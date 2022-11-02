32 Romantic & Relaxing Babymoon Ideas

Babymoons have become almost as popular as honeymoons, with many resorts and spas offering packages or amenities for pregnant people…

Babymoons have become almost as popular as honeymoons, with many resorts and spas offering packages or amenities for pregnant people and their traveling partners. With babymoon trips ranging from romantic vacations with a significant other to girls getaways, moms-to-be are wanting to take one last trip before the big arrival.

Don’t forget to consider certain risk factors when planning your babymoon. You don’t want to travel too far later in pregnancy, because you can end up stuck miles away from home with a new baby. Keep in mind that pregnant travelers can fly domestically on most airlines until about 36 weeks of pregnancy; the cutoff for international flights may be earlier. The second trimester — around 14 to 28 weeks — is typically a good time to travel, since morning sickness has likely subsided and mobility is often not an issue yet. Another concern is the possibility of contracting an infectious disease like COVID-19 or Zika, which could harm your baby if infected. Be sure to check with your doctor whether it is safe to travel and consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for information on Zika and COVID-19 breakouts.

Whether you want to sit back with a glass of sparkling cider and relax, have an adventure, travel early in the pregnancy to faraway destinations, or stay closer to home as your due date approaches, these top destinations should be on your babymoon bucket list.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club: Surfside, Florida

Plan an unforgettable babymoon at this elegant and iconic oceanfront property located less than 10 miles north of South Beach in Miami Beach, occupying its own stretch of sand in Surfside. Take a complimentary ride in the property’s Tesla to go shopping at Bal Harbour or arrange for a picnic lunch and tour of the Miami coast in a private yacht. Back at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, unwind with a “Mom-to-Be” massage followed by a romantic dinner at the Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club.

Camden, Maine

Located on Penobscot Bay, this picturesque harbor town — a top Maine destination — is ideal for a romantic weekend getaway. Take a hike in Camden Hills State Park or look for the local sea life during a two-hour daysail with Schooner Surprise. Make reservations for your stay at the Grand Harbor Inn, a waterfront boutique hotel. The property offers several curated experiences and packages, including one with a romance theme. Best of all, you can indulge in Maine lobster while in town.

The Jekyll Island Club Resort: Jekyll Island, Georgia

Plan a relaxing babymoon at the celebrated Jekyll Island Club Resort located on an island along the southern coast of Georgia. Spend days walking along the beach, take a leisurely bike ride or play a game of croquet on the property’s front lawn. If you prefer accommodations with an ocean view, book a suite at the resort’s sister property, the Jekyll Ocean Club. This hotel features direct beach access and a low country-inspired restaurant, Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar.

Ko’a Kea Resort on Poipu Beach: Kauai, Hawaii

Relax and unwind on the golden sands of Poipu Beach at this oceanfront property on the island of Kaua’i. You can celebrate your babymoon by the sea at Ko’a Kea Resort on Poipu Beach with a private lanais, spa services, wellness classes, a relaxing outdoor pool and whirlpool, and more. Book a couples massage at the Ko’a Kea Spa or arrange a local excursion such as a boat tour along the coast, then enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner at the on-site Red Salt. With the “Ko’u Aloha Romance Package,” babymooners will receive the option for late checkout, a food and beverage credit, and a welcome amenity.

Venice, Italy

Plan a romantic babymoon in one of the world’s most beautiful cities: Venice. There’s no other place on the globe quite like this Italian city; its renowned beauty and architecture create the perfect setting for a romantic vacation. For accommodations, splurge on a stay at Londra Palace Venezia overlooking the Grand Canal. After exploring during the day, cozy up with your significant other to enjoy a private dinner on the hotel’s rooftop terrace. The panoramic views overlooking the city and the canal at sunset are unforgettable.

Sorrel River Ranch: Moab, Utah

The 240-acre Sorrel River Ranch is picturesquely situated along the Colorado River and surrounded by the rugged canyons, arches and red rock mesas of Utah. This luxury ranch resort also sits close to Canyonlands National Park and Arches National Park. The property’s two-night “Riverside Romance” package includes freshly cut flowers, a three-course dinner and a personalized couples treatment at the spa — which even offers a prenatal massage. Expectant parents can also join the ranch’s daily guided morning hike, yoga class or meditation session, among many other activities.

