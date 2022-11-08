CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 847¾ 855 824¾ 827¾ —18 Mar 867 872½ 844¼ 847½ —16½ May 876½ 882 854½ 858 —16¼ Jul 878½ 886 858½ 862¾ —16¼ Sep 888 891¾ 866 869½ —16 Dec 896 899 874¼ 878 —15¼ Mar 888¼ 899¼ 880 880 —14¾ May 888 891 870¾ 872¾ —14¼ Jul 831¾ —11¼ Sep 818 —10½ Dec 824¾ —10½ Mar 816 —10½ May 801¾ —10½ Jul 765 — ½ Est. sales 122,863. Mon.’s sales 164,223 Mon.’s open int 348,911, up 4,966 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 675¾ 677 666¼ 667½ —8¼ Mar 681½ 682¾ 672¼ 673¾ —7¾ May 681¾ 683 672¾ 673¾ —8¼ Jul 677 678 668¾ 669¾ —7½ Sep 636¾ 638 630¾ 631½ —5¼ Dec 623¼ 624¾ 618¼ 619¼ —4¼ Mar 630½ 631 626 626½ —3¾ May 630 630 628¾ 628¾ —3¾ Jul 630 630 625½ 625¾ —4 Sep 579 —2 Dec 569¼ 570½ 568 568 —1¾ Jul 573¾ —1¾ Dec 532¾ —1¾ Est. sales 415,325. Mon.’s sales 327,628 Mon.’s open int 1,492,132, up 274 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 383¼ 385½ 375¾ 380¾ —4½ Mar 384½ 388¾ 378¼ 382¼ —3¼ May 380 386½ 380 385 —1¾ Jul 387½ — ¼ Sep 380 — ¼ Dec 380 — ¼ Mar 372¼ — ¼ May 388¾ — ¼ Jul 376¾ — ¼ Sep 392½ — ¼ Jul 370 — ¼ Sep 385¾ — ¼ Est. sales 342. Mon.’s sales 822 Mon.’s open int 4,510, up 155 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1440¾ 1446 1436 1444 +4 Jan 1450¼ 1454 1440½ 1446½ —3¾ Mar 1458 1461 1448½ 1453¼ —4¾ May 1465 1467¾ 1455¾ 1459¾ —5¾ Jul 1468 1470 1458½ 1461½ —6¾ Aug 1451½ 1453 1443 1445 —5¼ Sep 1414 1414¼ 1404½ 1407¼ —4 Nov 1391 1396 1386¼ 1388¼ —3½ Jan 1396½ 1396½ 1389 1390¼ —3½ Mar 1385 1388 1381½ 1381½ —3¾ May 1378½ 1378½ 1376¾ 1376¾ —3¾ Jul 1377¾ —3¾ Aug 1367 —3¾ Sep 1346¾ —3¾ Nov 1337 1341½ 1334¼ 1336¼ —2¼ Jul 1332¼ —2¼ Nov 1288 — ½ Est. sales 144,152. Mon.’s sales 143,777 Mon.’s open int 604,522, up 5,033 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 76.54 76.88 74.85 75.03 —1.30 Jan 74.14 74.25 72.51 72.68 —1.22 Mar 72.10 72.20 70.54 70.74 —1.15 May 70.34 70.44 68.84 69.07 —1.12 Jul 68.79 68.90 67.34 67.57 —1.11 Aug 67.56 67.59 66.22 66.42 —1.10 Sep 66.53 66.55 65.23 65.41 —1.08 Oct 65.84 65.84 64.39 64.50 —1.06 Dec 64.59 64.85 63.74 63.90 —1.05 Jan 63.47 63.47 63.43 63.43 —1.04 Mar 62.84 —1.02 May 62.39 —1.02 Jul 62.03 —1.03 Aug 61.38 —1.05 Sep 60.81 —1.05 Oct 60.30 —1.04 Dec 60.13 —1.04 Jul 59.98 —1.04 Oct 59.83 —1.04 Dec 59.70 —1.04 Est. sales 127,162. Mon.’s sales 132,532 Mon.’s open int 446,022, up 3,763 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 419.10 422.90 417.20 419.30 +.30 Jan 413.50 416.20 411.20 413.70 +.80 Mar 404.20 408.40 402.90 406.40 +2.10 May 399.70 404.20 398.90 402.50 +2.40 Jul 398.70 403.40 397.90 401.50 +2.40 Aug 394.80 398.90 394.80 397.20 +2.10 Sep 388.60 392.80 388.00 391.00 +1.70 Oct 383.80 385.60 382.30 384.10 +1.70 Dec 383.10 384.80 380.30 383.30 +1.30 Jan 382.30 382.70 381.60 382.20 +1.00 Mar 379.60 379.60 379.00 379.00 +.90 May 377.50 +1.00 Jul 377.90 +1.10 Aug 375.50 +1.00 Sep 370.20 +.30 Oct 365.00 365.00 364.70 364.70 —.80 Dec 364.60 —.60 Jul 358.70 —.60 Oct 358.70 —.60 Dec 352.80 —.50 Est. sales 107,267. Mon.’s sales 139,708 Mon.’s open int 414,243, up 10,794

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.