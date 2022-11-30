A Day’s Worth of Meals on the Mediterranean Diet

A sustainable way of life The Mediterranean diet is perennially at the top of U.S. News & World Report’s Best…

A sustainable way of life

The Mediterranean diet is perennially at the top of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Diets list, again topping the list in 2022. It’s nearly universally endorsed by nutritionists and dietitians because it emphasizes wholesome foods, including whole grains, lean proteins, heart-healthy fats and plenty of fruits and vegetables.

So many experts back this diet because it’s more a lifestyle than most diets, which are often restrictive and difficult to sustain. The best diet is the one that you can make into a lifelong habit, and, as such, millions of people who hail from the Mediterranean region have long shown that this approach to food and life is healthy, sustainable and delicious.

Growing demand and popularity

It’s also a diet that’s increasing in popularity around the world, as evidenced by the growing demand for recipes that fit the protocol, says Jack Bishop, the chief creative officer at America’s Test Kitchen, ATK, in Brookline, Massachusetts.

ATK’s 2016 book, “The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook,” has been the company’s most popular book over the last several years. “The interesting thing about the Mediterranean book is that each year, it has sold better than the previous year,” a real rarity in the book publishing world, Bishop says.

“Usually your first year is your best year,” he notes, but this thick volume’s popularity has only increased over time. “This just tells me that the appetite for the diet continues to grow.”

Nutritious, healthy, delicious food

One of the reasons why this diet has attracted so much attention is because the barrier to entry is relatively low. “The Mediterranean diet is accessible. It’s easy to start, and it’s not that complicated. There’s not a lot of math involved,” Bishop says, referencing other diets that require followers to track calories or precise ratios of macronutrients. You don’t have to do that with the Mediterranean diet.

What’s more, this lifestyle is “grounded in culture,” meaning it’s been time tested and works for lots of people, Bishop adds.

A diverse and abundant diet that pulls from a variety of cuisines around the Mediterranean Sea — from Greek and Italian to Egyptian and Spanish fares — the Mediterranean diet is known for offering “big, bold flavors,” Bishop says. It also places an emphasis on spices, herbs and olive oil. “Those are all high-impact ingredients that deliver a lot of flavor,” he explains.

All-in-all, the Mediterranean diet is satisfying in ways that many diets — which can quickly become monotonous — simply aren’t. This makes it sustainable for the long haul and a good choice for anyone wanting to improve their overall health and wellness — and particularly for those looking to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease.

A day’s worth of Mediterranean food

If you’re new to following the Mediterranean diet and want to get your bearings in this way of eating, you may be wondering where to start. In the following slides, America’s Test Kitchen and several dietitians share a day’s worth of meal options that adhere to the principles of the diet.

Breakfast: Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a Tunisian dish featuring eggs poached in a spiced tomato, onion and pepper sauce. The key to great shakshuka is balancing the piquancy, acidity, richness and sweetness of its ingredients, according to the chefs at ATK.

Why this recipe works:

Choosing the right pepper to star in this dish makes all the difference. Piquillo peppers, boasting spicy-sweet and vibrant flavors, were a favorite for the Test Kitchen team.These small red peppers from Spain, sold in jars or cans, have a subtle hint of smokiness from being roasted over a wood fire. Jarred roasted red peppers can be substituted for piquillo peppers. You’ll need a 12-inch nonstick skillet with a tight-fitting lid for this recipe. Serve with pitas or crusty bread to mop up the sauce.

Serves: 4.

Ingredients:

— 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.

— 2 onions, chopped fine.

— 2 yellow bell peppers, stemmed, seeded and cut into ¼-inch pieces.

— 4 garlic cloves, minced.

— 2 teaspoons tomato paste.

— Salt and pepper.

— 1 teaspoon ground cumin.

— 1 teaspoon ground turmeric.

— 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper.

— 1½ cups jarred piquillo peppers, chopped coarsely.

— 1 (14.5-ounce) can of diced tomatoes.

— ¼ cup water.

— 2 bay leaves.

— 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro.

— 4 large eggs.

— 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (½ cup).

1. Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onions and bell peppers, and cook until softened and lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic, tomato paste, 1½ teaspoons salt, cumin, turmeric, ¼ teaspoon pepper and cayenne. Cook, stirring frequently until tomato paste begins to darken, about 3 minutes.