A Princess cruise in the Mediterranean

Visit several of the most iconic cities and beautiful destinations in Europe with a 14-night cruise aboard Princess Cruises‘ Sky Princess ship that sails round-trip from London. Ports of call include Rome and Florence in Italy; the Spanish cities of Seville and Barcelona; Provence in the south of France; and the territory of Gibraltar. While on board, cruisers can order food and beverages and reserve activities through the Princess MedallionClass app; there are also plenty of shore excursions at each destination. Couples will appreciate the exclusive environment at The Sanctuary, an adults-only relaxation area on the ship.

Catalina Island, California

Venture beyond the shores of Southern California with a relaxing jaunt to this peaceful island. Catalina Island is located about 20 miles from the mainland, accessible only by boat or helicopter. While here, plan to stay in one of the six Cape Cod-themed rooms at the intimate Snug Harbor Inn located in Avalon. The property offers several packages that include round-trip transportation to the island.

Québec City, Canada

Experience the European charm of Québec with a visit to this beautiful and romantic city. Québec City‘s rich heritage entices travelers with its bistros, boutiques and buttery croissants, as well as an array of historical and cultural sites. Stay in the heart of the historic Old Port at Auberge Saint-Antoine, a luxury Relais & Châteaux property overlooking the St. Lawrence River. The hotel’s “Auberge Experience” package includes dinner for two at its signature restaurant, Chez Muffy, and a la carte breakfast.

Likuliku Lagoon Resort: Malolo Island, Fiji

Plan your babymoon in Fiji for a magical getaway and a bucket list stay at Likuliku Lagoon Resort in an overwater “bure,” an upscale hut made of wood and straw. This adults-only luxury resort features 45 bures, with 35 situated along the beach overlooking the lagoon and 10 overwater bures. Likuliku’s romance-themed “Celebration Package” includes an aromatic couples massage at Tatadra Spa if you stay five nights or more for your babymoon. After sun-filled days, spend evenings watching dramatic sunsets while dining on cuisine inspired by South Pacific cultures.

Château du Sureau: Oakhurst, California

This European-inspired Relais & Châteaux property is located near the gateway of Yosemite National Park in California. Its 9-acre grounds, complete with manicured gardens, are reminiscent of manor homes in the French countryside. The property offers several romance experiences and seasonal offers. Activities on your babymoon here could include hiking with a naturalist in Yosemite, relaxing spa treatments, picnics for two and romantic dinners at the Elderberry House.

Dunton River Camp: Dolores, Colorado

Enjoy an invigorating getaway surrounded by nature at this all-inclusive luxury glamping resort in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. The intimate experience, which features just eight safari-style tents, is only available from June to mid-October. Enjoy world-class fly-fishing; go hiking; or book a four-wheel-drive tour to visit ghost towns, waterfalls and more. After active days in the area, kick back and relax by your tent, soaking in mountain or river views. Expectant parents can also lounge at the riverside sauna. All meals and beverages are included, and you’ll get complimentary use of two mountain bikes during your stay.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Stroll along picturesque cobblestone streets, take in the beautiful sunsets and relax on one of Nantucket’s many pristine beaches during your vacation on this storied island. Nantucket offers couples a reprieve from the mainland with leisurely bike rides and upscale date nights. For a real treat, make reservations at The Nantucket Hotel & Resort. This property welcomes babymooners with options to add amenities like cheese and fruit plates or flowers. The resort’s “Babymoon Celebration” package includes a prenatal massage, complimentary breakfast, late checkout, chocolate-covered strawberries and a baby toy.

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Enjoy long walks on white sand beaches, soothing ocean breezes and brilliant sunsets during your getaway to Kiawah Island. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, around 25 miles from Charleston, features ocean- and garden-view accommodations, a spa with a “Mother-to-Be” massage for pregnant women, and romantic on-site dining. Other resort and island activities include golf, marsh kayaking, sunset cruises, yoga on the beach and wildlife-spotting tours.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Path: Wales, U.K.

