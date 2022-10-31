UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ProUltShTc
|26.71
|14.04
|21.78
|+16.60
|+320.2
|2ArdmoreShip
|13.62
|3.09
|13.53
|+10.15
|+300.3
|3ScorpioTk
|49.59
|11.02
|47.94
|+35.13
|+274.2
|4PBFEnergy
|4
|49.00
|13.10
|44.25
|+31.28
|+241.2
|5BPPrud
|14
|26.08
|3.90
|13.02
|+9.09
|+231.3
|6AmplifyEngy
|10.05
|3.10
|9.89
|+6.78
|+218.0
|7Tidewatr
|35.48
|10.70
|33.90
|+23.19
|+216.5
|8PrSh20yrTr
|104.20
|31.53
|90.97
|+60.06
|+194.3
|9Direx30TBr
|183.13
|55.78
|159.96+105.50
|+193.7
|10TeekyTnk
|33.60
|9.89
|31.49
|+20.59
|+188.9
|11IntlSeaways
|42.65
|13.05
|42.41
|+27.73
|+188.9
|12NxTierOilSol
|50
|12.50
|3.56
|10.08
|+6.53
|+183.9
|13CONSOLEn
|79.17
|19.11
|63.02
|+40.31
|+177.5
|14AlphMetalRs
|5
|186.98
|55.98
|168.85+107.80
|+176.6
|15MesaRoyalty
|28.00
|5.91
|15.64
|+9.49
|+154.3
|16OccidentPet
|8
|77.13
|29.15
|72.60
|+43.61
|+150.4
|17VistaO&G
|8
|13.94
|5.17
|13.23
|+7.90
|+148.2
|18RPCInc
|62
|12.91
|4.51
|11.13
|+6.59
|+145.2
|19BorrDrillrs
|6.96
|1.75
|4.91
|+2.85
|+138.3
|20PeabodyEng
|9
|33.29
|9.83
|23.90
|+13.83
|+137.3
|21W&TOffsh
|9.01
|3.24
|7.59
|+4.36
|+135.0
|22CVREnergy
|12
|43.61
|16.83
|39.06
|+22.25
|+132.4
|23ComstkRr
|21
|22.11
|6.88
|18.78
|+10.69
|+132.1
|24SeacorMarine
|9.78
|3.36
|7.77
|+4.37
|+128.5
|25HelixEngy
|7.11
|2.47
|7.00
|+3.88
|+124.4
|26Renren
|32.42
|15.01
|31.94
|+17.26
|+117.6
|27TalosEngy
|25.49
|9.08
|21.28
|+11.48
|+117.1
|28NineEnrgySv
|5.92
|2.03
|5.86
|+3.16
|+117.0
|29Nabors
|207.67
|82.50
|174.03
|+92.94
|+114.6
|30HoeghLP
|6
|9.25
|4.07
|9.24
|+4.92
|+113.9
|31PrUShLeh20Tr
|39.32
|17.17
|35.98
|+19.09
|+113.0
|32AnteroRescs
|11
|48.80
|15.98
|36.66
|+19.16
|+109.5
|33HelmPayne
|54.59
|23.83
|49.51
|+25.81
|+108.9
|34PrecDrill
|87.19
|35.88
|73.91
|+38.48
|+108.6
|35SolarOilfld
|44
|14.61
|6.60
|13.62
|+7.07
|+107.9
|36SignifyHlth
|29.88
|10.70
|29.23
|+15.01
|+105.6
|37Permian
|57
|23.08
|9.87
|20.68
|+10.58
|+104.8
|38SabineRy
|90.73
|41.30
|83.94
|+42.26
|+101.4
|39Euronav
|19.16
|7.91
|17.83
|+8.94
|+100.6
|40YPFSocADS
|13
|8.00
|2.82
|7.64
|+3.82
|+100.0
|41Biohavenn
|16.73
|7.10
|16.57
|+8.27
|+
|99.6
|42DelekUS
|7
|35.23
|14.71
|29.66
|+14.67
|+
|97.9
|43TrnGasDSur
|7
|8.79
|4.11
|8.67
|+4.23
|+
|95.3
|44CrossTmbr
|30
|25.33
|11.41
|22.03
|+10.57
|+
|92.2
|45EQTCorp
|51.97
|19.20
|41.84
|+20.03
|+
|91.8
|46HessCorp
|30
|147.52
|73.63
|141.08
|+67.05
|+
|90.6
|47DxREBear
|84.94
|29.55
|60.79
|+28.65
|+
|89.1
|48PBFLogistics
|9
|22.60
|11.35
|21.32
|+10.02
|+
|88.7
|49KosmosEngy