2. Stir in piquillo peppers, tomatoes and their juice, water and bay leaves. Bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is slightly thickened, 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Off heat, discard bay leaves, and stir in ¼ cup cilantro. Transfer 2 cups sauce to the blender, and process until smooth, about 60 seconds. Return puree to skillet, and bring sauce to simmer over medium-low heat.

4. Off heat, make four shallow indentations (about 2 inches wide) on the surface of the sauce using the back of the spoon. Crack one egg into each indentation, and season eggs with salt and pepper. Cover and cook over medium-low heat until egg whites are just set and yolks are still runny, 4 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle with feta and remaining cilantro, and serve immediately.

Breakfast: Greek yogurt parfait

For a simpler approach to the morning meal, Janeen C. Miller, a wellness coordinator and exercise physiologist with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California, recommends an unfussy yogurt parfait.

Why this recipe works:

Higher in protein than conventional yogurt, Greek yogurt is a great way to start your day with a sweet-tart punch complemented by berries and spices. The high-protein content will help keep you feeling satisfied until lunch.

Serves: 1.

— 1 cup plain Greek yogurt.

— 1 cup berries (such as blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries).

— ¼ cup chopped nuts (walnuts, almonds or pecans).

— 1 teaspoon honey.

Miller also recommends adding mint, lemon, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla or any other favorite spice for flavor. You can also sprinkle on seeds such as chia, flax, hemp, pumpkin or sunflower for a boost of protein and important omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to support overall good health.

Breakfast: Mixed-beans-and-grains porridge

Why this recipe works:

Shamrock Wong, a clinical dietitian with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California, says that putting an Asian spin on the standard oatmeal breakfast can conform with the properties of the Mediterranean diet to provide a highly nutritious and delicious breakfast. “Asians often use mixed legumes and whole grains to make sweet porridge,” she explains.

Serves:1.

Ingredients:

— ¼ cup each of mung beans, red beans, chickpeas, wheat berries, whole oats and barley.

— 4 ½ cups water.

— Palm sugar to taste.

1. Mix all the beans and grains together. Rinse and drain.

2. Put all ingredients in an electric pressure cooker. Cook for 20 minutes.

3. Serve warm or cold.

There are endless variations in this recipe. “One can use any dried beans or whole grains,” Wong says. Use 3 parts of water for 1 part beans. “Adjust if you like the porridge thicker or more like a soup. Cook in a pressure cooker for 20 minutes or until all the ingredients are soft,” she explains.

Wong adds that “this porridge can be sweet or savory, totally up to your taste. Sometimes I leave it unflavored and add in either sweetener or salt depending on the day.” When selecting sweeteners, opt for ones with added vitamins, minerals and fibers, such as dried fruits or molasses.

Breakfast Tip: Substitute other cuisines.

When it comes to breakfast, oatmeal is just the beginning. Wong recommends mixing up your grains and legumes and playing with other flavors. Variations she recommends include:

— Beans: Mung beans, red beans, chickpeas, black-eyed peas, yellow split peas, cannellini beans, kidney beans, lentils, northern beans, navy beans and white beans.

— Grains: Whole wheat berries, quinoa, barley, whole oats (use steel-cut oats if you prefer a creamier texture), sorghum, millet, buckwheat, black rice, purple glutenous rice, amaranth, teff, rye, einkorn (which takes longer to cook), farro or spelt.

— Nuts or seeds: peanuts, chia seeds, flaxseed, hemp heart, sesame and lotus seed.

— Dried or fresh fruits: date, jujube, goji berry and apple.

— Spices and herbs: ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaves, thyme or oregano.

— Liquid: milk, coconut milk, almond milk or any milk alternatives; stock for a savory porridge.

Other examples of Asian mixed grains and legumes include:

— Vietnamese mixed sweet soup che thap cam. This soupy, porridge-y dish is typically made with coconut and red aduki beans, white beans and/or mung beans. The sweet concoction is made by soaking dried beans and cooking them with pandan leaves and coconut milk. Agar-agar is sometimes added to make a Jell-O-like texture, and it may be served with crushed ice.

