16 Top Romantic Getaways in Maine

Maine is the perfect state for a romantic getaway, offering breathtaking water views, beaches, resorts with cozy fireplaces, scenic hikes,…

Maine is the perfect state for a romantic getaway, offering breathtaking water views, beaches, resorts with cozy fireplaces, scenic hikes, charming bed-and-breakfasts, historic villages and inspiring landscapes. Grab your sweetheart and experience the romantic opportunities Maine has to offer at these idyllic towns, hotels and restaurants.

Romantic Getaways in Maine

— Berry Manor Inn

— Glenmoor by the Sea

— Camden

— Kennebunkport

— Harraseeket Inn

— Bar Harbor

— Cliff House Maine

— Moosehead Lake

— Sebasco Harbor Resort

— Old Port, Portland

— Dockside Guest Quarters

— Samoset Resort

— Ogunquit

— The Craignair Inn by the Sea

— Boothbay Harbor

— Bear Mountain Inn + Barn

Berry Manor Inn: Rockland

When it comes to romantic getaways, the Berry Manor Inn is hard to beat. The lavishly decorated rooms at this Victorian bed-and-breakfast feature four-poster beds draped with satin, fringed window sconces, lace curtains, handcarved wooden headboards and floral wallpaper. While in your room, cozy up with your main squeeze by the in-room fireplace, relax with your favorite book in the comfortable reading chair or lounge around in the lush robe. Room rates include a full breakfast, evening sweets, access to a guest pantry (stocked with tea, coffee, pie and ice cream), turndown service, concierge service and parking. Recent visitors rave about the fresh-baked pie and ice cream. Turn up the heat with the “Special Occasion” package that includes a romantic guest room, breakfast, a dozen long-stemmed roses, chocolates, sparkling cider and rose petals. The inn is situated in the historic district of Rockland, and travelers can check out the area’s art galleries, diverse restaurants, seasonal festivals and iconic lighthouses while visiting.

Address: 81 Talbot Ave., Rockland, ME 04841

Glenmoor by the Sea: Lincolnville

This waterfront inn on Maine’s midcoast is the picture-perfect setting for an enchanting vacation with the one you love. The unique selection of lodging options includes rooms at the motel, suites at the inn and cottages. Amenities at Glenmoor by the Sea include continental breakfast (delivered to your room — a favorite feature of recent guests), free Wi-Fi, parking, laundry, a fitness facility, access to the private rocky beach, tennis courts and a pool. Some of the adorable white cottages provide unobstructed views of Penobscot Bay and in-room fireplaces.

Couples can explore the surrounding areas and enjoy hiking at Camden Hills State Park, sit down for an authentic Maine lobster and seafood experience at McLaughlin’s Lobster Shack (open from April to October), go shopping for snacks at Lincolnville General Store, buy locally made lavender products at Glendarragh Farm, cruise the water on a sailboat or schooner, or visit a local museum.

Address: 2143 Atlantic Highway, Lincolnville, ME 04849

Camden

The charming town of Camden is an idyllic destination for a romantic escape with its location on the beautiful Maine coastline. It’s full of rich history with a historic district, a renovated opera house, an 1830s lighthouse and 19th-century architecture. The area also features several hiking trails with views of the harbor and the bay. During the winter, Camden is home to the only ski area on the East Coast with a view of the Atlantic Ocean — the Camden Snow Bowl. Take your loved one by the hand and stroll through downtown Camden, stopping in the various shops, restaurants and cafes. Couples can dine on fresh lobster during the warmer months at Peter Ott’s on the Water, take a scenic cruise around the harbor aboard the Lively Lady or visit picturesque Curtis Island.

Couples will love staying a night or two at the luxurious Camden Harbour Inn. With deluxe suites, stunning views, upscale amenities and fine dining, you can make this vacation one to remember. Book the “Date Night with Art” package for a romantic overnighter that includes an art experience. Another boutique hotel, just steps from the water, is the Lord Camden Inn. Located downtown, this elegant inn offers suites with fireplaces and complimentary breakfast — plus it puts visitors within walking distance of shops, restaurants and the waterfront. According to recent visitors, the staff is very friendly and helpful, offering excellent recommendations of the area.

