 383½ +8¼ Sep 399¼ +8¼ Est. sales 259. Fri.’s sales 289 Fri.’s open int 4,557, up 13 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1460 1460 1435¾ 1441¾ —13¾ Jan 1449¼ 1455¼ 1434¼ 1440½ —9½ Mar 1453¾ 1459 1439 1444¾ —9 May 1459¼ 1464 1445 1451 —8¼ Jul 1460 1463¾ 1445¾ 1452¼ —7¾ Aug 1438 1440½ 1429¼ 1436 —7 Sep 1404½ 1404½ 1393 1400 —5¼ Nov 1386½ 1389¼ 1374¼ 1382¼ —5 Jan 1379¾ 1384¾ 1377 1384 —5¼ Mar 1369¾ 1374½ 1369¾ 1373½ —5½ May 1367½ 1368¾ 1365 1368¾ —5¼ Jul 1365¾ 1369¼ 1365¼ 1369¼ —5 Aug 1358½ —5 Sep 1338¼ —5 Nov 1318¾ 1320¾ 1314½ 1320¾ —6 Jul 1316¾ —6 Nov 1260 1266 1260 1266 —7¾ Est. sales 146,102. Fri.’s sales 225,689 Fri.’s open int 617,539, up 9,786 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 77.20 77.33 75.61 76.28 —.69 Jan 74.73 74.80 73.25 73.88 —.66 Mar 72.46 72.61 71.11 71.69 —.69 May 70.54 70.62 69.29 69.83 —.69 Jul 68.95 69.14 67.65 68.19 —.66 Aug 67.63 67.63 66.32 66.89 —.61 Sep 66.50 66.68 65.23 65.78 —.56 Oct 64.64 65.12 64.25 64.81 —.51 Dec 64.99 65.00 63.60 64.23 —.44 Jan 63.73 —.39 Mar 63.05 —.36 May 62.50 —.37 Jul 62.09 —.40 Aug 61.44 —.40 Sep 60.89 —.40 Oct 60.27 —.46 Dec 60.09 —.47 Jul 59.89 —.47 Oct 59.67 —.54 Dec 59.58 —.48 Est. sales 97,494. Fri.’s sales 164,731 Fri.’s open int 462,227, up 4,360 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 407.90 412.10 403.90 406.00 —1.40 Jan 404.00 407.30 400.60 402.20 —1.40 Mar 398.60 401.60 396.50 398.10 —.40 May 396.80 398.70 394.00 396.00 Jul 396.80 398.60 394.00 396.20 +.40 Aug 392.40 394.80 390.60 393.10 +.70 Sep 388.20 389.50 385.00 387.80 +1.10 Oct 380.00 383.20 379.00 382.40 +2.40 Dec 379.80 382.80 378.10 382.20 +2.60 Jan 380.70 382.00 380.70 381.20 +2.60 Mar 378.10 378.10 378.00 378.00 +2.50 May 377.40 377.60 376.10 376.10 +2.10 Jul 377.70 377.70 376.30 376.30 +2.10 Aug 374.10 +2.10 Sep 369.90 +2.10 Oct 364.70 +2.00 Dec 364.50 +1.90 Jul 363.00 +1.90 Oct 363.00 +1.90 Dec 357.10 +1.90 Est. sales 123,659. Fri.’s sales 144,052 Fri.’s open int 409,033, up 562

