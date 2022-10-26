The Worst Times to Switch Jobs

Inopportune times to switch jobs Are you thinking about making a job change? Many people are understandably concerned about inflation.…

Inopportune times to switch jobs

Are you thinking about making a job change? Many people are understandably concerned about inflation. Because of this, according to a Bamboo HR survey, 75% of employees say they would consider leaving their jobs for another one for a salary increase. Additionally, the effects of the Great Resignation are lingering; people still don’t want to settle. They want a job that better aligns with their values and lifestyle. So if you are wondering if now is a good time to make a change or if it’s not a good time, here are the 10 circumstances where we would not recommend switching jobs.

1. During a recession

When there is a recession, companies generally do not search for new personnel. Instead, they do what they can to cut their costs. When the economy is down, there’s a tighter job market and fewer opportunities for you to find a new job. It also means competing with professionals who may lose their jobs during a recession.

Instead of looking for a new job during a recession, ask for a raise at your current job, especially if you have not received a raise in some time. Organizations prefer to retain their talent over hiring and training someone new. Just do so in the right way and be mindful of what is going on. Also, be prepared to negotiate.

2. When money is your incentive

While a higher salary can be attractive and even necessary to cover your family’s needs, you shouldn’t make a job switch purely for the money. If you only consider the financial piece of the job, you may end up with golden handcuffs and regret it in the long run. Salary is not the only element you must consider to make sure that you find a job you love.

Ask yourself: Does the job description align with my values? Does the company’s mission statement resonate with who I am professionally? Will this job help me maintain work-life balance?

3. When you’re bored at work

Boredom at work can be harder to deal with than burnout, due to the lack of motivation. However, before quitting your job, it’s important to recognize that all jobs, even dream jobs, will have some mundane tasks. And there are some practical ways you can combat boredom and feel better about the less exciting parts of your job. Try these tips to bust boredom before calling it quits.

— Break up your tedious tasks. You can do this by working on your boring tasks on different days of the week, if possible. Or, work on these kinds of tasks for a block of time and then take a break before continuing.

— Identify what you do enjoy at your job. Then you can sprinkle those tasks throughout the day to enhance your motivation during the workday.

— Find a passion project, either personally or professionally, to spur your creative thinking. For example, a client started a book club at her workplace and has been able to stay engaged while interacting with co-workers with similar interests.

4. When you feel overwhelmed

All professionals have experienced a task overload at their job at one point or another and have likely experienced the feeling of overwhelm and wanting to walk out the door. With so many people “quiet quitting,” it may seem justified to throw in the towel altogether. However, don’t give in your notice just yet. While you should be mindful of your work-life balance, you do have to put the work in if you want to get ahead in your organization.

Many times setting priorities and making adjustments in your time management can help greatly reduce feelings of being overworked. Set priorities for the week each Monday and before starting work each day. What are the most important things that need to be accomplished? Ask your manager to identify which tasks are time sensitive to know where you need to spend the majority of your time.

5. When you experience a life change

It’s been said that one should avoid making important decisions when one is emotional or upset. Life changes — such as getting married, having a child, losing a loved one or getting bad news from your doctor — generally cause us to feel emotional.

While your focus will understandably be on your personal life during these life changes, many organizations offer assistance to their employees. So instead of quitting your job in those moments, reach out to your HR department to find out what aids are available to you. Let your manager know what is going on to see how your team may be able to support you.

6. You are relocating

Have you decided to relocate? Looking for a new place to live and moving can be quite exhausting. Instead of trying to search for a job and a home at the same time, prioritize which is more important to you. If you decide to go forward with searching for a home, wait to switch jobs until you have moved in. Additionally, don’t assume that you have to quit your job just because you are moving out of town.

Working remotely has become more commonplace since the pandemic. If you feel confident that you could do your job remotely, prepare a presentation and ask to speak with your boss. Show them your plan for working in your new location and ask what options are available with your organization. If your exact role isn’t available, could you transition into a new role with your company that is remote? If the company doesn’t have remote roles, would they be willing to let you work remotely for a trial period?

7. Before going on vacation.

Are you finally going on your dream vacation? Whether it’s a family trip or a honeymoon, it’s not the best idea to be on the job hunt or switch jobs in the midst of a planned vacation. If you were to make a job change and shortly after take a vacation, you may not feel as if you can totally disconnect from your new work environment, and you may not be connected enough as a new employee either. This isn’t fair to your new employer or to your travel partners.

Wait until you return from your vacation to start your job search, or schedule your new job start date after you settle back in. You will be able to enjoy your vacation fully and then give your job search your full attention after your return. If you’re starting a new job after a vacation, you may feel better rested and energized to start anew.

8. You’re having a bad day

We have all had a bad day or two at work. Whether it’s a project gone wrong or a disagreement with a co-worker, it may seem like the easiest way out is to quit. But before you do, recognize that learning how to manage conflict and getting projects back on track is essential to professional success in any role. Take a few deep breaths, do something relaxing and start the next workday fresh. Then make a plan for how you can improve your leadership and conflict resolution skills at work.

On the other hand, if you are having bad days at work regularly over a long period of time, that is concerning. Identify your professional values to see if your job aligns with those values.

9. You started your current job very recently

Many professionals are experiencing “shift shock” after taking a new job during the Great Resignation. This term refers to starting a new job and then realizing that it is not what you expected. While you shouldn’t stay in a job where you are truly miserable, job hopping isn’t always the best course of action either. This can damage your professional reputation over time and actually make it harder for you to find a job if hiring managers aren’t sure that you’ll stick around for a long time.

If you can, stay in your current job for at least a year. Focus on the positive aspects of your job and what skills you may be able to learn or enhance in this position that will prepare you for your next job.

10. When you don’t have a career plan

The Joblist Q2 2022 United States Job Market Report found that more than one in four people who quit their previous job during the Great Resignation regret their decision. Before making a career move, it’s important to have a career plan. What is your ideal career? Where do you want to be in your career in 10 years? These types of questions will help you make a more strategic job change instead of ending up in another job that you dislike. Work with a mentor or a career coach to help you create a strategic career plan and find a job you love.

Update 10/27/22: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.