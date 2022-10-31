UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ObsidEngy
|10.30
|6.47
|9.14
|+5.02
|+121.8
|2Globalstar
|2.98
|.90
|2.17
|+1.01
|+
|87.1
|3GranTierrag
|11
|2.15
|.76
|1.35
|+.59
|+
|77.4
|4CheniereEngy
|178.96
|100.13
|176.41
|+74.99
|+
|73.9
|5MexcoEngy
|43.00
|9.00
|15.90
|+6.52
|+
|69.5
|6ArenaGpHln
|15.40
|7.50
|14.10
|+5.60
|+
|65.9
|7EvolutionPet
|14
|8.55
|4.81
|7.89
|+2.84
|+
|56.2
|8ImperOilg
|20
|57.89
|36.19
|54.48
|+18.38
|+
|50.9
|9RileyExplor
|91
|36.00
|15.91
|29.07
|+9.75
|+
|50.5
|10CheniereEnLP
|34
|61.91
|40.20
|60.13
|+17.89
|+
|42.4
|11RingEnergy
|13
|5.09
|2.16
|3.19
|+.91
|+
|39.9
|12BattalionOil
|23.33
|7.42
|13.13
|+3.33
|+
|34.0
|13IvanhoeEln
|11.53
|7.01
|10.46
|+2.45
|+
|30.6
|14Envela
|13
|8.42
|3.51
|5.25
|+1.18
|+
|29.0
|15UraniumEng
|6.60
|2.34
|4.21
|+.86
|+
|25.7
|16ProtalixBio
|2.00
|.70
|1.03
|+.20
|+
|23.8
|17NexGenEng
|5.66
|3.67
|5.37
|+1.00
|+
|22.9
|18Pedevco
|2.44
|.90
|1.28
|+.22
|+
|20.8
|19CoreMolding
|24
|13.60
|7.96
|9.91
|+1.40
|+
|16.5
|20AdamsRsc
|8
|39.89
|27.40
|32.15
|+4.34
|+
|15.6
|21EmpirePetrl
|24.90
|8.50
|16.00
|+1.90
|+
|13.5
|22NERealty
|3
|85.00
|66.13
|76.75
|+8.95
|+
|13.2
|23XtantMed
|.92
|.43
|.63
|+.07
|+
|12.5
|24FTEngyInco
|17.00
|13.62
|15.41
|+1.59
|+
|11.5
|25BarnwellInd
|3
|6.38
|2.12
|3.22
|+.31
|+
|10.7
|26AmShared
|37
|2.86
|2.08
|2.62
|+.25
|+
|10.5
|27GeeGroupInc
|.78
|.47
|.63
|+.06
|+
|10.5
|28GrupoSimec
|36.27
|22.97
|29.43
|+2.43
|+
|9.0
|29SolitarioExp
|.98
|.42
|.54
|+.04
|+
|8.0
|30ParkNatl
|16
|148.16
|112.78
|147.50
|+10.19
|+
|7.4
|31BirksGroup
|5.99
|4.29
|5.19
|+.34
|+
|7.0
|32ChiRivet
|32
|31.00
|25.03
|27.98
|+1.71
|+
|6.5
|33UnivSecInst
|5.25
|2.27
|3.60
|+.20
|+
|5.9
|34Ur-Energy
|1.95
|.95
|1.29
|+.07
|+
|5.7
|35BarHarbor
|12
|31.95
|24.00
|30.01
|+1.08
|+
|3.7
|36GabelGlUtilpf
|55.80
|46.00
|49.89
|+1.59
|+
|3.3
|37GoldResource
|12
|2.63
|1.50
|1.60
|+.04
|+
|2.6
|38FriedmanInds
|5
|12.00
|6.74
|9.60
|+.22
|+
|2.3
|39IncOpporRI
|18
|16.99
|10.05
|12.20
|+.25
|+
|2.1
|40FTSIntl
|26.68
|25.00
|26.51
|+.26
|+
|1.0
|41AustinGoldn
|29.00
|.77
|.83
|42Castellumn
|1.69
|.83
|.96
|43FOXOTchn
|5.09
|.71
|.77
|44GeniusGrpn
|34.98
|.99
|1.06
|45GoldMining
|.91
|.84
|.87
|46ITTechPckrs
|2
|5.12
|.67
|.69
|47IdahoStrRsn
|12.48
|4.60
|5.78
|48KnowLabsn
|2.19
|1.40
|1.50
|49MAIABiotcn
|8.49
|3.10
|3.65
|50iShLiqdtybt
|50.42
|49.89
|49.97
|—
|.42
|—
|.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AmpioPharm