Plan a road trip to explore the magnificent beauty of this more than 180-mile route along the coast of Wales. Stay a few days in the colorful seaside resort town of Tenby in southern Pembrokeshire, then head northwest to the smallest city in the United Kingdom (by population): St. Davids. Couples can make reservations to stay at the luxury property Twr Y Felin while in town. The hotel’s “holistic wellness experience” includes a therapeutic 30-minute massage that moms-to-be will certainly appreciate after long, windswept coastal walks.

Woodstock, Vermont

The New England village of Woodstock is a picturesque getaway in Vermont year-round. Book accommodations at the historic Woodstock Inn & Resort, from which you can easily walk or drive to one of four covered bridges, visit the village green, meander through the nearby Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park and its trails, or browse downtown’s shops. The hotel also features a 10,000-square-foot spa for relaxation, farm-to-table cuisine and an Orvis-endorsed fly-fishing program for outdoor enthusiasts.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa: San Diego, California

Escape for a romantic, low-key babymoon at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in sunny Southern California. The luxury resort’s 49 hacienda-style suites feature private patios with views of San Diego‘s canyons. Activities and amenities for parents-to-be include spa treatments, freshly pressed juices, and a private meditation or yoga session. For a real treat, reserve a private poolside cabana for the day.

Dublin, Ireland

The lively vibe, busy pubs, beautiful architecture and delectable local food scene in Dublin make for the perfect last hurrah for expecting parents. Experience true romance in this Irish city with a stay in a renovated 12th-century castle: Clontarf Castle Hotel. The “Castle Fairytale” package offers complimentary in-room breakfast, chocolates in your room to welcome you and a dinner for two at the on-site Fahrenheit Restaurant.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Spend your babymoon overlooking the iconic Haystack Rock at the Stephanie Inn in Oregon’s Cannon Beach. This laid-back beachfront property offers a coastal retreat with top-notch cuisine, stunning views, a relaxing spa and magical sunsets — as well as in-room fireplaces, complimentary cookies and an included buffet breakfast daily. Soon-to-be moms can enjoy the spa’s Babymooner Massage, which relieves the physical stress and tension of pregnancy. The inn can also arrange for romantic celebrations like a beach lunch for two or a bonfire complete with a fire butler and s’mores.

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa: Champillon, France

Soothe the body and mind at this luxurious 47-room property picturesquely placed among the rolling hills and vineyards of France’s Champagne region. Plan a vineyard drive to visit nearby Hautvillers, the birthplace of Champagne, or take a hot air balloon ride soaring over the vineyards. You can indulge in a massage in one of the spa’s treatment cabins, followed by a romantic dinner at Michelin-starred Le Royal. Get all the rest you can before the new arrival with the hotel’s “Royal Sleep Experience” package, which offers double blackout curtains, a completely soundproofed room, a sleep kit, a massage, a “Sleeping Beauty” mocktail and more.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe is known for its vibrant art, history and cultural scene. The city is also regarded as a premier destination for relaxation in a healing and restorative environment. For unique accommodations during your babymoon, make reservations at The Inn of The Five Graces. This adobe-style Relais & Châteaux property features rooms and suites colorfully adorned with luxurious fabrics, wood-burning seasonal fireplaces and mosaic-tiled bathrooms. Expectant mothers will also appreciate the property’s beautiful Tibetan-inspired spa.

The Loren at Pink Beach: Tucker’s Town, Bermuda

The Loren at Pink Beach can be found on 8 acres of stunning coastline overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Bermuda. Parents-to-be will appreciate cool dips in the infinity-edge pool, a stroll on the pink sand beach or reading a book in a private, poolside cabana. Guests can stay in suite or villa accommodations. Book a treatment at the on-site Sisley Spa or schedule a personalized private yoga session for the perfect relaxation experience.

L’Auberge de Sedona: Sedona, Arizona

This luxury resort is situated in the idyllic red rock country of Sedona. L’Auberge de Sedona makes the perfect place to unwind before the big day or to explore the striking natural beauty of the region. There are plenty of activities to fill the day at the resort too: You can enjoy a Maternity Massage at the spa, attend a sound healing session, or even get a personalized tarot reading for some insight into the baby’s future. Don’t forget to book a romantic dinner at the hotel’s fine dining venue, Cress on Oak Creek, among other top Sedona eateries.

