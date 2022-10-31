Employers are looking to implement additional perks for their employees given the changes to the workplace after the COVID-19 pandemic…

Employers are looking to implement additional perks for their employees given the changes to the workplace after the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Resignation. Some companies are taking a page from other countries and implementing a menstrual leave policy. Although many have strong opinions about the pros and cons of implementing menstrual or period leave, what is it exactly and how can you ask for it?

What Is Menstrual Leave?

Simply put, menstrual leave is the option to take a leave from work if a person is unable to go to work due to menstruation. Having your period is not a disability, it’s a normal body function. However, some people do have debilitating side effects from their periods such as heavy bleeding, dizziness, nausea, migraines and/or severe cramps. These symptoms can make accomplishing work tasks difficult or impossible.

Some companies give a certain number of days off during the month or year for employees who get their periods. Other policies allow an employee to work from home while they have their period. Some companies offer paid menstrual leave while others are unpaid.

[READ: What Employees Should Know About the Family and Medical Leave Act.]

Where Is Menstrual Leave Offered?

Menstrual or period leave has been put in the spotlight recently since Spain approved a draft law that would offer state-funded paid menstrual leave for women who suffer from painful periods. If approved, Spain would become the first country in Europe to offer menstrual leave. Japan implemented menstrual leave in 1947 and different forms of menstrual leave are offered in other countries such as South Korea, Taiwan and Zambia.

Several companies in other countries have also taken the initiative to create their own menstrual leave policies, even though there is no federal policy in place. For example, Australian company Modibodi launched a menstrual, menopause and miscarriage leave in 2021. Indian-based company Zomato introduced a period leave of up to 10 days per year for women and transgender people in 2020.

[READ: How to Professionally Handle an Uncomfortable Situation in the Workplace.]

How to Ask Your Employer for Menstrual Leave

The first step is to check with your HR department to see if anything like this is offered at your workplace. How many days are available to you per month or year? Is it paid menstrual leave or unpaid? Then find out what steps you need to take, including who you need to inform when taking leave.

Since there currently is no federal policy in the United States for menstrual leave, the majority of companies do not offer menstrual leave. However, if your period gives you difficult side effects, there may be other ways to take a day off from work. Many companies do offer sick days and/or personal days to their employees. What leave policies are currently available to you?

While it may seem best to call in sick if you aren’t feeling well due to menstruation, many companies do ask for proof of sickness from your doctor. Unless you have a specific diagnosis, such as endometriosis, your period pain may not actually qualify for a sick day, and it may make more sense to take a personal day to tend to your menstrual symptoms. When using any type of leave at work, decide if you really need to use it, especially since you may only have a certain number of days available to you during the year.

Negotiate for Flexibility

If you regularly have symptoms that make it hard for you to go to work due to menstruation, negotiate with your boss for a more flexible work schedule. Employers prefer to retain their employees instead of having to find and train someone new, so let your boss know what you need. It can be difficult to speak to your boss about a flexible work schedule for menstruation, especially since menstruation is still seen as a taboo topic. But, your boss will be more inclined to work with you if they know why you are asking.

You don’t have to go into a lot of details, you just need to be clear. For example, “Every month when I get my period, I suffer from dizziness and migraines. For four of the last six months, I have had to take a personal day for my symptoms.” To help you feel more comfortable, it’s important to practice explaining your symptoms in a clear and direct way with a trusted relative or friend until you feel more at ease.

[See: 10 Jobs That Offer Millennials Good Work-Life Balance.]

Then, decide what you want to negotiate for with your boss. For example, you could negotiate for flextime or a hybrid work schedule. As with any type of negotiation, do your research. Find out what is offered in your industry. Do other companies offer flextime, hybrid schedule or other perks to employees that would benefit you? Do any companies offer menstrual leave?

When negotiating for benefits, it’s important to show your boss a plan outlining how you would stay on top of your tasks and stay productive. Take some time to think about how you would handle your work and communication with your team and prepare a presentation to share with your boss. Work with your boss until you come to an agreement you are both happy with.

If you find your boss is unwilling to work with you on this, it may be an indication that your job isn’t the right fit for you. In that case, start researching companies that offer more flexibility and leave policies that are a better fit for your career values and your personal needs.

More from U.S. News

The Best Jobs in America in 2022

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K or More

14 Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance

What Is Menstrual Leave? originally appeared on usnews.com