— Chinese eight treasures porridge. Another sometimes gelatinous dish, Chinese eight treasures porridge, also called eight treasures soup or eight treasures congee, is a mix of red mung beans, black rice, peanuts, Chinese yams, lotus seeds, lily slices, Chinese pearl barley, water and sugar. Ideally suited for a slow cooker, this dish cooks down to a creamy, sweet concoction.

— Malaysian bubur cha cha. This soupy dish contains sweet potatoes, taro and coconut milk along with black-eyed peas, tapioca and a dash of sugar.

— Pulut Hitam black glutenous rice sweet soup. Also called black sticky rice, black glutenous rice is widely eaten in Southeast Asia. It contains more protein than brown rice and has lots of fiber and antioxidants. It’s simple to boil black sticky rice, water, sugar, coconut milk and salt to create this creamy grain dish.

— Korean bapsang. This rice-based dish can be made sweet or savory and is a staple of Korean cooking.

All of these dishes are easy and flavorful alternatives to oatmeal, Wong adds.

Lunch: Mediterranean chopped salad

Why this recipe works:

The appeal of a chopped salad is that all the ingredients are cut to a uniform size and tossed together, permitting a taste of everything in each bite. Virtually any ingredients may be used, yet most chopped salads are uninspired, laden with deli meats and cheeses and drowned in dressing. With a world of options, the team at ATK steered the salad in a Mediterranean direction, starting with escarole.

A member of the chicory family, this underutilized leafy green is loaded with vitamins and has a mild bitterness that pairs well with bold flavors. Next, the ATK team added chopped cucumbers and grape tomatoes, salting them to remove excess moisture, and red onion.

To make the salad hearty, instead of deli meat, they incorporated nutty chickpeas. Kalamata olives added richness, and walnuts brought crunch and healthy fats. Everything was tossed with a simple red wine vinaigrette to let the salad’s flavors shine through. Finally, not wanting to completely eliminate cheese from the salad, they sprinkled on 1/2 cup of briny feta to round out the flavors. Cherry tomatoes can be substituted for grape tomatoes.

Serves: 6.

Ingredients:

— 1 cucumber, halved lengthwise, seeded and cut into ½-inch pieces.

— 10 ounces grape tomatoes, quartered.

— 1 teaspoon table salt.

— 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar.

— 1 garlic clove, minced.

— 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.

— 1 (15-ounce) can of chickpeas, rinsed.

— ½ cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped.

— ½ small red onion, chopped finely.

— ½ cup chopped fresh parsley.

— 1 head escarole (1 pound), trimmed and cut into ½-inch pieces.

— 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (½ cup).

— ½ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped.

1. Toss cucumber and tomatoes with salt and let drain in a colander for 15 minutes.

2. Whisk vinegar and garlic together in a large bowl. Whisking constantly, drizzle in oil. Add drained cucumber-tomato mixture, chickpeas, olives, onion and parsley, and toss to coat. Let sit for at least 5 minutes or up to 20 minutes.

3. Add escarole, feta and walnuts, and toss gently to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

Lunch: Hummus bowl

Why this recipe works:

With plenty of fresh, whole veggies and fiber-full chickpeas, you’ll get the health benefits of a much more complicated Mediterranean meal in this simple, easy-to-prepare and highly flavorful recipe from Gaby Vaca-Flores, a registered dietitian and founder of Glow+Greens, a nutrition and skin care consultancy based in Santa Monica, California.

Serves: 1.

Ingredients:

— ½ red onion.

— ½ cup English cucumber.

— ¼ cup cherry tomatoes.

— ½ cup canned chickpeas.

— 2 to 3 tablespoons of hummus (homemade or store-bought).

— ! cup quinoa, cooked.

— 1 cup red baby lettuce.

— 1 cup baby spinach.

— Optional: olive oil for dressing

1. Prepare veggies by thinly slicing the red onion and cucumber, quartering the tomatoes, and draining/rinsing the chickpeas.

2. In a bowl, toss all the ingredients together. Drizzle olive oil if desired.

Snack: Marinated artichokes

Why this recipe works:

Marinated artichokes have so many uses that they should be considered a pantry staple; they’re perfect for everything from throwing on pizzas to tossing into a salad or pasta or eating on an antipasto platter. But store-bought versions tend to be mushy and bland — and expensive.

