CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 878½ 904 867¾ 902½ +20¼
Mar 896¾ 920¾ 886 919 +19¾
May 904¾ 926½ 894¾ 924¾ +17¼
Jul 900¼ 920¾ 893¼ 919½ +15¾
Sep 899¼ 922¾ 897 921½ +15
Dec 909 928 902½ 926¾ +14
Mar 912¼ 924½ 901¾ 924½ +13½
May 902 913½ 900½ 913½ +12¾
Jul 860½ 867 849 867 +6¾
Sep 848¼ +7¾
Dec 850 855 850 855 +7¾
Mar 846¼ +7¾
May 832 +7¾
Jul 785¼ +7¾
Est. sales 132,366. Mon.’s sales 190,594
Mon.’s open int 329,100
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 689 698½ 687¼ 697¾ +6¼
Mar 694 703 692½ 702½ +5¾
May 693¾ 702¼ 691½ 701¾ +6
Jul 687¼ 695¾ 685 695¼ +6
Sep 639 645½ 637½ 644¾ +4¾
Dec 624¼ 630¾ 623 629½ +3¾
Mar 631½ 636¼ 631½ 636¼ +4
May 636¼ 638 636¼ 638 +3¾
Jul 629 635 629 634 +3½
Sep 576¾ 579 576¾ 579 +2¼
Dec 565¾ 567¾ 565 566
Jul 571¾
Dec 534½ 534½ 534¼ 534¼ +1½
Est. sales 260,651. Mon.’s sales 445,118
Mon.’s open int 1,472,993, up 566
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 390¾ 400 386 399½ +10½
Mar 399¾ 407 395½ 406¾ +8¾
May 399¾ 404¼ 396¾ 404¼ +5¾
Jul 399 403¾ 396 403¾ +5
Sep 396½ +12
Dec 396½ +12
Mar 388¾ +12
May 405¼ +12
Jul 393¼ +12
Sep 409 +12
Jul 386½ +12
Sep 402¼ +12
Est. sales 761. Mon.’s sales 1,084
Mon.’s open int 4,311
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1405½ 1436½ 1403¾ 1435¾ +28¾
Jan 1417 1449 1414¼ 1447¾ +28¼
Mar 1425½ 1455¼ 1422¼ 1454¼ +26¾
May 1432 1461¾ 1429¾ 1461 +26¼
Jul 1433¾ 1464½ 1433¼ 1463½ +25¼
Aug 1421¼ 1445¼ 1418 1444¼ +22
Sep 1391¾ 1408 1391½ 1407½ +19¾
Nov 1370¼ 1393¼ 1369¾ 1392 +18½
Jan 1380¾ 1395¼ 1380¼ 1394¾ +18
Mar 1378½ 1386½ 1378½ 1386½ +15½
May 1372 1383 1372 1382½ +13¼
Jul 1376¼ 1383½ 1376¼ 1383½ +12¾
Aug 1372¾ +12¾
Sep 1352½ +12¾
Nov 1330 1342 1330 1338¼ +6½
Jul 1334¼ +6½
Nov 1290 1292½ 1287¾ 1287¾ +3¾
Est. sales 225,349. Mon.’s sales 196,225
Mon.’s open int 571,439, up 4,381
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 73.18 74.57 72.74 73.37 +.16
Jan 70.56 71.89 70.38 71.06 +.45
Mar 68.06 69.37 67.94 68.85 +.72
May 66.32 67.58 66.28 67.18 +.74
Jul 64.82 66.03 64.68 65.62 +.68
Aug 64.24 64.63 63.85 64.36 +.68
Sep 62.69 63.59 62.69 63.36 +.67
Oct 61.83 62.79 61.83 62.51 +.68
Dec 61.34 62.40 61.18 62.02 +.66
Jan 61.15 61.62 61.15 61.62 +.66
Mar 61.10 +.66
May 60.68 +.63
Jul 60.28 +.64
Aug 59.63 +.61
Sep 59.06 +.61
Oct 58.79 +.74
Dec 58.95 58.95 58.37 58.64 +.64
Jul 58.49 +.54
Oct 58.34 +.54
Dec 58.21 +.54
Est. sales 117,041. Mon.’s sales 142,500
Mon.’s open int 431,563, up 2,987
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 427.10 431.00 423.30 424.80 —3.30
Jan 418.10 421.80 416.00 417.80 —1.30
Mar 408.50 413.00 407.40 410.00 +.70
May 404.00 408.60 402.50 406.20 +2.00
Jul 402.50 407.60 401.60 405.20 +2.20
Aug 398.40 402.30 398.00 400.40 +1.90
Sep 393.20 396.10 391.90 393.90 +1.60
Oct 386.00 388.50 385.20 386.80 +1.20
Dec 385.30 388.70 384.50 386.00 +1.10
Jan 385.20 386.60 384.70 384.70 +1.00
Mar 381.50 +1.10
May 379.50 +.70
Jul 379.70 +.70
Aug 377.40 +.70
Sep 372.70 +.70
Oct 367.40 +.70
Dec 366.10
Jul 358.60
Oct 358.60
Dec 352.70
Est. sales 109,989. Mon.’s sales 106,839
Mon.’s open int 395,295

