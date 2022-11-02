Black Friday Luggage Deals: 12 Major Brands Offering Discounts

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have long been associated with exclusive discounts and deals on everything from computers and TVs…

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have long been associated with exclusive discounts and deals on everything from computers and TVs to highly coveted toys (e.g., Tickle Me Elmo circa 1996). However, the shopping holiday has also become a great time to save on future travel (think hotel and cruise discounts) and travel gear — especially luggage, which can be otherwise expensive.

If you’re in the market for a carry-on or backpack that meets airline size restrictions, a checked bag, or a full luggage set ? or if you know someone who is and want to gift it to them ? shop these Black Friday luggage deals from top-rated brands. These sales include exclusive deals for U.S. News readers.

— Away

— Cotopaxi

— Dagne Dover

— Heys

— Knack Bags

— Minaal

— Monos

— Nisolo

— NOMATIC

— Osprey

— Paravel

— Royce & Rocket

Away

For the first time ever, Away is offering discounts across all suitcase styles, including the bestselling Bigger Carry-On, available in the eye-catching Aluminum Edition. The deal event, which will take place online and in stores from Nov. 21 to 28, includes $50 off any two suitcases, and $100 off any three suitcases.

Shop Away luggage.

Cotopaxi

Known for its colorful, sustainably designed travel gear, Cotopaxi is offering deals all month long. Beginning Nov. 11, you can save up to 50% on last season’s styles; come Nov. 18, you can save 25% off new fall 2022 styles. From Nov. 23 to 29, you can save up to 75% on past season styles and 25% off fall 2022 styles (with the exception of the Allpa Pack and Del Día collection). On Black Friday, Cotopaxi will also offer 25% off when you bundle an Allpa Pack with a Bataan, Batac, Cubos or Allpa X. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Nov. 26 through 28), shoppers will be eligible for a Todo — Cada Día gift pack with a purchase of $150 or more.

Shop Cotopaxi luggage.

Dagne Dover

Known for its Landon Carryall ? one of U.S. News’ picks for the best duffel bags as well as weekender bags ? Dagne Dover is offering 25% off all products between Nov. 22 and 30. The discount will automatically be taken off orders at checkout.

Shop Dagne Dover luggage.

Heys

Heys — known for its themed collections of eye-popping, patterned luggage — will offer 20% off all luggage for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Shop Heys luggage.

Knack Bags

Knack Bags is offering an exclusive bundle for U.S. News readers. This luggage set includes the brand’s bestselling two-in-one Series 2 Medium Expandable Knack Pack in midnight black plus two expandable packing cubes. Normally priced at $320, the bundle is available for $270 with code USNEWS. The offer code will be active from 12:01 a.m. EST on Black Friday through midnight EST on Cyber Monday.

Shop Knack Bags.

Minaal

U.S. News readers can save 30% on the following luggage bundles from Minaal: the Carry-On Pro Bundle, the Carry-On Side Carry Bundle and the Daily Tech Messenger Bundle. This exclusive Black Friday deal is valid through Nov. 30.

Shop Minaal luggage.

Monos

Monos has confirmed that it will host a Black Friday sale but has not yet released details of the luggage deals. Sign up for Monos’ newsletter (on the lower right-hand section of its website) to be the first to know about the Black Friday luggage sale.

Shop Monos luggage.

Nisolo

From Nov. 23 to 28, shoppers can save 25% on their purchase at Nisolo, which specializes in ethically made men’s and women’s bags, shoes and accessories. Additionally, free shipping will be available on purchases of $50 or more from Nov. 18 to 30.

Shop Nisolo luggage.

NOMATIC

NOMATIC is hosting a Black Friday luggage sale from Nov. 24 to 29. During this time, travelers can save 30% on the NOMATIC Carry-On Classic and the NOMATIC Check-In luggage. Both suitcases are hard-sided and expandable with a magnetic compression system.

Shop NOMATIC luggage.

Osprey

Osprey’s Black Friday sale will include 25% off select backpacks, bags, travel accessories and more, plus 40% off these items from previous seasons. The event will take place from Nov. 11 to 28.

Shop Osprey luggage.

Paravel

Paravel is offering 20% off all luggage — including its popular packing cubes — with purchases of $100 or more. Use code GIFTING20 at checkout. This luggage sale will run through the end of November.

Shop Paravel luggage.

Royce & Rocket

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Royce & Rocket is offering 25% off luggage sitewide, with the exception of The Full Set and The Carry-On Set, which will be 15% off. Royce & Rocket’s newly released signature suitcases, The Castle Classic and The Castle Carry-on, feature patent-pending built-in shelving.

Shop Royce & Rocket luggage.

