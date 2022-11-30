30 Top Mountain Resorts in the U.S.

Whether you want to ski to your heart’s content or hike past picture-perfect waterfalls, rugged peaks and broad valleys, these…

Whether you want to ski to your heart’s content or hike past picture-perfect waterfalls, rugged peaks and broad valleys, these scenic mountain resorts are a nature lovers dream. Inside, you’ll find amenities like cozy fireplaces, tranquil pools and highly regarded restaurants, all within steps of fun outdoor activities. Read on to find your ideal mountain getaway today.

Alta Ski Area: Alta, Utah

Alta Ski Area is one of only a few ski-only resorts in the U.S. with no snowboarding allowed. It averages nearly 550 inches of snow per year over more than 2,600 skiable acres with 119 runs. When the snow melts, the mountain transforms into 13-plus miles of beautiful hiking trails sprinkled with wildflowers and alive with wildlife. For ski-in, ski-out (or hike-in, hike-out) lodging, Snowpine Lodge is a luxury hotel that makes a great home base for four-season outdoor adventures. The lodge has its own private ski lift for easy mountain access, gear lockers (that open with your room keycard) and on-property ski rentals. The two on-site restaurants focus on serving locally sourced dishes and craft cocktails. After a long day on the mountain, lodge guests can relax in the full-service Stillwell Spa with an indoor grotto, plunge pool and treatments such as the High Altitude Recovery massage.

The Hotel Telluride: Telluride, Colorado

No matter what the season, Telluride‘s location within a canyon in the San Juan Mountains makes it a mountain gem. The Hotel Telluride, which sits in the downtown area, boasts accommodations with incredible mountain views and proximity to everything from skiing and snowboarding trails to festival grounds to hiking and mountain bike paths. The property offers outdoor hot tubs, as well as a ski and snowboard storage and valet service. Plus, guests can enjoy complimentary cruiser bikes and a free seasonal shuttle to area activities.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: Teton Village, Wyoming

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is known for its world-class downhill skiing and snowboarding — especially the legendary Corbet’s Couloir run and the scenic tram. This mountain resort is located 12 miles northwest of the town of Jackson and has 2,500 acres of in-bounds terrain on two mountains, as well as more than 3,000 acres of backcountry. There is just as much to do during the warmer months, such as climbing the Via Ferrata, mountain biking, hiking or indulging in a gourmet waffle in Corbet’s Cabin atop Jackson Hole. If you enjoy wildlife viewing, head to Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park or the National Elk Refuge nearby. Slopeside accommodations in Teton Village range from budget (The Hostel) to five-star (Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole).

Mammoth Mountain: Mammoth Lakes, California

Located in the eastern Sierra, Mammoth Mountain boasts the highest lift-served summit in California at just over 11,000 feet above sea level. The 300-mile drive from Los Angeles is worth it for the 3,500 skiable acres, various terrain parks, an average of 400 inches of snowfall and 300 days of sunshine per year. For off-slope fun, there’s cross-country skiing, a snow tube park and snowmobile adventures. With plenty of outdoor adventures all year round — including mountain biking, the Via Ferrata, golf, hiking, kayaking and the Adventure Center — the summer months are just as much fun. Stay at The Westin Monache, Mammoth (located across from the gondola), for easy access to the mountain as well as shopping and dining in the village.

Biltmore Estate: Asheville, North Carolina

For a look into the lives of the rich and famous, opt for a stay at Asheville’s Biltmore Estate. Built amid the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina in 1895, the main structure (George Vanderbilt’s former home) features 250 rooms and is America’s largest privately owned residence. Estate visitors can bed down in one of the property’s three accommodation options: the elegant Inn on Biltmore Estate, Village Hotel or on-site cottages. The four-star inn features a seasonal pool and hot tub, a spa, and a fitness center. The concierge can also arrange various activities, such as horse-drawn carriage rides, fly-fishing or guided rafting trips down the French Broad River. While you’re in Asheville, don’t miss out on the area’s variety of exhilarating hikes.

The Greenbrier: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

The Greenbrier is a grand hotel nestled in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia. Welcoming guests (including more than two dozen presidents) since 1778, this 11,000-acre National Historic Landmark property offers something for everyone. In addition to its 710 accommodations, ranging from rooms to homes to cottages, The Greenbrier features five golf courses, tennis courts, a bowling alley, a casino, shops and a mineral spa. The resort also boasts a multitude of dining options, ranging from a steakhouse to the Italian-focused Forum to Draper’s, a casual eatery serving up Southern dishes.

