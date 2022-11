WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden warns ‘MAGA Republicans’ are ‘trying to succeed where they failed in 2020’ to subvert will of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden warns ‘MAGA Republicans’ are ‘trying to succeed where they failed in 2020’ to subvert will of voters in midterms.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.