To get the best tender-yet-meaty texture and sweet, nutty artichoke flavor, the Test Kitchen team started with fresh baby artichokes. They simmered them gently in olive oil with strips of lemon zest, garlic, red pepper flakes and thyme, then let them sit off the heat until they were perfectly fork-tender and infused with the aromatic flavors. They then stirred in fresh lemon juice and more zest, minced garlic and mint before transferring the artichokes to a bowl and topping them with the infused oil for serving and storage.

Serves: 6 to 8.

Ingredients:

— 2 lemons.

— 2 ½ cups extra-virgin olive oil.

— 3 pounds baby artichokes (2 to 4 ounces each).

— ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes.

— 2 sprigs of fresh thyme.

— Salt and pepper.

— 2 tablespoons minced fresh mint.

1. Using a vegetable peeler, remove three 2-inch strips of zest from one lemon. Grate ½ teaspoon zest from the second lemon, and set aside. Halve and juice lemons to yield ¼ cup juice, reserving spent lemon halves.

2. Combine oil and lemon zest strips in a large saucepan. Working with one artichoke at a time, cut the top quarter off each artichoke, snap off the outer leaves and trim away dark parts. Peel and trim the stem, then cut the artichoke in half lengthwise (quarter artichoke if large). Rub each artichoke half with the spent lemon half, and place in a saucepan.

3. Add smashed garlic, pepper flakes, thyme sprigs, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper to a saucepan, and bring to a rapid simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally to submerge all artichokes, until artichokes can be pierced with a fork but are still firm, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, cover and let sit until artichokes are fork-tender and fully cooked, about 20 minutes.

4. Gently stir in ½ teaspoon reserved grated lemon zest, ¼ cup reserved lemon juice and minced garlic. Transfer artichokes and oil to a serving bowl and let cool to room temperature. Season with salt to taste, and sprinkle with mint. Serve. (Artichokes and oil can be refrigerated for up to four days.)

Snack Tip: Combine healthy foods.

“When choosing a snack, look for a combination of protein and fiber sources,” says Razan Hallak, an outpatient dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “For example, hummus and carrots, tuna and whole grain crackers, nut butter/nuts and fruits, plain yogurt and fruits or low-fat cheese and fruits” can all make a wonderful quick snack that conforms with the principles of the Mediterranean diet.

Vaca-Flores says that “one my my favorite snacks, which is a great fit for the Mediterranean diet, is Greek yogurt with berries and peanut butter.”

Dinner: Pasta e fagioli with orange and fennel

Why this recipe works:

Although the precise ingredients for Italy’s famed pasta e fagioli vary from region to region, too many recipes have one thing in common: They turn out bland and mushy and take hours to prepare. For this ATK recipe, they wanted to find a silver bullet: a satisfying soup boasting great flavor and proper texture that didn’t take all afternoon to make.

The chefs at ATK established an Italian flavor profile with the help of some fennel seeds, orange zest, dried oregano, red pepper flakes and plenty of garlic. Minced anchovy fillets contributed a complex, meaty character void of any fishy aftertaste. Turning to canned diced tomatoes (instead of fresh) and sweet, creamy canned cannellini beans (instead of dried) cut hours out of prep time, and using the tomatoes to deglaze the aromatic base intensified the flavor of the soup.

For pasta, the ATK team looked to small shapes like ditalini, tubettini or, their top choice, orzo to complement rather than crowd out the other ingredients. Finally, parsley lent the necessary bright note to finish the soup. The Parmesan rind can be replaced with a 2-inch chunk of cheese. You can substitute ditalini or tubettini for the orzo (the cooking times may vary slightly).

Serves: 8 to 10.

Ingredients:

— 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for serving.

— 3 ounces pancetta, chopped fine.

— 1 onion, chopped fine.

— 1 fennel bulb, stalks discarded, bulb halved, cored and chopped fine.

— 1 celery rib, minced.

— 4 garlic cloves, minced.

— 3 anchovy fillets, rinsed and minced.

— 1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried.

— 2 teaspoons grated orange zest.

— ½ teaspoon fennel seeds.

— ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes.

— 1 (28-ounce) can of diced tomatoes.

— Parmesan cheese rind, plus grated Parmesan for serving.