Solitude Mountain Resort: Solitude, Utah

Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah is divided into two base areas — Moonbeam and Village — that are packed with top-notch ski runs, including the popular Honeycomb Canyon. Buy a season IKON pass to save money on lift tickets. During the warmer months, visitors can enjoy mountain biking, hiking and disc golf, among other activities. After a day on the slopes or hiking trails, check out the Solitude Mountain Spa for a facial or massage treatment. The resort’s multiple accommodation options range from the Bavarian-inspired Inn at Solitude to the condo-filled Powderhorn Lodge to luxurious vacation homes.

Heavenly Lake Tahoe: South Lake Tahoe, California

For fantastic skiing above beautiful Lake Tahoe, head to Heavenly Lake Tahoe. During the snowy months, visitors can take part in ultra-terrain vehicle tours, scenic gondola rides, snow tubing and, of course, skiing and snowboarding. If you’re looking for a summer activity, try zip lining, hiking, climbing or gemstone panning. Choose from a variety of lodging options, such as the waterfront Lakeland Village Resort at Heavenly or spacious vacation rentals at Zalanta Resort in Heavenly Village. The nightlife is also hopping at Heavenly, with a variety of brewpubs and restaurants offering excellent views.

Beaver Creek: Avon, Colorado

Located amid the Rocky Mountains about 110 miles west of Denver, Beaver Creek offers a quieter atmosphere than the better-known Colorado ski resorts in Vail and Aspen. For skiing and snowboarding, buying lift tickets in advance online is recommended since there is a limited number sold daily. In the resort’s charming alpine village, you’ll find shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and properties like The Osprey and The Pines Lodge. Time your visit during the winter months to ski on 2,000-plus acres of terrain, ice skate and enjoy free cookies at the base of the mountain every day. The resort even has an app, EpicMix, that lets you track your vertical feet, download mountain photos, engage on social media and more. Or, visit in summer for activities such as hiking, fly-fishing and horseback riding.

Big Cedar Lodge: Ridgedale, Missouri

This 4,600-acre Ozark Mountain retreat, situated about 10 miles south of Branson, Missouri, serves as a year-round getaway for outdoorsy types. The rustic lodges, cottages and log cabins feature natural elements like wooden beams and stone fireplaces. Big Cedar Lodge sits within 20 miles of the 10,000-acre Dogwood Canyon Nature Park and Top of the Rock, the highest point in Taney County. Guests can explore nearby hiking trails or walk to Bent Hook Marina & Market to swim or boat. For pampering, spend time at the property’s Cedar Creek Spa to enjoy an indoor grotto pool, an ice room, hot tubs, saunas and a full-service salon.

The Landing Resort & Spa: South Lake Tahoe, California

Situated just south of the California-Nevada border on the shores of Lake Tahoe, this boutique resort offers luxe accommodations just 3 miles from downtown South Lake Tahoe. Each guest room and suite at The Landing Resort & Spa boasts a private balcony or patio, a cozy fireplace, and heated bathroom floors. For California-influenced meals, visitors can head to Jimmy’s Restaurant. The eatery also features a 1,500-bottle wine vault and private dining alcoves with fireplaces. To soothe aching muscles after a busy day of hiking or skiing, unwind with a deep tissue or hot stone massage at the on-site spa.

Snowbird: Snowbird, Utah

Around 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, Snowbird receives more than 500 inches of snow each year on average, making it a superb spot for skiing and heli-skiing. Don’t miss the ski tunnel off the Peruvian Express Chairlift, which is accessible year-round. The resort’s wintertime offerings include aerial tram rides to the top of Hidden Peak, snowshoeing and snowcat skiing tours. During the warmer months, take advantage of an alpine slide, a mountain coaster, a summer tubing course, hiking trails and more. No matter when you visit, you’ll have your pick of five accommodation options, from the ski-in, ski-out Cliff Lodge and Cliff Club to The Inn — a central property with vacation rentals, a pool and a steam room.

Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort: Colorado Springs, Colorado

With a backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, the 316-room Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs resort is a picturesque property ideal for outdoor lovers. The resort boasts a vast range of amenities, including an 18-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, five pools (one of which is Olympic-sized) and a 35-acre lake with seasonal pedal boat rentals. The on-site spa offers sports massages, body scrubs and facials; at the property’s gym, visitors can sign up for fee-based yoga, Pilates and spin classes. Cheyenne Mountain is also close to several top Colorado Springs attractions, such as the Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and Cave of the Winds Mountain Park.

Camelback Resort: Tannersville, Pennsylvania

For some summer or winter fun in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, book a stay at Camelback Lodge within the family-friendly Camelback Resort complex. The lodge features a 125,000-square-foot indoor water park with a transparent ceiling that lets in sunlight year-round. Visitors will find more than a dozen waterslides, a wave pool and a water coaster, among other amenities. There’s also a seasonal outdoor water park. The larger property is great for outdoor enthusiasts who want to take advantage of winter to ski the mountain’s 39 trails, zip down 40 lanes at the largest U.S. snow tubing park or enjoy bird’s-eye views while zip lining across 4,000 feet. After an active day, guests can retreat to spacious suites, many with lofts, fireplaces and kitchenettes.

