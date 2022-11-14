CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|813
|828¾
|804¾
|818½
|+4¾
|Mar
|835½
|848
|825¾
|838¼
|+3
|May
|847
|858¾
|838
|849¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|850½
|863¼
|843
|854
|+1½
|Sep
|859¼
|870½
|851
|861¼
|+1
|Dec
|868½
|879¾
|861¾
|870¾
|+½
|Mar
|868¾
|882
|868
|874½
|+¼
|May
|864¼
|879½
|864¼
|869½
|Jul
|826¾
|830
|826½
|829¼
|+¼
|Sep
|815¾
|+¼
|Dec
|824½
|+2¼
|Mar
|815¾
|+2¼
|May
|801½
|+2¼
|Jul
|764¾
|+2¼
|Est. sales 98,515.
|Fri.’s sales 159,055
|Fri.’s open int 355,500,
|up 1,208
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|657
|662
|652¼
|657¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|661½
|664½
|657
|659¼
|—3¾
|May
|661¾
|663½
|656¼
|658½
|—4¼
|Jul
|657
|658¼
|651¼
|653¾
|—4½
|Sep
|620
|622½
|616½
|619
|—3
|Dec
|608
|610
|604½
|607¼
|—2½
|Mar
|613½
|615½
|612
|614
|—2½
|May
|616¼
|—2½
|Jul
|615
|615¾
|613½
|613½
|—3¼
|Sep
|573¾
|—1
|Dec
|565
|566
|563½
|563¾
|—1
|Jul
|569½
|—1
|Dec
|530¼
|530¾
|530
|530¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 384,748.
|Fri.’s sales 486,636
|Fri.’s open int 1,469,305
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|388
|394¾
|386
|394¼
|+7¼
|Mar
|389¼
|395¾
|386¾
|395¼
|+7¾
|May
|394¾
|397½
|394¾
|397½
|+7¾
|Jul
|398
|401
|398
|401
|+8¼
|Sep
|393½
|+8¼
|Dec
|393½
|+8¼
|Mar
|385¾
|+8¼
|May
|402¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|390¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|406
|+8¼
|Jul
|383½
|+8¼
|Sep
|399¼
|+8¼
|Est. sales 259.
|Fri.’s sales 289
|Fri.’s open int 4,557,
|up 13
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1460
|1460
|1435¾
|1441¾
|—13¾
|Jan
|1449¼
|1455¼
|1434¼
|1440½
|—9½
|Mar
|1453¾
|1459
|1439
|1444¾
|—9
|May
|1459¼
|1464
|1445
|1451
|—8¼
|Jul
|1460
|1463¾
|1445¾
|1452¼
|—7¾
|Aug
|1438
|1440½
|1429¼
|1436
|—7
|Sep
|1404½
|1404½
|1393
|1400
|—5¼
|Nov
|1386½
|1389¼
|1374¼
|1382¼
|—5
|Jan
|1379¾
|1384¾
|1377
|1384
|—5¼
|Mar
|1369¾
|1374½
|1369¾
|1373½
|—5½
|May
|1367½
|1368¾
|1365
|1368¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|1365¾
|1369¼
|1365¼
|1369¼
|—5
|Aug
|1358½
|—5
|Sep
|1338¼
|—5
|Nov
|1318¾
|1320¾
|1314½
|1320¾
|—6
|Jul
|1316¾
|—6
|Nov
|1260
|1266
|1260
|1266
|—7¾
|Est. sales 146,102.
|Fri.’s sales 225,689
|Fri.’s open int 617,539,
|up 9,786
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|77.20
|77.33
|75.61
|76.28
|—.69
|Jan
|74.73
|74.80
|73.25
|73.88
|—.66
|Mar
|72.46
|72.61
|71.11
|71.69
|—.69
|May
|70.54
|70.62
|69.29
|69.83
|—.69
|Jul
|68.95
|69.14
|67.65
|68.19
|—.66
|Aug
|67.63
|67.63
|66.32
|66.89
|—.61
|Sep
|66.50
|66.68
|65.23
|65.78
|—.56
|Oct
|64.64
|65.12
|64.25
|64.81
|—.51
|Dec
|64.99
|65.00
|63.60
|64.23
|—.44
|Jan
|63.73
|—.39
|Mar
|63.05
|—.36
|May
|62.50
|—.37
|Jul
|62.09
|—.40
|Aug
|61.44
|—.40
|Sep
|60.89
|—.40
|Oct
|60.27
|—.46
|Dec
|60.09
|—.47
|Jul
|59.89
|—.47
|Oct
|59.67
|—.54
|Dec
|59.58
|—.48
|Est. sales 97,494.
|Fri.’s sales 164,731
|Fri.’s open int 462,227,
|up 4,360
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|407.90
|412.10
|403.90
|406.00
|—1.40
|Jan
|404.00
|407.30
|400.60
|402.20
|—1.40
|Mar
|398.60
|401.60
|396.50
|398.10
|—.40
|May
|396.80
|398.70
|394.00
|396.00
|Jul
|396.80
|398.60
|394.00
|396.20
|+.40
|Aug
|392.40
|394.80
|390.60
|393.10
|+.70
|Sep
|388.20
|389.50
|385.00
|387.80
|+1.10
|Oct
|380.00
|383.20
|379.00
|382.40
|+2.40
|Dec
|379.80
|382.80
|378.10
|382.20
|+2.60
|Jan
|380.70
|382.00
|380.70
|381.20
|+2.60
|Mar
|378.10
|378.10
|378.00
|378.00
|+2.50
|May
|377.40
|377.60
|376.10
|376.10
|+2.10
|Jul
|377.70
|377.70
|376.30
|376.30
|+2.10
|Aug
|374.10
|+2.10
|Sep
|369.90
|+2.10
|Oct
|364.70
|+2.00
|Dec
|364.50
|+1.90
|Jul
|363.00
|+1.90
|Oct
|363.00
|+1.90
|Dec
|357.10
|+1.90
|Est. sales 123,659.
|Fri.’s sales 144,052
|Fri.’s open int 409,033,
|up 562
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.