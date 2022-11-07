7 best utility stocks to buy now for income:

The sector is a safety play: Utilities are vital in recessions, too. For the past year, the utilities sector is…

The sector is a safety play: Utilities are vital in recessions, too.

For the past year, the utilities sector is one of only three S&P 500 sectors in the green amid the widespread selling besetting the market. Investors have been buying utilities stocks as defensive holdings amid worries about the economy. Utilities also offer dividends and, increasingly, the possibility of growth as well. “Utility stocks are interesting here, as they combine defensiveness with the ability to deliver growth,” says Roger Mortimer, portfolio manager with KraneShares. “The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is a game changer for electric utilities in the U.S., and investors many come to look at them differently than simply defensive holdings.” Still, according to Amber Fairbanks, portfolio manager at Mirova, many utilities may be fully valued given the significant outperformance of the sector compared with the rest of the market. With that in mind, here are seven top utilities stocks that offer relative safety and pay dividends.

AES Corp. (ticker: AES)

Mortimer points to AES Corp. as an example of a utility that combines defensive and growth properties. The company provides power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses in the U.S., Central and South America, Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. Mortimer expects its earnings to grow between 8% and 9% annually for the next three years. “AES is investing heavily in renewable generation, and its growth in this area is boosted by the IRA,” he says. “We believe that it represents attractive value here.” AES Corp. has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK)

“We like utilities that are benefiting from long-term secular trends with strong management teams and valuations that continue to look attractive relative to their longer-term growth opportunities,” says Fairbanks. American Water Works is addressing the long-term trend of the increasing scarcity of high-quality drinking water, she says. Headquartered in New Jersey, American Water Works is the largest listed water and wastewater utility in the U.S. It serves more than 14 million people in 24 states, providing services to residences, public buildings, and commercial and industrial businesses. While this company may not benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act the way a solar or wind utility would, last year’s infrastructure bill also contains aid for state and local water projects. AWK stock yields 1.8%.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Fairbanks likes NextEra because it is addressing the long-term trend of a transition away from a fossil fuel-based economy. As the world’s biggest renewable energy company, NextEra’s size and diverse holdings lend stability to the company. Its experience with solar and wind projects also gives it a leg up when it comes to taking advantage of favorable economics provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. “To decarbonize our society, we are going to try to electrify everything and generate that electricity with renewables,” Mortimer says. “The IRA provides tremendous incentives for the development of utility-type infrastructure that is in the wheelhouse of many of these companies.”

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG is a utility stock that stands out from the crowd, as it has favorable upside potential with double-digit earnings and sales growth rates to fund future dividend payments, says Todd Shaffer, manager of research at VectorVest. Yielding 3.2%, the company both has fundamental strength and is in an upward price trend, according to Shaffer. “We believe in buying stocks when they are rising,” he says. Headquartered in Houston, NRG’s generation segment includes international and domestic power plant activities and renewables. Its retail segment includes business and mass-customer solutions, and other distributed and reliability products. Its corporate segment includes residential solar and electric vehicle services.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR)

This Brazilian utility is also a buy, according to Shaffer. The company’s generation segment produces electricity with hydroelectric, thermal and nuclear power plants while its transmission business unit focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. “Utilities should continue to be a desirable safe haven for a slowing economy and broader earnings disinflation,” Shaffer says. “The best dividend-paying stocks are those that have fundamental strength that are rising in price. They tend to be more likely to hold up in uncertain times.” Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras is yielding 1.8%.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

This Virginia company is developing the nation’s largest offshore wind project, called Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast. And with the U.S. looking to expand offshore wind along the eastern seaboard, there’s more room for other projects. Also, that’s just part of Dominion’s renewable energy portfolio. It’s also involved in solar, hydro and biomass electricity generation. The company has about 7 million customers in 15 states. This month, the company announced a “top-to-bottom” business review with the goal of boosting its stock price. “We plan to review value-maximizing strategic business actions, alternatives to our current business mix and capital allocation, and regulatory options which may assist customers to manage costs and provide greater predictability to our long-term, state-regulated utility value proposition,” CEO Bob Blue said in a press release. Dominion Energy is yielding 4.5%.

Edison International (EIX)

This California-based utility aims to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity in the state by 2045, and it is hoping investment in electric-led clean energy will result in strong rate base and dividend growth. One of its divisions, Southern California Edison, is one of the largest electric utilities in the nation and serves about 15 million people in central, coastal and southern California. Another division, Edison Energy, is a global energy advisory company serving commercial, institutional and industrial users. Within the utilities sector as a whole, Mortimer says, power generation companies are poised to offer more than just portfolio safety. “A group of companies that investors associate only with stability and defensiveness are going to offer growth as well, and because that growth is driven by policy, the certainty of it happening is higher,” he says. EIX has a dividend yield of 4.6%.

7 best utility stocks to buy now for income:

— AES Corp. (AES)

— American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK)

— NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

— NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

— Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR)

— Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

— Edison International (EIX)

More from U.S. News

8 Growth Stocks to Buy at Attractive Prices

9 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy

7 Best Mining Stocks to Buy for 2022

7 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Income originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/16/22: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.