|8.49
|3.45
|6.49
|+3.03
|+
|87.6
|50ATIInc
|33.31
|16.02
|29.76
|+13.83
|+
|86.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1QuanergSyrs
|143.00
|.98
|1.05—199.15
|—
|99.5
|2StarryGrp
|10.90
|.20
|.22
|—
|9.67
|—
|97.8
|3BITMining
|6.28
|.21
|.22
|—
|5.92
|—
|96.4
|4CazooGrp
|6.22
|.29
|.32
|—
|5.71
|—
|94.7
|5CarvanaA
|240.59
|12.90
|13.53—218.26
|—
|94.2
|6AvayaHldg
|21.65
|.60
|1.58
|—18.22
|—
|92.0
|7HorizGlbl
|8.75
|.60
|.64
|—
|7.34
|—
|92.0
|8Vapotherm
|21.06
|.96
|1.81
|—18.90
|—
|91.3
|9RanpakHl
|39.91
|2.90
|3.80
|—33.78
|—
|89.9
|10AtentoSA
|32.00
|2.75
|2.85
|—22.68
|—
|88.8
|11SOSLtdrs
|48.75
|3.92
|4.79
|—36.32
|—
|88.3
|12RockleyPhtn
|5.14
|.47
|.51
|—
|3.84
|—
|88.3
|13DxSOXBull
|74.21
|6.21
|8.92
|—59.09
|—
|86.9
|14XpengADR
|51.50
|6.25
|6.62
|—43.71
|—
|86.8
|15Heliogenn
|16.31
|1.29
|1.80
|—11.77
|—
|86.7
|16Audacy
|12
|3.36
|.29
|.35
|—
|2.22
|—
|86.5
|17VoltaInc
|7.64
|.94
|1.11
|—
|6.23
|—
|84.9
|18OfferpadSol
|6.95
|.77
|.98
|—
|5.43
|—
|84.8
|19Glatfelter
|18.74
|2.08
|2.83
|—14.37
|—
|83.5
|20Invitae
|15.87
|1.83
|2.58
|—12.69
|—
|83.1
|21IronNet
|7.12
|.51
|.71
|—
|3.49
|—
|83.1
|22ViaOpADR
|10.69
|1.25
|1.36
|—
|5.99
|—
|81.5
|23iShsRussia
|43.45
|7.11
|8.06
|—34.78
|—
|81.2
|24RingCentral
|194.40
|31.30
|35.52—151.83
|—
|81.0
|25Skillsoft
|9.18
|1.46
|1.79
|—
|7.36
|—
|80.4
|26Innovate
|4.24
|.64
|.74
|—
|2.96
|—
|80.1
|27Wayfair
|8
|197.77
|28.11
|37.92—152.05
|—
|80.0
|28UntySftwr
|144.69
|26.92
|29.50—113.49
|—
|79.4
|29DrxBioBull
|39.50
|4.06
|7.44
|—28.56
|—
|79.3
|30SnapIncA
|47.71
|7.33
|9.91
|—37.12
|—
|78.9
|31VnEkRuss
|27.01
|5.00
|5.65
|—21.01
|—
|78.8
|32DrxHmbldBull
|124.37
|18.98
|26.27
|—97.53
|—
|78.8
|33CmtyHlthSys
|1
|14.74
|1.88
|2.87
|—10.44
|—
|78.4
|34akaBrandsHl
|4.15
|1.25
|2.04
|—
|7.21
|—
|77.9
|35SeaLtd
|231.21
|42.71
|49.68—174.03
|—
|77.8
|36DxRetlBull
|39.66
|5.76
|8.16
|—28.27
|—
|77.6
|37MaidenHpfC
|12.49
|2.27
|2.75
|—
|9.52
|—
|77.6
|38BoqiiHldgrs
|3.90
|1.03
|1.20
|—
|4.08
|—
|77.3
|39MaidenHldpfD
|12.47
|2.30
|2.83
|—
|9.42
|—
|76.9
|40BauschHlth
|28.08
|4.00
|6.50
|—21.11
|—
|76.5
|41fuboTV
|16.65
|2.32
|3.66
|—11.86
|—
|76.4
|42DrxSKorBull
|27.12
|4.56
|5.99
|—19.26
|—
|76.3
|43XLFleet
|1.60
|.69
|.79
|—
|2.52
|—
|76.1
|44UpHealth
|2.79
|.44
|.54
|—
|1.71
|—
|76.1
|45OusterInc
|5.54
|.76
|1.25
|—
|3.95
|—
|76.0
|46FstHSEduc
|2.22
|.36
|.38
|—
|1.19
|—
|75.8
|47ZeppHealth
|2
|5.39
|1.05
|1.23
|—
|3.82
|—
|75.6
|48MaidenHprA
|11.41
|2.57
|2.74
|—
|8.50
|—
|75.6
|49HippoHldgrs
|71.25
|13.42
|17.28
|—53.47
|—
|75.6
|50AMCEntert
|34.33
|5.47
|6.66
|—20.54
|—
|75.5
|—————————