The Balmoral: Edinburgh, Scotland

Celebrate your incoming newborn in Scotland at The Balmoral. Couples can book an experience such as the “Afternoon Tea Masterclass,” which guides you through this British ritual over scones and expertly poured tea. For those with Scottish roots wishing to delve into their ancestry, The Balmoral’s Tartan Butler can help you trace your family history, arranging a kilt fitting for guests or even a personalized driving tour in Scotland. Be sure to take your time exploring Edinburgh or enjoying a spa treatment at the hotel.

Washington, D.C.

If you have a dog you want to bring along, a weekend trip to the nation’s capital may be the perfect option for a pre-baby vacation. The pet-friendly Rosewood Washington, located in the heart of the Georgetown neighborhood, allows one dog (less than 50 pounds) per room. Your furry friend will appreciate the extra attention before the baby arrives. After you get your fill of sightseeing, stroll along Georgetown’s streets to look for new baby clothes at the various shops and boutiques.

Inn & Club at Harbour Town: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Experience gracious hospitality at the 60-room Inn & Club at Harbour Town, located on the coast in South Carolina’s low country. Spend mornings relaxing by the pool or on one of the many Hilton Head beaches. Then, book a dolphin watching tour or an America’s Cup yacht sailing experience departing from Harbour Town’s marina. The property’s “Babymoon Package” includes a welcome mocktail, daily breakfast, a romantic dinner and dessert for two, and a complimentary maternity portrait session on the beach, among other amenities.

Ventana Big Sur: Big Sur, California

Come to Ventana Big Sur to recharge and unwind before the baby arrives. This picturesque resort is spread out among 160 acres of forested land located along the Pacific Ocean. Guests can choose between luxurious suites at the resort or secluded tent cabins for glamping. Ventana Big Sur offers specials with perks like spa credits. Spa Alila’s prenatal Nourish massage is targeted to relieve the fatigue, stress and muscle tension associated with pregnancy.

New York City

New York City will keep babymooners entertained for days. Splurge on a Broadway show, book a sightseeing cruise around New York Harbor, visit one of the many museums or take in the city vistas from the top of the Empire State Building. You could even spend an entire day shopping in all the upscale stores and boutiques. In the evening, make reservations at one of the city’s iconic restaurants, such as the old-school Gotham Restaurant.

The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

Take a break from the ordinary at this 59-room luxury spa resort located in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. The Lodge at Woodloch‘s prime focus is on wellness and healing, and it offers more than 35 classes per day to inspire guests to disconnect and learn more about themselves and their environment. Moms- and dads-to-be can also enjoy a leisurely walk around the farm-to-table garden at the working organic farm that is used to supply the on-site restaurant. The property’s “Babymoon Escape” package includes a spa credit that can be used for either a prenatal treatment, a private partner yoga session or a baby food culinary demonstration; you’ll also get a gift basket and a house-baked treat.

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort: Marathon, Florida

Enjoy laid-back luxury at this beautiful resort in the Florida Keys. Couples can take time to unwind and recharge with long walks on the soft white sand beach. If you prefer active pursuits, try sailing or snorkeling in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort offers many healing and restorative in-room treatments such as prenatal and couples massages, as well as body treatments and yoga sessions. In the evenings, sample award-winning dining at Butterfly Café.

One&Only Reethi Rah: Malé, Maldives

The crystal blue water, abundant overwater bungalows and overall seclusion make the Maldives the perfect luxury spot to visit before the baby arrives. It’s not typically a cheap destination, either, so going before you have to pay for an extra person may be another incentive. Stay in one of the villas over the lagoon at the One&Only Reethi Rah, some of which include a private pool. The property’s spa offers a “Time Out for Mothers to Be” relaxation package complete with a maternity massage, a body wrap and a facial.

The Cove at Atlantis: Paradise Island, Bahamas

If you want to venture out of the U.S. without going too far, the Bahamas is an idyllic vacation spot. The Cove at Atlantis and the larger Atlantis Bahamas resort complex offer plenty of activities and amenities for parents-to-be. You can enjoy a private cabana by an adults-only pool or catch a movie at the Atlantis Theatre, or there’s a variety of water activities to pack in before the baby’s arrival. Moms-to-be can also enjoy a pregnancy-specific massage at the spa. Book the “Couples Getaway Package” for free daily breakfast, a romantic dinner for two and late checkout.

