CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|806¾
|815¾
|795½
|803½
|—3
|Mar
|828
|837
|817
|825¾
|—2
|May
|840¾
|848½
|829
|837
|—2¼
|Jul
|847¼
|853¾
|835¼
|843¼
|—1½
|Sep
|856¾
|861
|844
|851
|—1½
|Dec
|866¼
|871½
|854¾
|861¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|868½
|874¼
|859
|865½
|+1
|May
|859
|869¼
|858¾
|860¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|818½
|820¼
|818
|820¼
|+4¼
|Sep
|806½
|+4¼
|Dec
|813¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|804½
|+4¼
|May
|790¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|753½
|+4¼
|Est. sales 150,118.
|Wed.’s sales 199,855
|Wed.’s open int 353,004,
|up 2,161
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|664½
|667¼
|652¾
|653¼
|—11¼
|Mar
|670½
|673
|658¾
|659½
|—11
|May
|670¼
|672½
|658¾
|659½
|—11
|Jul
|665¾
|667¾
|654½
|655¼
|—10¾
|Sep
|627
|627½
|618½
|619¼
|—7½
|Dec
|614¼
|615¾
|606½
|607¾
|—6½
|Mar
|621
|622
|613½
|614½
|—6¾
|May
|620
|621
|616½
|616½
|—7
|Jul
|616½
|617¼
|613½
|614¼
|—6¼
|Sep
|577½
|577¾
|574½
|574½
|—1¼
|Dec
|564½
|569
|564
|564½
|—1
|Jul
|570¼
|—1
|Dec
|530
|530
|529½
|530
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 409,307.
|Wed.’s sales 525,718
|Wed.’s open int 1,480,687
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|385¼
|388
|376½
|378¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|385
|386¾
|377¾
|378¾
|—3
|May
|383½
|383½
|381
|381
|—3¼
|Jul
|383¾
|—3
|Sep
|376¼
|—3
|Dec
|376¼
|—3
|Mar
|368½
|—3
|May
|385
|—3
|Jul
|373
|—3
|Sep
|388¾
|—3
|Jul
|366¼
|—3
|Sep
|382
|—3
|Est. sales 166.
|Wed.’s sales 181
|Wed.’s open int 4,565,
|up 7
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1464
|1465
|1430¼
|1430½
|—29¼
|Jan
|1452
|1459¼
|1420½
|1423
|—29
|Mar
|1456¾
|1464
|1426¼
|1428
|—29¼
|May
|1462¾
|1470¼
|1432¾
|1434¼
|—29½
|Jul
|1464¾
|1470¾
|1434¼
|1435¾
|—29
|Aug
|1442¾
|1447¼
|1418¼
|1419¾
|—25¾
|Sep
|1406¼
|1406¼
|1380¼
|1383¼
|—22¾
|Nov
|1385¾
|1390¾
|1361¾
|1365
|—21½
|Jan
|1391¾
|1391¾
|1364¼
|1367¼
|—21
|Mar
|1360¼
|1362¾
|1359
|1359
|—20¾
|May
|1375
|1375
|1351¾
|1355¼
|—20½
|Jul
|1356¼
|—21
|Aug
|1345½
|—21
|Sep
|1325¼
|—21
|Nov
|1335
|1335
|1310¾
|1314
|—20½
|Jul
|1310
|—20½
|Nov
|1266¼
|—20
|Est. sales 225,550.
|Wed.’s sales 194,535
|Wed.’s open int 609,749
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|75.64
|77.00
|75.40
|76.09
|+.55
|Jan
|73.27
|74.30
|72.96
|73.63
|+.45
|Mar
|71.20
|71.90
|70.87
|71.36
|+.15
|May
|69.40
|69.95
|69.06
|69.45
|—.02
|Jul
|67.84
|68.32
|67.48
|67.76
|—.13
|Aug
|66.71
|66.93
|66.20
|66.43
|—.19
|Sep
|65.63
|65.88
|65.04
|65.30
|—.26
|Oct
|64.57
|64.74
|64.08
|64.30
|—.31
|Dec
|63.98
|64.26
|63.40
|63.64
|—.32
|Jan
|63.11
|63.12
|63.09
|63.12
|—.35
|Mar
|62.47
|—.38
|May
|61.99
|—.40
|Jul
|61.63
|—.40
|Aug
|60.98
|—.40
|Sep
|60.43
|—.40
|Oct
|59.94
|—.42
|Dec
|59.79
|—.40
|Jul
|59.59
|—.45
|Oct
|59.44
|—.45
|Dec
|59.31
|—.44
|Est. sales 152,438.
|Wed.’s sales 136,444
|Wed.’s open int 451,744,
|up 4,112
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|419.30
|420.40
|403.40
|404.10
|—13.50
|Jan
|414.20
|415.20
|399.60
|400.40
|—11.90
|Mar
|405.90
|408.20
|394.50
|395.30
|—10.30
|May
|403.50
|404.30
|391.90
|392.80
|—9.20
|Jul
|402.80
|403.00
|391.70
|392.50
|—8.40
|Aug
|397.80
|397.90
|388.00
|388.90
|—7.60
|Sep
|389.50
|391.30
|382.30
|383.00
|—7.40
|Oct
|381.10
|381.20
|376.00
|376.50
|—7.00
|Dec
|384.20
|384.20
|375.50
|376.00
|—6.50
|Jan
|375.50
|375.50
|375.00
|375.10
|—6.40
|Mar
|372.00
|372.40
|372.00
|372.00
|—6.30
|May
|370.80
|371.20
|370.60
|370.60
|—6.20
|Jul
|371.20
|371.50
|370.90
|370.90
|—6.30
|Aug
|368.80
|—6.00
|Sep
|368.00
|368.00
|365.20
|365.20
|—4.50
|Oct
|362.00
|362.00
|360.20
|360.20
|—4.30
|Dec
|364.00
|364.00
|360.10
|360.10
|—4.40
|Jul
|358.60
|Oct
|358.60
|Dec
|352.70
|Est. sales 191,770.
|Wed.’s sales 122,648
|Wed.’s open int 410,488,
|up 196
