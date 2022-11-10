CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 806¾ 815¾ 795½ 803½ —3 Mar 828 837 817 825¾ —2 May 840¾ 848½ 829 837 —2¼ Jul 847¼ 853¾ 835¼ 843¼ —1½ Sep 856¾ 861 844 851 —1½ Dec 866¼ 871½ 854¾ 861¼ — ½ Mar 868½ 874¼ 859 865½ +1 May 859 869¼ 858¾ 860¾ +2¾ Jul 818½ 820¼ 818 820¼ +4¼ Sep 806½ +4¼ Dec 813¼ +4¼ Mar 804½ +4¼ May 790¼ +4¼ Jul 753½ +4¼ Est. sales 150,118. Wed.’s sales 199,855 Wed.’s open int 353,004, up 2,161 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 664½ 667¼ 652¾ 653¼ —11¼ Mar 670½ 673 658¾ 659½ —11 May 670¼ 672½ 658¾ 659½ —11 Jul 665¾ 667¾ 654½ 655¼ —10¾ Sep 627 627½ 618½ 619¼ —7½ Dec 614¼ 615¾ 606½ 607¾ —6½ Mar 621 622 613½ 614½ —6¾ May 620 621 616½ 616½ —7 Jul 616½ 617¼ 613½ 614¼ —6¼ Sep 577½ 577¾ 574½ 574½ —1¼ Dec 564½ 569 564 564½ —1 Jul 570¼ —1 Dec 530 530 529½ 530 — ¼ Est. sales 409,307. Wed.’s sales 525,718 Wed.’s open int 1,480,687 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 385¼ 388 376½ 378¼ —2¼ Mar 385 386¾ 377¾ 378¾ —3 May 383½ 383½ 381 381 —3¼ Jul 383¾ —3 Sep 376¼ —3 Dec 376¼ —3 Mar 368½ —3 May 385 —3 Jul 373 —3 Sep 388¾ —3 Jul 366¼ —3 Sep 382 —3 Est. sales 166. Wed.’s sales 181 Wed.’s open int 4,565, up 7 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1464 1465 1430¼ 1430½ —29¼ Jan 1452 1459¼ 1420½ 1423 —29 Mar 1456¾ 1464 1426¼ 1428 —29¼ May 1462¾ 1470¼ 1432¾ 1434¼ —29½ Jul 1464¾ 1470¾ 1434¼ 1435¾ —29 Aug 1442¾ 1447¼ 1418¼ 1419¾ —25¾ Sep 1406¼ 1406¼ 1380¼ 1383¼ —22¾ Nov 1385¾ 1390¾ 1361¾ 1365 —21½ Jan 1391¾ 1391¾ 1364¼ 1367¼ —21 Mar 1360¼ 1362¾ 1359 1359 —20¾ May 1375 1375 1351¾ 1355¼ —20½ Jul 1356¼ —21 Aug 1345½ —21 Sep 1325¼ —21 Nov 1335 1335 1310¾ 1314 —20½ Jul 1310 —20½ Nov 1266¼ —20 Est. sales 225,550. Wed.’s sales 194,535 Wed.’s open int 609,749 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 75.64 77.00 75.40 76.09 +.55 Jan 73.27 74.30 72.96 73.63 +.45 Mar 71.20 71.90 70.87 71.36 +.15 May 69.40 69.95 69.06 69.45 —.02 Jul 67.84 68.32 67.48 67.76 —.13 Aug 66.71 66.93 66.20 66.43 —.19 Sep 65.63 65.88 65.04 65.30 —.26 Oct 64.57 64.74 64.08 64.30 —.31 Dec 63.98 64.26 63.40 63.64 —.32 Jan 63.11 63.12 63.09 63.12 —.35 Mar 62.47 —.38 May 61.99 —.40 Jul 61.63 —.40 Aug 60.98 —.40 Sep 60.43 —.40 Oct 59.94 —.42 Dec 59.79 —.40 Jul 59.59 —.45 Oct 59.44 —.45 Dec 59.31 —.44 Est. sales 152,438. Wed.’s sales 136,444 Wed.’s open int 451,744, up 4,112 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 419.30 420.40 403.40 404.10 —13.50 Jan 414.20 415.20 399.60 400.40 —11.90 Mar 405.90 408.20 394.50 395.30 —10.30 May 403.50 404.30 391.90 392.80 —9.20 Jul 402.80 403.00 391.70 392.50 —8.40 Aug 397.80 397.90 388.00 388.90 —7.60 Sep 389.50 391.30 382.30 383.00 —7.40 Oct 381.10 381.20 376.00 376.50 —7.00 Dec 384.20 384.20 375.50 376.00 —6.50 Jan 375.50 375.50 375.00 375.10 —6.40 Mar 372.00 372.40 372.00 372.00 —6.30 May 370.80 371.20 370.60 370.60 —6.20 Jul 371.20 371.50 370.90 370.90 —6.30 Aug 368.80 —6.00 Sep 368.00 368.00 365.20 365.20 —4.50 Oct 362.00 362.00 360.20 360.20 —4.30 Dec 364.00 364.00 360.10 360.10 —4.40 Jul 358.60 Oct 358.60 Dec 352.70 Est. sales 191,770. Wed.’s sales 122,648 Wed.’s open int 410,488, up 196

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.