CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|851
|863¾
|834
|845¾
|+837¨
|Mar
|869¼
|880¾
|853¼
|864
|+855¨
|May
|876¾
|890¼
|864
|874¼
|+865½
|Jul
|883¼
|893¼
|869¼
|879
|+870¼
|Sep
|880¾
|898½
|879¾
|885½
|+876¾
|Dec
|888½
|905
|884¼
|893¼
|+884¨
|Mar
|899
|905
|892
|894¾
|+885¬
|May
|895
|895
|887
|887
|+878¼
|Jul
|840
|843
|840
|843
|+834©
|Sep
|828½
|+820¼
|Dec
|835¼
|+827
|Mar
|826½
|+818¼
|May
|812¼
|+804¦
|Jul
|765½
|+757¬
|Est. sales 82,561.
|Fri.’s sales 87,137
|Fri.’s open int 343,945,
|up 2,472
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|679
|680¾
|675¼
|675¾
|+669
|Mar
|685
|686¾
|681
|681½
|+674¾
|May
|684¾
|686¾
|681½
|682
|+675¼
|Jul
|680
|681½
|676¾
|677¼
|+670½
|Sep
|637
|639¾
|635½
|636¾
|+630¨
|Dec
|623¼
|626¼
|621½
|623½
|+617¼
|Mar
|629¾
|632½
|629
|630¼
|+624
|May
|634½
|634½
|632½
|632½
|+626¼
|Jul
|630½
|632
|629¾
|629¾
|+623½
|Sep
|581
|+575¼
|Dec
|566
|570½
|566
|569¾
|+564¦
|Jul
|575½
|+569¬
|Dec
|534¾
|535
|534½
|534½
|+529¼
|Est. sales 247,553.
|Fri.’s sales 229,100
|Fri.’s open int 1,491,858,
|up 6,806
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|388½
|390
|380
|385¼
|+381¨
|Mar
|391
|391
|382¾
|385½
|+381©
|May
|389
|389
|386¾
|386¾
|+382¬
|Jul
|387¾
|+383¬
|Sep
|380¼
|+376¨
|Dec
|380¼
|+376¨
|Mar
|372½
|+368¾
|May
|389
|+385¦
|Jul
|377
|+373¼
|Sep
|392¾
|+388¾
|Jul
|370¼
|+366½
|Sep
|386
|+382¦
|Est. sales 302.
|Fri.’s sales 297
|Fri.’s open int 4,355,
|up 43
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1445
|1457½
|1439
|1440
|+1425½
|Jan
|1455
|1469
|1447
|1450¼+1435¾
|Mar
|1461
|1475¾
|1454¾
|1458
|+1443¨
|May
|1469
|1482½
|1462
|1465½+1450¾
|Jul
|1472¾
|1484¾
|1464¾
|1468¼+1453½
|Aug
|1450½
|1465
|1447
|1450¼+1435¾
|Sep
|1416¼
|1424
|1407¾
|1411¼+1397¦
|Nov
|1397
|1401¾
|1387¼
|1391¾+1377¬
|Jan
|1395
|1402¾
|1391½
|1393¾+1379¾
|Mar
|1395
|1395
|1383
|1385¼+1371¨
|May
|1380¾
|1380¾
|1378
|1380½+1366©
|Jul
|1381½+1367©
|Aug
|1370¾+1357
|Sep
|1350½+1337
|Nov
|1342½
|1349
|1336
|1338½+1325¦
|Jul
|1334½+1321¦
|Nov
|1288½+1275©
|Est. sales 170,367.
|Fri.’s sales 162,461
|Fri.’s open int 599,489,
|up 7,482
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|77.10
|77.80
|75.98
|76.33
|—.84
|Jan
|74.72
|75.35
|73.58
|73.90
|—.95
|Mar
|72.70
|73.09
|71.57
|71.89
|—.90
|May
|70.86
|71.22
|69.79
|70.19
|—.82
|Jul
|69.41
|69.66
|68.25
|68.68
|—.82
|Aug
|68.05
|68.45
|67.08
|67.52
|—.84
|Sep
|67.10
|67.44
|66.05
|66.49
|—.86
|Oct
|66.15
|66.35
|65.10
|65.56
|—.87
|Dec
|65.91
|65.91
|64.44
|64.95
|—.88
|Jan
|64.47
|—.89
|Mar
|63.86
|—.93
|May
|63.41
|—.94
|Jul
|63.06
|—.94
|Aug
|62.43
|—.94
|Sep
|61.86
|—.94
|Oct
|61.34
|—1.02
|Dec
|61.17
|—1.08
|Jul
|61.02
|—1.08
|Oct
|60.87
|—1.08
|Dec
|60.74
|—1.08
|Est. sales 133,012.
|Fri.’s sales 127,168
|Fri.’s open int 442,259,
|up 5,826
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|419.60
|423.30
|414.60
|419.00
|—1.40
|Jan
|413.10
|416.50
|408.80
|412.90
|+.10
|Mar
|405.00
|407.60
|400.80
|404.30
|+.80
|May
|398.20
|403.00
|396.80
|400.10
|+1.30
|Jul
|397.10
|401.90
|395.70
|399.10
|+1.40
|Aug
|393.00
|397.90
|392.50
|395.10
|+1.40
|Sep
|387.10
|392.00
|386.80
|389.30
|+.90
|Oct
|381.20
|386.10
|381.20
|382.40
|+.10
|Dec
|381.70
|385.60
|380.10
|382.00
|+.30
|Jan
|388.60
|388.60
|380.10
|381.20
|+.30
|Mar
|378.10
|+.30
|May
|380.00
|380.00
|376.50
|376.50
|+.40
|Jul
|376.00
|380.00
|376.00
|376.80
|+.50
|Aug
|374.00
|374.50
|374.00
|374.50
|+.30
|Sep
|370.00
|370.00
|369.90
|369.90
|—.20
|Oct
|365.50
|Dec
|365.20
|Jul
|359.30
|Oct
|359.30
|Dec
|353.30
|+.20
|Est. sales 92,689.
|Fri.’s sales 85,903
|Fri.’s open int 403,449,
|up 4,528