The Grand Harbor Inn is a waterfront boutique hotel with an impressive “Romance” package that includes one night of lodging, dinner for two, a $25 gift card for snacks or drinks, Champagne, gourmet chocolate, flowers, in-suite continental breakfast, Wi-Fi and parking. For a sophisticated and elegant retreat, the Camden Maine Stay Inn is the essence of coastal Maine with charming decor and modern amenities. For a special treat, surprise your partner with a picnic basket filled with Maine lobster, locally made chips, locally sourced fruit, ice water and sweets made at the inn.

Kennebunkport

Kennebunkport is a coastal town in southern Maine with gorgeous beaches, a rustic stone church dating back to 1892, a quintessential Maine lighthouse and a lobster fishing village. You will feel the romance in the air as you explore the alluring Lower Village, Dock Square, Ocean Avenue and Cape Porpoise. Couples can go whale watching, witness the blowing cave and spouting rock, visit the summer home of former President George H. W. Bush, or browse the unique shops.

Lodging in the area includes the quaint and historic 1802 House Bed & Breakfast Inn. This Colonial inn offers a quiet retreat for twosomes to spend quality time together. With landscaped gardens, comfortable rooms with fireplaces and jetted tubs, and a three-course breakfast, this is the place to relax and unwind. Book the “Made for Two Celebration” package, which provides a craft beer sampler, a charcuterie board and handcrafted chocolates to accompany your stay. Recent lodgers praised the welcoming staff and loved that the inn is a close walk to town.

[See more of Kennebunkport: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

Harraseeket Inn: Freeport

Sweethearts will love the 94-room, family-owned Harraseeket Inn located in the heart of Freeport Village. With an outdoor heated pool, in-room fireplaces, fitness center and two restaurants, the inn has all the amenities needed for a memorable weekend respite. You can even bring your fur baby with you and stay in one of the pet-friendly rooms with dog-friendly amenities. Both a daily breakfast buffet and traditional afternoon tea (many say this was a trip highlight) are included, and extras, such as chocolate-dipped strawberries, Champagne or roses, are available for an added fee. Couples can book standard rooms, deluxe rooms or townhouses.

Address: 162 Main St., Freeport, ME 04032

Bar Harbor

If you’re looking for a place to rekindle the romance, Bar Harbor has just what you need. Located on Mount Desert Island, the town of Bar Harbor offers hiking trails with sweeping views of the town, the bay and nearby Cranberry Islands, as well as scenic beaches, a town pier and plenty of outdoor recreation activities. With its proximity to 47,000-acre Acadia National Park, sweethearts can enjoy each other’s company while exploring the woodlands, rocky beaches and granite peaks. Sightings of moose, bears and whales are not uncommon. Start or end your day in Bar Harbor on a romantic note by taking in the sunrise or sunset from Cadillac Mountain.

Overnight accommodations range from hotels, motels, and bed-and-breakfasts to campgrounds, cottages and vacation rentals. The adorable Emery’s Cottages on the Shores offers oceanfront views with private beach access. What’s more, previous visitors say the sunsets are amazing. For an upscale, secluded retreat, book a stay at the Balance Rock Inn on the ocean. The beautifully restored inn is reminiscent of the Gilded Age, with luxury accommodations that include antique furnishings and brick fireplaces, opulent decor like stained-glass windows and coffered ceilings, and carefully crafted meals with indoor and outdoor dining options available, not to mention top-notch service.

[See more of Bar Harbor: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

Cliff House Maine: Cape Neddick

As far as romantic weekend getaways go, the Cliff House is where couples head to fall in love all over again. The expansive 70-acre resort is perched atop Bald Head Cliff with sprawling ocean views, 226 rooms and suites, a luxury spa, a wellness center, and an oceanfront restaurant. If you love to unwind by the pool with your special someone, you’re in luck. The Cliff House features two seasonal outdoor pools and two hot tubs, in addition to a year-round indoor swimming pool and hot tub. Off-property activities include golfing, biking, hiking, river kayaking, fishing, lobstering trips, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and more. Guests can choose from rooms with private balconies, spacious suites or the Weare Cottage for larger groups (complete with a full kitchen and dining room). Couples can take home a souvenir from the Spoondrift gift shop to remember their romantic escape.