— 2 (15-ounce) cans of cannellini beans, rinsed.

— 3½ cups chicken broth.

— 2½ cups water.

— Salt and pepper.

— 1 cup orzo.

— ¼ cup minced fresh parsley.

1. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add pancetta, and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in onion, fennel and celery, and cook until vegetables are softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in garlic, anchovies, oregano, orange zest, fennel seeds and pepper flakes, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

2. Stir in tomatoes and their juice, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in Parmesan rind and beans, bring to a simmer and cook until flavors meld, about 10 minutes.

3. Stir in broth, water and 1 teaspoon salt. Increase heat to high, and bring to a boil. Stir in pasta, and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Off heat, discard the Parmesan rind. Stir in parsley, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve, drizzling individual portions with extra oil and sprinkling with grated Parmesan.

With loads of fresh, whole veggies, a lean protein and a flavorful sauce that’s super easy to put together, this sheet pan recipe from Miller will likely become a regular feature of your Mediterranean diet recipe rotation.

“Most of us are very busy, so preparing healthy dinners can be overwhelming,” Miller says. “Practice making a few easy recipes, and rotate them.”

Serves: 4.

Ingredients:

— 1 pound asparagus.

— 2 cups cherry tomatoes.

— 1 red onion, halved and thickly sliced.

— 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined.

— Extra-virgin olive oil.

— Juice of ½ lemon.

— Chopped parsley for garnish.

For sauce:

— 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil.

— ¼ cup white wine vinegar.

— 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger.

— 1 teaspoon ground sumac.

— 1 teaspoon ground cumin.

— 1 teaspoon salt.

— ½ teaspoon garlic powder.

— ½ teaspoon ground black pepper.

— Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

1. In a small bowl, whisk to combine sauce ingredients.

2. Place vegetables on a large sheet pan. Pour ¼ cup of the sauce on top, and coat veggies well. Spread them out in one layer. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, add the shrimp. Pour the remaining sauce on top, and toss until the shrimp is well coated.

4. Remove vegetables from the oven. Push your vegetables to one half of the pan, and add the shrimp to the other half. Spread shrimp out in a single layer.

5. Place pan back in the oven, and bake for 5 minutes or so until the shrimp is done. Do not overbake.

6. Remove from oven. Finish with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice and parsley. Serve with a side of your favorite grain, such as couscous, barley, bulgur, farro, polenta, brown rice, whole-grain pasta or quinoa.

Dinner Tip: Stock up on Mediterranean pantry staples.

Miller says that given how busy most folks are, it’s best to keep your kitchen stocked with the basics, such as:

— Greek yogurt.

— Olive oil.

— Veggies (fresh or frozen).

— Fruits.

— Beans and legumes.

— Nuts and seeds.

— Whole grains, including couscous, barley, bulgur, farro, polenta, brown rice, whole grain pasta, quinoa, whole-wheat bread and oatmeal.

— Hummus.

— Olives.

— Feta cheese.

— Tomatoes and tomato sauce.

— Tahini.

— Honey.

— Dijon mustard.

— Oregano.

— Parsley.

— Mint.

— Basil.

— Dill weed.

— Thyme.

— Rosemary.

— Sage.

— Bay leaves.

— Paprika.

— Red pepper flakes.

— Cumin.

— Turmeric.

— Coriander.

— Sumac.

— Cinnamon.

— Cloves.

— Nutmeg.

— Allspice.

— Garlic powder.

— Onion powder.

Making healthy substitutions

If you’re used to reaching for a sandwich or burger come lunchtime, Wong recommends opting for something legume-based instead.

“Beans and lentils are under-recognized superfoods. Both are high in protein, complex carbohydrates, insoluble fibers, iron and B vitamins. For example, 1 cup of boiled pinto beans has more protein than a regular hamburger and 15 times the fiber. All while costing less than $1 and no waiting in line.”

Wong recommends cooking your own beans in large batches at home. “Make a big pot, and freeze it in small portions. Soak the beans overnight, and discard soaking water before boiling to help decrease bloating.”

Hallak agrees that small changes can add up over time. “Consider making simple modifications by replacing your foods with healthier and more nutrient-dense options. A registered dietitian can work with you to better understand your diet pattern and to help you make healthier choices to achieve your goals.”

