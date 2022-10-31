U.S. News Ranks the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022-2023

The U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Places to Retire can help you select where to spend…

The U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Places to Retire can help you select where to spend your retirement years. The analysis compares the 150 most populous metropolitan areas in the country as potential places to retire.

[See: The Best Places to Retire in 2022.]

The Best Places to Retire ranking includes data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. These factors are weighted based on a U.S. News online survey of people age 45 and older about their retirement preferences.

Two states, Pennsylvania and Florida, dominate the 2022-2023 list of best places to retire. Lancaster, Pennsylvania, ranks as the best place to retire in the U.S. thanks to a high quality of life, a reasonable cost of living and proximity to health care options.

[SEE: The Best Beach Towns to Retire in the U.S.]

Affordable housing helped to propel several Pennsylvania cities to the top of the 2022-2023 rankings, including Harrisburg, York, Allentown and Reading. The highly ranked Pennsylvania cities typically also have high-quality health care and residents who report liking where they live.

Florida cities ranking in the top 10 places to retire include Pensacola, Tampa, Naples and Daytona Beach due to consistent housing costs and a continuing high desire to retire in Florida. Many Florida cities have high desirability ratings based on a U.S. News online survey about where people age 45 and older are most interested in retiring.

The 10 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022-2023:

1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

2. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

3. Pensacola, Florida.

4. Tampa, Florida.

5. York, Pennsylvania.

6. Naples, Florida.

7. Daytona Beach, Florida.

8. Ann Arbor, Michigan.

9. Allentown, Pennsylvania.

10. Reading, Pennsylvania.

[See: Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather.]

A potential retirement spot’s cost of living is often an important consideration for retirees living on a fixed income. While the cost of housing is factored into the overall Best Places to Retire ranking, U.S. News breaks out especially affordable places to retire into its own ranking.

The 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022-2023:

1. Fort Wayne, Indiana.

2. Ocala, Florida.

3. Scranton, Pennsylvania.

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

5. Youngstown, Ohio.

6. Toledo, Ohio.

7. Asheville, North Carolina.

8. Grand Rapids, Michigan.

9. Green Bay, Wisconsin.

10. South Bend, Indiana.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in 2022-2023

10 Great Small Towns to Retire

10 Affordable Places to Rent an Apartment in Retirement

U.S. News Ranks the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022-2023 originally appeared on usnews.com