Address: 591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick, ME 03902

Moosehead Lake

Moosehead Lake is a perfect place for a romantic weekend with water views, dark skies and plenty of nature to explore. It is situated in northwestern Maine and is the second largest lake in New England. Whether you and your better half want to relax by the lake, work up a sweat on the hiking trails, take an exhilarating whitewater rafting rapids ride, get a bird’s-eye view from a seaplane, or just slow down and enjoy the sights and sounds of the natural environment, Moosehead Lake has it all. Book a casual dinner for two with a view at the Stress Free Moose Pub, Leisure Life Resort & Trailside Restaurant or The Lakeshore House. If you’re looking to stay overnight, duos can sleep in a cabin, bed-and-breakfast, lodge, inn, cottage or RV resort. The lakefront cottages and vacation rentals at Wilsons on Moosehead Lake not only provide full bathrooms and an on-site hot tub, but they also offer guided tours, such as fishing, hunting and sunset cruise excursions. Fishing was a highlight for recent travelers that stayed there.

Sebasco Harbor Resort: Phippsburg

Escape and admire the natural beauty of Maine at the Sebasco Harbor Resort. For romantic endeavors, twosomes can go on a sunset cruise, try candlepin bowling, indulge in a lobster bake or sleep in a lighthouse. Take it up a notch with the “Romance” package with sparkling wine, souvenir wine glasses, chocolate-covered strawberries and accommodation (prices vary). Guests can opt to stay in the hotel-style Main Lodge, a luxury Harbor Village suite with ocean views, a unique lighthouse room or a rustic standalone cottage. Dining includes regional breakfast favorites with coastal views at the Pilot House restaurant or fresh seafood, casual pub fare and microbrews with a sea breeze at Ledges Pub & Patio (open seasonally).

Address: 29 Kenyon Road, Phippsburg, ME 04562

Old Port, Portland

Although the Old Port district in Portland is a quaint historic neighborhood, it has a lot to offer couples wanting variety while on vacation. Walk hand in hand down cobblestone streets as you admire the historic brick buildings, pop into a gourmet food store for a seafood snack, shop for nautical-themed souvenirs, enjoy the lively nightlife or have a romantic dinner at a waterfront restaurant. Don’t miss the brown-butter lobster rolls, fresh oysters or clam bake at Eventide Oyster Co. or the handmade Maine potato doughnuts in enticing flavors at The Holy Donut.

Check in to the award-winning historic boutique hotel The Press Hotel, which flawlessly blends the old with the new. What was once the home of the Portland Press Herald has been converted into modern accommodations with nods to the past (think: typewriters, newspaper print accents and more). Settle in with your sweetheart for a game of Scrabble, admire the art gallery that features local artists’ work or stay in bed for snuggles with the cozy Cuddledown comforters. Recent guests appreciate the location, fun decor and friendly staff members, but they warn not to get a room on the same side as the fire station since the sirens can keep you up.

[See more of Portland: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos ]

Dockside Guest Quarters: York

Couples who sneak away for a romantic escape at the Dockside Guest Quarters are in for a treat. The waterfront bed-and-breakfast has beautiful views of the York Harbor, a restaurant serving traditional Maine fare, friendly service and unpretentious amenities. The property has five buildings that offer a variety of accommodations, with amenities like private decks, cozy fireplaces, kitchenettes, living rooms, private entrances, water views, dining areas, and washers and dryers. Recent travelers loved this property, praising the porches and views. Enhance your stay with add-ons such as artisanal chocolates, a dozen roses or bath products to take home. For some on-site fun, duos can take advantage of an array of lawn games, a marina with tours just for inn guests, bikes to borrow or boats to rent. Other activities in the area include historical sites, beautiful beaches and interesting museums.

Address: 22 Harris Island Road, York, ME 03909

Samoset Resort: Rockport

Lovebirds visiting the Samoset Resort will be treated to thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites with private balconies and terraces that offer stunning views of Penobscot Bay. At the resort, guests say visitors can expect warm, intuitive service and elegant accommodations. Couples in particular can enjoy oceanfront dining, book a pampering treatment in the spa, play a round of golf together on the 18-hole championship golf course and relax in the zero-entry pool.

When it comes to accommodations, book a nautically inspired oceanfront guest room with a king-sized bed or two queen-sized beds, or a more spacious one-bedroom suite that comes with a private balcony with a hot tub (a favorite feature of recent lodgers), ocean views and spacious sitting area. For a longer stay with even more amenities, one- or two-bedroom condos are available with kitchens, dining areas, private balconies and jetted tubs. Share laughs and friendly competition with your special someone over a game of disc golf, tennis, shuffleboard, pickleball, badminton, croquet or horseshoes. Or, celebrate a special occasion over an award-winning meal made with seasonal ingredients while taking in the beautiful surroundings. During the winter months, couples should have a cocktail at the Instagram-worthy outdoor Glacier Ice Bar where everything is made of ice — including the bar, barstools, chairs and drink glasses.

