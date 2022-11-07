CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 851 863¾ 834 845¾ +837¨ Mar 869¼ 880¾ 853¼ 864 +855¨ May 876¾ 890¼ 864 874¼ +865½ Jul 883¼ 893¼ 869¼ 879 +870¼ Sep 880¾ 898½ 879¾ 885½ +876¾ Dec 888½ 905 884¼ 893¼ +884¨ Mar 899 905 892 894¾ +885¬ May 895 895 887 887 +878¼ Jul 840 843 840 843 +834© Sep 828½ +820¼ Dec 835¼ +827 Mar 826½ +818¼ May 812¼ +804¦ Jul 765½ +757¬ Est. sales 82,561. Fri.’s sales 87,137 Fri.’s open int 343,945, up 2,472 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 679 680¾ 675¼ 675¾ +669 Mar 685 686¾ 681 681½ +674¾ May 684¾ 686¾ 681½ 682 +675¼ Jul 680 681½ 676¾ 677¼ +670½ Sep 637 639¾ 635½ 636¾ +630¨ Dec 623¼ 626¼ 621½ 623½ +617¼ Mar 629¾ 632½ 629 630¼ +624 May 634½ 634½ 632½ 632½ +626¼ Jul 630½ 632 629¾ 629¾ +623½ Sep 581 +575¼ Dec 566 570½ 566 569¾ +564¦ Jul 575½ +569¬ Dec 534¾ 535 534½ 534½ +529¼ Est. sales 247,553. Fri.’s sales 229,100 Fri.’s open int 1,491,858, up 6,806 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 388½ 390 380 385¼ +381¨ Mar 391 391 382¾ 385½ +381© May 389 389 386¾ 386¾ +382¬ Jul 387¾ +383¬ Sep 380¼ +376¨ Dec 380¼ +376¨ Mar 372½ +368¾ May 389 +385¦ Jul 377 +373¼ Sep 392¾ +388¾ Jul 370¼ +366½ Sep 386 +382¦ Est. sales 302. Fri.’s sales 297 Fri.’s open int 4,355, up 43 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1445 1457½ 1439 1440 +1425½ Jan 1455 1469 1447 1450¼+1435¾ Mar 1461 1475¾ 1454¾ 1458 +1443¨ May 1469 1482½ 1462 1465½+1450¾ Jul 1472¾ 1484¾ 1464¾ 1468¼+1453½ Aug 1450½ 1465 1447 1450¼+1435¾ Sep 1416¼ 1424 1407¾ 1411¼+1397¦ Nov 1397 1401¾ 1387¼ 1391¾+1377¬ Jan 1395 1402¾ 1391½ 1393¾+1379¾ Mar 1395 1395 1383 1385¼+1371¨ May 1380¾ 1380¾ 1378 1380½+1366© Jul 1381½+1367© Aug 1370¾+1357 Sep 1350½+1337 Nov 1342½ 1349 1336 1338½+1325¦ Jul 1334½+1321¦ Nov 1288½+1275© Est. sales 170,367. Fri.’s sales 162,461 Fri.’s open int 599,489, up 7,482 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 77.10 77.80 75.98 76.33 —.84 Jan 74.72 75.35 73.58 73.90 —.95 Mar 72.70 73.09 71.57 71.89 —.90 May 70.86 71.22 69.79 70.19 —.82 Jul 69.41 69.66 68.25 68.68 —.82 Aug 68.05 68.45 67.08 67.52 —.84 Sep 67.10 67.44 66.05 66.49 —.86 Oct 66.15 66.35 65.10 65.56 —.87 Dec 65.91 65.91 64.44 64.95 —.88 Jan 64.47 —.89 Mar 63.86 —.93 May 63.41 —.94 Jul 63.06 —.94 Aug 62.43 —.94 Sep 61.86 —.94 Oct 61.34 —1.02 Dec 61.17 —1.08 Jul 61.02 —1.08 Oct 60.87 —1.08 Dec 60.74 —1.08 Est. sales 133,012. Fri.’s sales 127,168 Fri.’s open int 442,259, up 5,826 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 419.60 423.30 414.60 419.00 —1.40 Jan 413.10 416.50 408.80 412.90 +.10 Mar 405.00 407.60 400.80 404.30 +.80 May 398.20 403.00 396.80 400.10 +1.30 Jul 397.10 401.90 395.70 399.10 +1.40 Aug 393.00 397.90 392.50 395.10 +1.40 Sep 387.10 392.00 386.80 389.30 +.90 Oct 381.20 386.10 381.20 382.40 +.10 Dec 381.70 385.60 380.10 382.00 +.30 Jan 388.60 388.60 380.10 381.20 +.30 Mar 378.10 +.30 May 380.00 380.00 376.50 376.50 +.40 Jul 376.00 380.00 376.00 376.80 +.50 Aug 374.00 374.50 374.00 374.50 +.30 Sep 370.00 370.00 369.90 369.90 —.20 Oct 365.50 Dec 365.20 Jul 359.30 Oct 359.30 Dec 353.30 +.20 Est. sales 92,689. Fri.’s sales 85,903 Fri.’s open int 403,449, up 4,528