Grand Hyatt Vail: Vail, Colorado

Situated at the base of Vail Mountain, the 285-room Grand Hyatt Vail is a skiers paradise. The resort boasts ski-in, ski-out access with a ski valet and its own chairlift on-site. Additional amenities include five dining options with locally sourced ingredients and a spa with specialty treatments like the Elevate Your Altitude massage and the Alpine Transformation Wrap.

Smugglers’ Notch Resort: Jeffersonville, Vermont

Smugglers’ Notch Resort is a superb mountain getaway in Vermont, especially for families looking for spacious accommodations and various ways to keep kids entertained. Set in Vermont’s Green Mountains, about 10 miles northwest of Stowe, the condo-style resort offers a village with restaurants, a skating rink and kids programming. In winter, travelers can go snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, zip lining and more on the three mountains. Meanwhile, summer’s warm temperatures are ideal for enjoying the property’s water playgrounds and pool areas, fishing pond, high ropes course, and llama-trekking excursion.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch: Avon, Colorado

For a cozy, secluded Rocky Mountain getaway, The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch will do the trick. This upscale resort set between Colorado’s Beaver Creek and Arrowhead villages boasts ski-in, ski-out access and lodge-style accommodations with stone and wood accents, valley or mountain views, and separate showers and soaking tubs. Enjoy gourmet Colorado cuisine at WYLD or a cozy fireplace and après-ski experience at The Great Room. The on-site spa houses additional amenities, such as steam rooms, plunge pools and saunas. You can treat yourself to spa services such as the Black Diamond Facial or the Miner’s Mineral Mud Wrap.

Massanutten Resort: Massanutten, Virginia

Set on 6,000 acres amid the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten Resort is home to all kinds of amenities. Guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor water parks, an arcade, mountain bike trails, and escape room games. The Massanutten Family Adventure Park features areas for zip lining, summer tubing and climbing. What’s more, 70 acres open for skiing, snow tubing and snowboarding every winter. Visitors can choose from a variety of condos both on the mountain and in the valley, and resort dining options range from a casual eatery that serves pizza and barbecue to a coffee shop with baked goods and specialty drinks.

Whiteface Lodge: Lake Placid, New York

Modeled after the region’s Adirondack Great Camp structures built in the 19th century, this Adirondacks resort built by former Olympian Joe Barile has welcomed guests since 2005. Suites at The Whiteface Lodge feature a kitchen, and many have a jetted tub and a patio or balcony with mountain views. Check out the spa’s selection of services, such as the Sports Massage designed to soothe sore muscles after hiking or engaging in snow sports. Other noteworthy amenities at this New York ski destination include a movie theater, a game room, a bowling alley, an ice skating rink, an old-fashioned ice cream parlor and an indoor-outdoor pool.

Château Élan: Braselton, Georgia

Located about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta within north Georgia’s beautiful foothills, the 16th-century French chateau-style Château Élan offers a full-service winery with tastings and guided tours, plus a spa, 45 holes of championship golf and tennis courts. What’s more, the property houses eight eateries that serve everything from Irish pub classics to gourmet American cuisine. Relax in the resort’s standard inn accommodations, deluxe spa suites, or two- and three-bedroom villas.

Viceroy Snowmass: Snowmass Village, Colorado

For a quiet mountain getaway close to Aspen, complete with world-renowned Colorado slopes and chic shops and eateries, vacation a few miles away in Snowmass Village. In this Rocky Mountain destination, you’ll find the elegant Viceroy Snowmass with luxe accommodations that feature fireplaces and kitchenettes or kitchens. The ski-in, ski-out property also houses a spa, two restaurants, a coffee shop and a heated outdoor pool. Area activities include hot air balloon rides, hiking, fly-fishing and disc golf in the summer season — plus skiing, snowmobiling, dog-sledding and snowshoeing in winter.

The Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Nestled in the foothills of the Rockies by Lake Coeur d’Alene, this Idaho resort about 35 miles east of Spokane, Washington, welcomes guests year-round. Inside the 338-room property, visitors will find numerous restaurants and a spa that offers signature treatments inspired by its mountain location. The Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort is also within walking distance of downtown’s shops and is home to an 18-hole golf course that holds the distinction of being the world’s only “floating” green, meaning it’s only accessible by boat. Time your visit to catch the resort’s impressive holiday light show, which features more than 1.5 million lights.

