8 Benefits of Unretiring

Retirement is often painted as the ideal way to spend your time after decades of working. No alarm clocks and a free schedule are often considered some of the perks you’ll find. However, for many, the chance to return to work holds additional appeal. It could help you in multiple ways, ranging from a financial boost to better mental health and a full social calendar.

Some of the benefits of unretiring include:

— Extra cash.

— Work-related benefits.

— New friends.

— Opportunities to help.

— The chance to discover.

— Stay engaged.

— Avoid boredom.

— Remain active.

Extra Cash

If you didn’t have the chance to save enough during your working years, a job can bring an additional source of income to support your retirement. And even if you have an ample nest egg, you might find it refreshing to not have to withdraw from retirement accounts. Be sure to evaluate your sources of income before you start working, as Social Security benefits can be impacted by your earnings until you reach full retirement age.

Work-Related Benefits

Retiring before you are eligible for Medicare often means you’ll have to find health coverage on your own. If you go back to work, you might find an employer that provides medical benefits. There could be other perks too, such as a chance to contribute to a 401(k), an employer match, paid vacation or access to a gym and cafeteria.

New Friends

The built-in interactions that are part of the working environment go away after retirement. “It is completely natural for your social circle to shrink when you get older,” says Jennie Miller, co-founder of Midss.org, an online health, lifestyle and wellness publication. If you take a customer service job, you’ll have a chance to talk to other employees and clients. You could become part of a group that meets regularly and make friends who enjoy getting together outside of work.

Opportunities to Help

If you get a job in a service area, such as assisting patients or tutoring students, it could be compelling to see the development of people you help. “Though it might seem strange for younger folk, work for retirees can be a great source of enjoyment and fulfillment,” says Max Wesman, chief operating officer at GoodHire. “Knowing that you can contribute to something that you believe in, and without undertones of financial need or instability, allows you to truly lean into your role for all the right reasons.”

The Chance to Discover

You can direct your return to work toward areas you find intriguing, even if they don’t line up with your experience. If you had a career in the tech industry, but were always interested in the arts, you might search for job positions at a local museum. “Do not be afraid to dream and imagine outside the box,” says Cassandra Smalley, the owner and CEO of the wealth management and financial planning practice Cassandra Smalley in St. Petersburg, Florida. “Pick up hobbies from your childhood or ideas you always thought would be fun to try someday.” If you take an entry-level position, you might get the training you need while working. For jobs that require a certain skill set, you could start by taking online classes or getting the needed certification.

Stay Engaged

When you’re no longer working, it can be challenging to pursue opportunities that keep you sharp. Going back to your job could bring the type of engagement you’re missing. “I always thought I’d retire as soon as I could afford it,” says Barry Maher, an author, speaker and consultant at Barry Maher & Associates in Santa Barbara, California. “And I worked hard, saved hard and invested carefully in order to become financially independent.” Upon reaching those milestones, Maher tried stepping away. After doing so, “I realized just how much I loved doing what I’d been doing.” Continuing to do the work he excelled in was the perfect solution for Maher. “I can honestly say there’s really nothing I’d rather be doing,” he says.

Avoid Boredom

While long, unscheduled days might sound appealing when you’re in the workforce, your perspective could change after you step away. “It can be difficult to fill your time on a consistent basis,” Wesman says. Getting a job could help you create a schedule and find a rhythm that feels comfortable. “It comes as no surprise that some retirees wish to unretire, and they should not feel guilty or alienated for doing so,” Wesman says.

Remain Active

If you’re looking for ways to add movement to your days, an on-site job could be a great way to get in extra steps. For jobs that are nearby, you might consider walking when the weather permits. Applying at a grocery store could lead to a cashier position that keeps you on your feet. These small ways might collectively keep you active and involved in the community, which you might see as the optimal way to spend your later years.