|.65
|.02
|.02
|—
|.55
|—
|96.7
|2vjAerocentry
|1
|63.80
|.91
|2.20
|—57.50
|—
|96.3
|3RaMedSysrs
|7.75
|3.43
|3.55
|—74.45
|—
|95.4
|4BiomXun
|4.60
|.18
|.41
|—
|3.09
|—
|88.3
|5WincIncn
|8.66
|.55
|.64
|—
|4.61
|—
|87.8
|6PowerREIT
|7
|81.99
|8.62
|8.75
|—60.14
|—
|87.3
|7BitNileHld
|1
|1.43
|.16
|.17
|—
|1.02
|—
|85.6
|8SierraMetl
|1
|1.84
|.16
|.21
|—
|1.16
|—
|84.9
|9iBiors
|16.50
|2.01
|2.19
|—11.54
|—
|84.0
|10TimberPhrm
|.41
|.06
|.06
|—
|.32
|—
|83.9
|11LairdSuper
|14.79
|1.56
|2.10
|—10.94
|—
|83.9
|12TakungArt
|4.88
|.68
|.81
|—
|3.24
|—
|80.0
|13MyomoInc
|8.79
|1.35
|1.43
|—
|5.42
|—
|79.1
|14BiomX
|2.14
|.30
|.36
|—
|1.24
|—
|77.5
|15UniqueFabr
|1
|2.27
|.43
|.44
|—
|1.52
|—
|77.3
|16NavideaBio
|1.27
|.23
|.23
|—
|.77
|—
|77.0
|17ImpacMtg
|1.35
|.24
|.26
|—
|.85
|—
|76.8
|18ZedgeIncn
|5
|9.39
|1.86
|2.12
|—
|6.38
|—
|75.1
|19ChinaPhrmH
|.53
|.12
|.13
|—
|.36
|—
|74.1
|20Polished.com
|2.61
|.45
|.64
|—
|1.76
|—
|73.3
|21NovaBayPh
|.43
|.09
|.11
|—
|.27
|—
|71.9
|22Stereotaxis
|7.22
|1.55
|1.87
|—
|4.33
|—
|69.8
|23cbdMDInc
|1.30
|.20
|.33
|—
|.75
|—
|69.4
|24FrshVineWn
|9.75
|1.44
|1.67
|—
|3.43
|—
|67.3
|25ComstockM
|2.12
|.39
|.43
|—
|.86
|—
|66.7
|26TrilogyMetl
|1.70
|.55
|.56
|—
|1.09
|—
|66.2
|27RetractblTch
|2
|7.37
|1.90
|2.41
|—
|4.52
|—
|65.2
|28MilestoneSci
|2.20
|.63
|.72
|—
|1.34
|—
|65.0
|29MarygoldCos
|5.15
|.97
|1.20
|—
|2.19
|—
|64.6
|30Trio-Tech
|19
|13.49
|4.05
|4.86
|—
|8.57
|—
|63.8
|31AsensusSrg
|1.22
|.35
|.42
|—
|.69
|—
|62.2
|32Renovacor
|8.66
|1.34
|2.99
|—
|4.71
|—
|61.2
|33TrinityPlace
|2.13
|.70
|.76
|—
|1.08
|—
|58.7
|34Sifco
|7.95
|2.63
|2.76
|—
|3.74
|—
|57.5
|35PalatinTchrs
|13.68
|4.00
|5.55
|—
|7.24
|—
|56.6
|36RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|1.72
|2.04
|—
|2.56
|—
|55.7
|37ParaGoldNv
|2
|1.10
|.28
|.31
|—
|.39
|—
|55.5
|38InfuSystem
|17.54
|6.10
|7.63
|—
|9.40
|—
|55.2
|39IndiaGlCap
|1.16
|.40
|.44
|—
|.54
|—
|54.8
|40LGLGroup
|33
|15.15
|4.34
|5.21
|—
|6.19
|—
|54.3
|41NanoViricid
|3.93
|1.04
|1.72
|—
|2.00
|—
|53.8
|42FrankStProp
|4
|6.28
|2.34
|2.88
|—
|3.07
|—
|51.6
|43Cel-Sci
|7.73
|2.49
|3.47
|—
|3.63
|—
|51.1
|44EquinoxGld
|3
|9.07
|2.91
|3.32
|—
|3.44
|—
|50.9
|45OceanPwr
|1.89
|.50
|.73
|—
|.75
|—
|50.7
|46NightHwkBio
|3.42
|1.51
|1.52
|—
|1.52
|—
|50.0
|47DeltaApparel
|4
|33.74
|13.75
|15.11
|—14.63
|—
|49.2
|48BlonderTLab
|.93
|.28
|.31
|—
|.29
|—
|48.3
|49WestwatRs
|2.54
|1.00
|1.13
|—
|1.02
|—
|47.4
|50ArmataPhr
|6.46
|2.92
|2.92
|—
|2.56
|—
|46.7
|—————————
