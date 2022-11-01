CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|878½
|904
|867¾
|902½
|+20¼
|Mar
|896¾
|920¾
|886
|919
|+19¾
|May
|904¾
|926½
|894¾
|924¾
|+17¼
|Jul
|900¼
|920¾
|893¼
|919½
|+15¾
|Sep
|899¼
|922¾
|897
|921½
|+15
|Dec
|909
|928
|902½
|926¾
|+14
|Mar
|912¼
|924½
|901¾
|924½
|+13½
|May
|902
|913½
|900½
|913½
|+12¾
|Jul
|860½
|867
|849
|867
|+6¾
|Sep
|848¼
|+7¾
|Dec
|850
|855
|850
|855
|+7¾
|Mar
|846¼
|+7¾
|May
|832
|+7¾
|Jul
|785¼
|+7¾
|Est. sales 132,366.
|Mon.’s sales 190,594
|Mon.’s open int 329,100
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|689
|698½
|687¼
|697¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|694
|703
|692½
|702½
|+5¾
|May
|693¾
|702¼
|691½
|701¾
|+6
|Jul
|687¼
|695¾
|685
|695¼
|+6
|Sep
|639
|645½
|637½
|644¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|624¼
|630¾
|623
|629½
|+3¾
|Mar
|631½
|636¼
|631½
|636¼
|+4
|May
|636¼
|638
|636¼
|638
|+3¾
|Jul
|629
|635
|629
|634
|+3½
|Sep
|576¾
|579
|576¾
|579
|+2¼
|Dec
|565¾
|567¾
|565
|566
|+¾
|Jul
|571¾
|+¾
|Dec
|534½
|534½
|534¼
|534¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 260,651.
|Mon.’s sales 445,118
|Mon.’s open int 1,472,993,
|up 566
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|390¾
|400
|386
|399½
|+10½
|Mar
|399¾
|407
|395½
|406¾
|+8¾
|May
|399¾
|404¼
|396¾
|404¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|399
|403¾
|396
|403¾
|+5
|Sep
|396½
|+12
|Dec
|396½
|+12
|Mar
|388¾
|+12
|May
|405¼
|+12
|Jul
|393¼
|+12
|Sep
|409
|+12
|Jul
|386½
|+12
|Sep
|402¼
|+12
|Est. sales 761.
|Mon.’s sales 1,084
|Mon.’s open int 4,311
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1405½
|1436½
|1403¾
|1435¾
|+28¾
|Jan
|1417
|1449
|1414¼
|1447¾
|+28¼
|Mar
|1425½
|1455¼
|1422¼
|1454¼
|+26¾
|May
|1432
|1461¾
|1429¾
|1461
|+26¼
|Jul
|1433¾
|1464½
|1433¼
|1463½
|+25¼
|Aug
|1421¼
|1445¼
|1418
|1444¼
|+22
|Sep
|1391¾
|1408
|1391½
|1407½
|+19¾
|Nov
|1370¼
|1393¼
|1369¾
|1392
|+18½
|Jan
|1380¾
|1395¼
|1380¼
|1394¾
|+18
|Mar
|1378½
|1386½
|1378½
|1386½
|+15½
|May
|1372
|1383
|1372
|1382½
|+13¼
|Jul
|1376¼
|1383½
|1376¼
|1383½
|+12¾
|Aug
|1372¾
|+12¾
|Sep
|1352½
|+12¾
|Nov
|1330
|1342
|1330
|1338¼
|+6½
|Jul
|1334¼
|+6½
|Nov
|1290
|1292½
|1287¾
|1287¾
|+3¾
|Est. sales 225,349.
|Mon.’s sales 196,225
|Mon.’s open int 571,439,
|up 4,381
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|73.18
|74.57
|72.74
|73.37
|+.16
|Jan
|70.56
|71.89
|70.38
|71.06
|+.45
|Mar
|68.06
|69.37
|67.94
|68.85
|+.72
|May
|66.32
|67.58
|66.28
|67.18
|+.74
|Jul
|64.82
|66.03
|64.68
|65.62
|+.68
|Aug
|64.24
|64.63
|63.85
|64.36
|+.68
|Sep
|62.69
|63.59
|62.69
|63.36
|+.67
|Oct
|61.83
|62.79
|61.83
|62.51
|+.68
|Dec
|61.34
|62.40
|61.18
|62.02
|+.66
|Jan
|61.15
|61.62
|61.15
|61.62
|+.66
|Mar
|61.10
|+.66
|May
|60.68
|+.63
|Jul
|60.28
|+.64
|Aug
|59.63
|+.61
|Sep
|59.06
|+.61
|Oct
|58.79
|+.74
|Dec
|58.95
|58.95
|58.37
|58.64
|+.64
|Jul
|58.49
|+.54
|Oct
|58.34
|+.54
|Dec
|58.21
|+.54
|Est. sales 117,041.
|Mon.’s sales 142,500
|Mon.’s open int 431,563,
|up 2,987
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|427.10
|431.00
|423.30
|424.80
|—3.30
|Jan
|418.10
|421.80
|416.00
|417.80
|—1.30
|Mar
|408.50
|413.00
|407.40
|410.00
|+.70
|May
|404.00
|408.60
|402.50
|406.20
|+2.00
|Jul
|402.50
|407.60
|401.60
|405.20
|+2.20
|Aug
|398.40
|402.30
|398.00
|400.40
|+1.90
|Sep
|393.20
|396.10
|391.90
|393.90
|+1.60
|Oct
|386.00
|388.50
|385.20
|386.80
|+1.20
|Dec
|385.30
|388.70
|384.50
|386.00
|+1.10
|Jan
|385.20
|386.60
|384.70
|384.70
|+1.00
|Mar
|381.50
|+1.10
|May
|379.50
|+.70
|Jul
|379.70
|+.70
|Aug
|377.40
|+.70
|Sep
|372.70
|+.70
|Oct
|367.40
|+.70
|Dec
|366.10
|Jul
|358.60
|Oct
|358.60
|Dec
|352.70
|Est. sales 109,989.
|Mon.’s sales 106,839
|Mon.’s open int 395,295
