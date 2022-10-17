Top Stocks to Buy in 11 Different Sectors

Despite economic uncertainty, there are still highly rated stocks to help you diversify. The S&P 500 is having a rough…

The S&P 500 is having a rough 2022. Inflation is at its highest level in decades. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates and is expected to continue to do so in coming months. War in Ukraine and supply chain disruptions are creating economic uncertainty. In these unpredictable times, investors can always mitigate risk by utilizing the power of diversification. The Bank of America research team maintains a list of diversified top-tier American stock picks. Here’s one top stock to buy from each of the 11 market sectors, according to Bank of America.

Information technology: Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is well known for its Windows operating system, Office professional software suite and Azure cloud services business. Analyst Brad Sills says Microsoft should continue to generate double-digit revenue growth for at least the next three to five years. Sills says bullish catalysts include ongoing adoption of Azure cloud infrastructure, high-margin Office 365 subscription sales and Microsoft’s gaming segment, which includes its Xbox Game Pass revenue and its pending acquisition of leading video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI). Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $345 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $237.53 on Oct. 17.

Consumer discretionary: Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is the market leader in both online retail and public cloud services. Analyst Justin Post says Amazon’s global scale, fulfillment footprint and customer ecosystem have positioned it as an e-commerce and cloud computing leader with potential for margin expansion. In addition to online retail and its Amazon Web Services cloud division, Post says Amazon has long-term opportunities in the online advertising and connected devices markets. Post projects Amazon’s sales growth will recover from 11.3% in 2022 to 16.5% in 2023 and 17.3% in 2023. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $170 price target for AMZN stock, which closed at $113.79 on Oct. 17.

Communication services: Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram and is also a leading developer of metaverse technology. Meta shares have struggled in 2022. The stock is down about 60% year to date, making it the worst performer on this list. Facebook reported its first ever drop in users in February and Meta reported its first ever negative revenue growth in the second quarter. Despite the near-term challenges, Sills says the difficult year has made Meta shares attractively valued and set up easy 2023 year-over-year comparisons. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $218 price target for META stock, which closed at $134.04 on Oct. 17.

Health care: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and co-developed one of the leading COVID-19 vaccines along with partner BoiNTech SE (BNTX). Analyst Geoff Meacham says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and its oral COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid, which was authorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in December 2021, have provided Pfizer with the financial flexibility to invest in developing its pipeline and the opportunity to make attractive acquisitions. Pfizer also has a 3.7% dividend yield, the highest of any stock on this list. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for PFE stock, which closed at $43.65 on Oct. 17.

Consumer staples: Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Coca-Cola is a leading non-alcoholic beverage company. Analyst Bryan Spillane says Coca-Cola is a best-in-class company with an attractive balance between organic sales growth, market share gains and pricing power, making the stock an excellent defensive investment in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Spillane projects only modest, single-digit earnings and revenue growth for Coca-Cola in 2022, 2023 and 2024. However, that consistent, dependable performance is often exactly what investors are looking for. Coca-Cola is also a “dividend aristocrat” that has raised its dividend for 60 consecutive years. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for KO stock, which closed at $55.69 on Oct. 17.

Financials: PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal operates a leading digital and mobile payments platform. Analyst Jason Kupferberg says PayPal’s recent cost-cutting efforts coupled with its aggressive share buybacks have positioned the company to significantly expand margins in 2023. Activist investor Elliott Management has helped PayPal focus on streamlining its business, and Kupferberg says conservative guidance has set the bar low for PayPal in coming quarters. Finally, he says the stock is attractively valued for a growth stock, trading at less than 20 times his 2023 earnings-per-share estimate. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $114 price target for PYPL stock, which closed at $84.66 on Oct. 17.

Industrials: Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

Northrop Grumman is a top military aerospace and defense contractor that produces advanced military technology. Analyst Ronald Epstein says Northrop’s long-term government contracts generate high-quality, highly visible earnings and cash flow. Epstein says strong execution, a healthy balance sheet and robust capital returns will help Northrop outperform. The unveiling of the next-generation B-21 bomber in December could be a bullish catalyst for Northrop. The company landed the $21.4 billion B-21 contract back in 2015, but the deal could ultimately be worth up to $80 billion. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $550 price target for NOC stock, which closed at $475.09 on Oct. 17.

Energy: Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)

Schlumberger is one of the world’s leading oilfield services companies. Soaring energy prices have led to an increase in oil and gas activity in 2022. Schumberger’s share price is up more than 40% year to date, making it the best-performing stock on this list. Analyst Chase Mulvehill says the return of offshore exploration is particularly bullish for Schlumberger given that segment has historically generated above-average margins. Even after its big run, Mulvehill says Schlumberger shares are attractively valued at about 12 times his 2024 EPS estimate. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $43 price target for SLB stock, which closed at $42.86 on Oct. 17.

Materials: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien is one of the world’s largest producers of crop nutrients, including potash, nitrogen and phosphate used in fertilizers. The war in Ukraine disrupted global fertilizer supplies, sending fertilizer prices to record highs and allowing Nutrien to report a record $5 billion in net income in the first half of 2022. Analyst Steve Byrne projects full-year EPS growth of 168% for Nutrien in 2022. Byrne says share buybacks will also help the company continue to grow EPS in 2023 despite extremely difficult 2022 comparisons. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $141 price target for NTR stock, which closed at $79.73 on Oct. 17.

Real estate: SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC)

SBA Communications is a specialty real estate investment trust, or REIT, that operates wireless communications towers around the world. Analyst David Barden says SBA will continue to benefit from wireless carriers investing in 5G deployments. SBAC may not be the most exciting investment, but Barden says it generates solid organic revenue growth and pays a 1.2% dividend. SBA is also reinvesting cash flow into expanding its tower network, recently purchasing about 2,600 sites in Brazil and constructing 100 towers in the most recent quarter. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $425 price target for SBAC stock, which closed at $253.14 on Oct. 17.

Utilities: NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

NextEra Energy is the parent company of Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources. Analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says NextEra will generate the highest earnings growth in the utilities sector, driven partially by its high-growth renewables business. In addition, he says NextEra is one of the biggest winners from the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which will increase renewables investments. Dumoulin-Smith says NextEra has an opportunity to accelerate its commercial and industrial solar efforts given soaring power prices will pressure companies to transition to solar. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $94 price target for NEE stock, which closed at $73.65 on Oct. 17.

