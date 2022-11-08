CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|847¾
|855
|824¾
|827¾
|—18
|Mar
|867
|872½
|844¼
|847½
|—16½
|May
|876½
|882
|854½
|858
|—16¼
|Jul
|878½
|886
|858½
|862¾
|—16¼
|Sep
|888
|891¾
|866
|869½
|—16
|Dec
|896
|899
|874¼
|878
|—15¼
|Mar
|888¼
|899¼
|880
|880
|—14¾
|May
|888
|891
|870¾
|872¾
|—14¼
|Jul
|831¾
|—11¼
|Sep
|818
|—10½
|Dec
|824¾
|—10½
|Mar
|816
|—10½
|May
|801¾
|—10½
|Jul
|765
|—
|½
|Est. sales 122,863.
|Mon.’s sales 164,223
|Mon.’s open int 348,911,
|up 4,966
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|675¾
|677
|666¼
|667½
|—8¼
|Mar
|681½
|682¾
|672¼
|673¾
|—7¾
|May
|681¾
|683
|672¾
|673¾
|—8¼
|Jul
|677
|678
|668¾
|669¾
|—7½
|Sep
|636¾
|638
|630¾
|631½
|—5¼
|Dec
|623¼
|624¾
|618¼
|619¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|630½
|631
|626
|626½
|—3¾
|May
|630
|630
|628¾
|628¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|630
|630
|625½
|625¾
|—4
|Sep
|579
|—2
|Dec
|569¼
|570½
|568
|568
|—1¾
|Jul
|573¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|532¾
|—1¾
|Est. sales 415,325.
|Mon.’s sales 327,628
|Mon.’s open int 1,492,132,
|up 274
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383¼
|385½
|375¾
|380¾
|—4½
|Mar
|384½
|388¾
|378¼
|382¼
|—3¼
|May
|380
|386½
|380
|385
|—1¾
|Jul
|387½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|380
|—
|¼
|Dec
|380
|—
|¼
|Mar
|372¼
|—
|¼
|May
|388¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|376¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|392½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|370
|—
|¼
|Sep
|385¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 342.
|Mon.’s sales 822
|Mon.’s open int 4,510,
|up 155
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1440¾
|1446
|1436
|1444
|+4
|Jan
|1450¼
|1454
|1440½
|1446½
|—3¾
|Mar
|1458
|1461
|1448½
|1453¼
|—4¾
|May
|1465
|1467¾
|1455¾
|1459¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|1468
|1470
|1458½
|1461½
|—6¾
|Aug
|1451½
|1453
|1443
|1445
|—5¼
|Sep
|1414
|1414¼
|1404½
|1407¼
|—4
|Nov
|1391
|1396
|1386¼
|1388¼
|—3½
|Jan
|1396½
|1396½
|1389
|1390¼
|—3½
|Mar
|1385
|1388
|1381½
|1381½
|—3¾
|May
|1378½
|1378½
|1376¾
|1376¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|1377¾
|—3¾
|Aug
|1367
|—3¾
|Sep
|1346¾
|—3¾
|Nov
|1337
|1341½
|1334¼
|1336¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|1332¼
|—2¼
|Nov
|1288
|—
|½
|Est. sales 144,152.
|Mon.’s sales 143,777
|Mon.’s open int 604,522,
|up 5,033
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|76.54
|76.88
|74.85
|75.03
|—1.30
|Jan
|74.14
|74.25
|72.51
|72.68
|—1.22
|Mar
|72.10
|72.20
|70.54
|70.74
|—1.15
|May
|70.34
|70.44
|68.84
|69.07
|—1.12
|Jul
|68.79
|68.90
|67.34
|67.57
|—1.11
|Aug
|67.56
|67.59
|66.22
|66.42
|—1.10
|Sep
|66.53
|66.55
|65.23
|65.41
|—1.08
|Oct
|65.84
|65.84
|64.39
|64.50
|—1.06
|Dec
|64.59
|64.85
|63.74
|63.90
|—1.05
|Jan
|63.47
|63.47
|63.43
|63.43
|—1.04
|Mar
|62.84
|—1.02
|May
|62.39
|—1.02
|Jul
|62.03
|—1.03
|Aug
|61.38
|—1.05
|Sep
|60.81
|—1.05
|Oct
|60.30
|—1.04
|Dec
|60.13
|—1.04
|Jul
|59.98
|—1.04
|Oct
|59.83
|—1.04
|Dec
|59.70
|—1.04
|Est. sales 127,162.
|Mon.’s sales 132,532
|Mon.’s open int 446,022,
|up 3,763
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|419.10
|422.90
|417.20
|419.30
|+.30
|Jan
|413.50
|416.20
|411.20
|413.70
|+.80
|Mar
|404.20
|408.40
|402.90
|406.40
|+2.10
|May
|399.70
|404.20
|398.90
|402.50
|+2.40
|Jul
|398.70
|403.40
|397.90
|401.50
|+2.40
|Aug
|394.80
|398.90
|394.80
|397.20
|+2.10
|Sep
|388.60
|392.80
|388.00
|391.00
|+1.70
|Oct
|383.80
|385.60
|382.30
|384.10
|+1.70
|Dec
|383.10
|384.80
|380.30
|383.30
|+1.30
|Jan
|382.30
|382.70
|381.60
|382.20
|+1.00
|Mar
|379.60
|379.60
|379.00
|379.00
|+.90
|May
|377.50
|+1.00
|Jul
|377.90
|+1.10
|Aug
|375.50
|+1.00
|Sep
|370.20
|+.30
|Oct
|365.00
|365.00
|364.70
|364.70
|—.80
|Dec
|364.60
|—.60
|Jul
|358.70
|—.60
|Oct
|358.70
|—.60
|Dec
|352.80
|—.50
|Est. sales 107,267.
|Mon.’s sales 139,708
|Mon.’s open int 414,243,
|up 10,794
