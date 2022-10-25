RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Weber, SAP rise; JetBlue, General Electric fall

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 4:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

General Motors Co., up $1.29 to $37.01.

The automaker beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts and said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips.

Weber Inc., up $1.53 to $6.56.

BDT Capital Partners is interested in buying the rest of the maker of barbecue grills and grilling tools that it doesn’t already own.

United Parcel Service Inc., down 55 cents to $167.

The package delivery service reported strong financial results, but it is facing higher expenses.

SAP SE, up $5.31 to $96.32.

The business software maker’s third-quarter revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

General Electric Co., down 36 cents to $73.

The industrial conglomerate’s third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Sherwin-Williams Co., up $7.67 to $220.20.

The paint and coatings maker beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Crown Holdings Inc., down $14.32 to $70.69.

The packaging company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results and gave investors a discouraging financial forecast.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 22 cents to $7.32.

The airline’s third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

