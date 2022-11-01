CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 878½ 904 867¾ 902½ +20¼ Mar 896¾ 920¾ 886 919 +19¾ May 904¾ 926½ 894¾ 924¾ +17¼ Jul 900¼ 920¾ 893¼ 919½ +15¾ Sep 899¼ 922¾ 897 921½ +15 Dec 909 928 902½ 926¾ +14 Mar 912¼ 924½ 901¾ 924½ +13½ May 902 913½ 900½ 913½ +12¾ Jul 860½ 867 849 867 +6¾ Sep 848¼ +7¾ Dec 850 855 850 855 +7¾ Mar 846¼ +7¾ May 832 +7¾ Jul 785¼ +7¾ Est. sales 132,366. Mon.’s sales 190,594 Mon.’s open int 329,100 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 689 698½ 687¼ 697¾ +6¼ Mar 694 703 692½ 702½ +5¾ May 693¾ 702¼ 691½ 701¾ +6 Jul 687¼ 695¾ 685 695¼ +6 Sep 639 645½ 637½ 644¾ +4¾ Dec 624¼ 630¾ 623 629½ +3¾ Mar 631½ 636¼ 631½ 636¼ +4 May 636¼ 638 636¼ 638 +3¾ Jul 629 635 629 634 +3½ Sep 576¾ 579 576¾ 579 +2¼ Dec 565¾ 567¾ 565 566 +¾ Jul 571¾ +¾ Dec 534½ 534½ 534¼ 534¼ +1½ Est. sales 260,651. Mon.’s sales 445,118 Mon.’s open int 1,472,993, up 566 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 390¾ 400 386 399½ +10½ Mar 399¾ 407 395½ 406¾ +8¾ May 399¾ 404¼ 396¾ 404¼ +5¾ Jul 399 403¾ 396 403¾ +5 Sep 396½ +12 Dec 396½ +12 Mar 388¾ +12 May 405¼ +12 Jul 393¼ +12 Sep 409 +12 Jul 386½ +12 Sep 402¼ +12 Est. sales 761. Mon.’s sales 1,084 Mon.’s open int 4,311 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1405½ 1436½ 1403¾ 1435¾ +28¾ Jan 1417 1449 1414¼ 1447¾ +28¼ Mar 1425½ 1455¼ 1422¼ 1454¼ +26¾ May 1432 1461¾ 1429¾ 1461 +26¼ Jul 1433¾ 1464½ 1433¼ 1463½ +25¼ Aug 1421¼ 1445¼ 1418 1444¼ +22 Sep 1391¾ 1408 1391½ 1407½ +19¾ Nov 1370¼ 1393¼ 1369¾ 1392 +18½ Jan 1380¾ 1395¼ 1380¼ 1394¾ +18 Mar 1378½ 1386½ 1378½ 1386½ +15½ May 1372 1383 1372 1382½ +13¼ Jul 1376¼ 1383½ 1376¼ 1383½ +12¾ Aug 1372¾ +12¾ Sep 1352½ +12¾ Nov 1330 1342 1330 1338¼ +6½ Jul 1334¼ +6½ Nov 1290 1292½ 1287¾ 1287¾ +3¾ Est. sales 225,349. Mon.’s sales 196,225 Mon.’s open int 571,439, up 4,381 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 73.18 74.57 72.74 73.37 +.16 Jan 70.56 71.89 70.38 71.06 +.45 Mar 68.06 69.37 67.94 68.85 +.72 May 66.32 67.58 66.28 67.18 +.74 Jul 64.82 66.03 64.68 65.62 +.68 Aug 64.24 64.63 63.85 64.36 +.68 Sep 62.69 63.59 62.69 63.36 +.67 Oct 61.83 62.79 61.83 62.51 +.68 Dec 61.34 62.40 61.18 62.02 +.66 Jan 61.15 61.62 61.15 61.62 +.66 Mar 61.10 +.66 May 60.68 +.63 Jul 60.28 +.64 Aug 59.63 +.61 Sep 59.06 +.61 Oct 58.79 +.74 Dec 58.95 58.95 58.37 58.64 +.64 Jul 58.49 +.54 Oct 58.34 +.54 Dec 58.21 +.54 Est. sales 117,041. Mon.’s sales 142,500 Mon.’s open int 431,563, up 2,987 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 427.10 431.00 423.30 424.80 —3.30 Jan 418.10 421.80 416.00 417.80 —1.30 Mar 408.50 413.00 407.40 410.00 +.70 May 404.00 408.60 402.50 406.20 +2.00 Jul 402.50 407.60 401.60 405.20 +2.20 Aug 398.40 402.30 398.00 400.40 +1.90 Sep 393.20 396.10 391.90 393.90 +1.60 Oct 386.00 388.50 385.20 386.80 +1.20 Dec 385.30 388.70 384.50 386.00 +1.10 Jan 385.20 386.60 384.70 384.70 +1.00 Mar 381.50 +1.10 May 379.50 +.70 Jul 379.70 +.70 Aug 377.40 +.70 Sep 372.70 +.70 Oct 367.40 +.70 Dec 366.10 Jul 358.60 Oct 358.60 Dec 352.70 Est. sales 109,989. Mon.’s sales 106,839 Mon.’s open int 395,295