Address: 220 Warrenton St., Rockport, ME 04856

Ogunquit

For a dreamy coastal Maine getaway, Ogunquit offers world-class dining and resort experiences with sandy beaches, dramatic rocky cliffs and a charming harborside town. Ogunquit means “beautiful place by the sea” in the Indigenous Abenaki language, and its name holds true to its translation. Smell the fresh, salty air as you put your arm around your partner during a coastal cliff walk or wander around the quaint shops, restaurants and galleries of the maritime town. You can also enjoy a romantic dinner at M.C. Perkins Cove in a dimly lit dining room with seaside views.

Explore the town by diving into the history of the area at the Ogunquit Heritage Museum, seeing a live performance at the S. Judson Dunaway Center or taking home a one-of-a-kind piece of art from the Abacus Gallery. Extend your stay with a night at The Beachmere Inn or the Meadowmere Resort, both of which offer the opportunity to cozy up, relax and enjoy some much-needed time alone with the one you love.

[Read: The Top Things to Do in Maine.]

The Craignair Inn by the Sea: Spruce Head

The Craignair Inn by the Sea is surrounded by landscape that is stunning during all four seasons. To escape your hectic day-to-day obligations, plan a trip to this quiet escape and take advantage of the hospitality, cozy accommodations, authentic midcoast Maine cuisine and romantic setting at this historic bed-and-breakfast. Visitors highly recommend the food and loved the water views. Stays include a gourmet breakfast and free Wi-Fi, plus access to a boutique art gallery and a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs. Couples can enjoy spending some downtime reading a book from the library, playing the piano or guitar, sipping cocktails by the fire, trying their skill at a puzzle, or gazing out at the Atlantic Ocean. Guests can feel good about their stay since the innkeepers prioritize sustainability through electric vehicle charging stations, 100% organic linens, refillable soap and shampoo containers, and solar panels.

Address: 5 Third St., Spruce Head, ME 04859

Boothbay Harbor

As with many coastal Maine regions, Boothbay Harbor is a prime location for kayaking, sailing and yachting; it’s also home to quaint shops, seafood eateries and historical museums. Rekindle the flame at one of the many inns, hotels, vacation rentals or even campgrounds. Available as a weekly rental in the summer or for shorter time periods other parts of the year, Seanook Cottage features a private dock and four decks in East Boothbay. Dining in the area ranges from convenience stores and ice cream shops to fine dining and lobster bakes. The Tinnery restaurant, which sits on the site of Boothbay Harbor’s old canning district, elevates casual “tinned” food (like sardines) using fresh local ingredients. You’ll also find cheese and chocolate fondues on the menu. For romantic escapades in the area, there’s no shortage of things to do on the land or water. Explore the area by bike or boat, walk along the Boothbay Harbor Sculpture Trail, take a ferry to see puffins and seals, follow the historic walking tour throughout Boothbay Harbor, or ride an authentic steam locomotive. If you’re visiting during the winter, grab a ticket to see the beautiful Christmas lights display at the nearby Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.

Bear Mountain Inn + Barn: Waterford

The Bear Mountain Inn + Barn is set in a stunning wooded landscape at the base of Maine’s White Mountains with easy access to a nearby lake. The 25-acre property dates back to 1850 and provides a modern farmhouse retreat that is perfect for a romantic interlude. A variety of rooms are available at the inn; amenities include water views, oversized fireplaces and jetted tubs. For a more private getaway, the Sugar Maple Cottage is a freestanding building with lake views, a claw-foot tub, a kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, a private patio, a fire pit and a porch. A signature three-course breakfast is included with the room rates, and the property offers a host of activity options and amenities, such as a beach with a floating dock, hammocks and rocking chairs, daily snacks, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, and even a private massage cottage. Recent visitors gushed about this property, with some describing it as an experience straight out of a fairytale.

Address: 364 Waterford Road, Waterford, ME 04088

More from U.S. News

The Most Romantic Weekend Getaways in the U.S.

24 Top Things to Do in Maine

The 12 Best Weekender Bags for Women, According to Reviews

16 Top Romantic Getaways in Maine originally appeared on usnews.com