Timberline Lodge: Government Camp, Oregon

Whether you’re looking for a warm or cold weather getaway, Timberline Lodge on the south slope of Mount Hood has you covered. Located at an elevation of 6,000 feet in Government Camp, an Oregon town about 60 miles southeast of Portland, the lodge is a National Historic Landmark. The majority of Timberline’s construction was funded by the New Deal, created by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who dedicated the lodge in 1937. Accommodations feature wood-paneled walls and mountain-themed textiles; on-site amenities include a game room and fitness room. Don’t miss a ride on the Magic Mile chairlift, which takes you more than 1,000 feet up the mountain. The surrounding ski slopes are the only ones in North America open almost every month of the year (snow dependent).

Big Sky Resort: Big Sky, Montana

This Montana ski resort, which sits about 60 miles northwest of Yellowstone National Park, beckons to skiers with its 400 inches of average annual snowfall that blanket its 5,850 skiable acres. Big Sky Resort boasts short lift lines and high-tech chairlifts, including an eight-seat lift with heated seats and weatherproof bubbles. But skiing isn’t the only thing to do at Big Sky: Summer visitors can golf, zip line, hike, rock climb and bike on more than 50 miles of mountain bike trails. For lodging, travelers have their pick of vacation rentals, cabins and hotels, such as the historic Huntley Lodge and the luxe Summit Hotel.

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collecton: Aspen, Colorado

Downtown Aspen’s Hotel Jerome, which opened in 1889, features mountain-inspired accommodations, a courtyard and elegant decor. The spa offers high-altitude facials, body treatments and deep tissue massages. Head to the Old West-style J Bar, the former stomping grounds of Hunter S. Thompson, for craft beers and casual American fare, or visit the underground watering hole Bad Harriet. For those itching to explore the surrounding Rockies, hit the slopes at Aspen Mountain (its lifts are a few blocks south of the property) or hike the Maroon Bells, two beautiful peaks just outside of town.

Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg: Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Get a taste of paradise just minutes from Great Smoky Mountains National Park at Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg. Located along central Gatlinburg‘s riverfront within walking distance of attractions like Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies — a top aquarium in the U.S. — the resort is a convenient home base for exploring the Smoky Mountains area. Additionally, guests can try tubing, ice bumper cars, a mountain coaster and more at the adjacent Ober Mountain theme park. Back at the property, visitors have access to a spa, indoor and outdoor pools (including one with a waterslide), a 24-hour fitness center, and a covered terrace with a cozy fireplace. Accommodations feature colorful island-themed interiors.

Deer Valley Resort: Park City, Utah

Located in the Wasatch Mountains in Park City, the ski-only Deer Valley Resort covers six mountains and boasts runs once skied by Olympians during the 2002 Winter Games. In the warmer months, visitors can go mountain biking, listen to live music at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater or explore the area on horseback. Come winter, Deer Valley becomes a snow-filled playground ideal for skiing, snowmobiling and even dog-sledding. The resort offers several accommodation options, including vacation homes and condos, upscale lodges, and the boutique Goldener Hirsch Inn.

Crested Butte Mountain Resort: Crested Butte, Colorado

Named for its towering peak, Crested Butte is home to a charming downtown area with late 19th-century mining structures and the impressive Crested Butte Mountain Resort. Situated about halfway between Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, Colorado, this impressive resort offers more than 1,500 acres of terrain ideal for beginners and intermediate skiers. For more unique adventures, try uphill skiing, fat biking or snowmobiling. Resort accommodations include the pet-friendly Grand Lodge Hotel & Suites, the high-end Lodge at Mountaineer Square and several condo complexes.

Suncadia Resort: Cle Elum, Washington

Set on more than 6,000 forested acres approximately 85 miles southeast of Seattle, Suncadia Resort offers a wealth of outdoor activities (think: cross-country skiing, ice skating, biking, archery and ax throwing) for adventurous travelers. This Cascade Mountains resort in Washington state features 40-plus miles of hiking trails and 36 holes of golf, and sits adjacent to the 3.8 million-acre Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. What’s more, guests can sip vino at the nearby Swiftwater Cellars winery, relax at the on-site Glade Spring Spa or break a sweat at the Suncadia Swim & Fitness Center. Accommodations range from mountain-influenced rooms and suites spread throughout an inn and lodge to condos and luxury vacation homes with stunning views.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort: Farmington, Pennsylvania

The grand Nemacolin Woodlands Resort resides on 2,200 acres of Allegheny Mountains land about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Five properties are available on-site, including the boutique Falling Rock hotel (which mimics the architectural style of Frank Lloyd Wright), The Chateau, a former hunting retreat called The Lodge and vacation homes. Plus, guests can enjoy a range of facilities, including two golf courses, tennis, cosmic bowling, indoor ax throwing, a spa and the Holistic Healing Center. Nemacolin even boasts 25 acres of downhill ski and snowboard slopes, in addition to areas for snowshoeing and runs for snow tubing.

Update 11/10/22: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.