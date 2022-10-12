The Parts of Medicare Explain: What They Cover and What They Don’t

Medicare is a health insurance program sponsored by the federal government for people aged 65 and older, and for individuals…

Medicare is a health insurance program sponsored by the federal government for people aged 65 and older, and for individuals under 65 with specific medical conditions, says Salama Freed, an assistant professor of health policy at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University in the District of Columbia. As of October 2021, about 64 million people overall were enrolled in Medicare, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Medicare is split into parts A, B, C and D. Everyone who works contributes, through their payroll taxes, to the funds that pay for Medicare. Anyone over age 65 with 40 quarters of work history is eligible for Medicare Part A, Freed says. Eligible people are automatically enrolled in Medicare Part A when they turn 65. Enrollees can make changes to their Medicare coverage during the enrollment period, which is from October 15 to December 7.

Those eligible for Medicare include:

— Individuals age 65 or older.

— People with Lou Gehrig’s disease, which is also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Lou Gehrig was a star player for the New York Yankees in the 1920s and 30s whose career and life was cut short by the disease.

— People with end-stage renal disease, a permanent kidney failure that requires dialysis or a transplant.

— People receiving Social Security Disability Insurance for at least 24 months.

What Are Medicare Parts A, B, C and D?

Deciphering Medicare Parts A, B, C and D can be confusing for many consumers. Here is a rundown on each of the parts of Medicare, and how they work:

Medicare Part A

This part of Medicare is often referred to as original Medicare and pays for an array of services.

Here is what Medicare Part A can cover:

— Ambulance services.

— Hospice care.

— Hospital stays.

— Skilled nursing facility stays.

Medicare Part A Costs

Most people don’t pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part A. However, for people who have not paid into Medicare through taxes long enough to be eligible for a free premium, the rate to buy in is $278 or $506 in 2023, depending on how long you, or your spouse, paid Medicare taxes. The annual deductible for Medicaid Part A for visiting the hospital will be $1,600 in 2023. That’s the amount you’ll have to pay before coverage kicks in.

Medicare Part B

Medicare Part B is voluntary for consumers, there’s no automatic enrollment at age 65 or any other age. However, there is a penalty for not enrolling as soon as you can (more on that shortly). Part B covers 80% of allowable charges for covered services once you’ve paid the Part B annual deductible.

Here’s what Medicare Part B covers:

— Ambulance services.

— Certain equipment. Canes, walkers and wheelchairs.

— Durable medical equipment. This includes hospital beds, pressure mattresses, prostheses orthotics and other health care devices and products.

— Doctor’s office visits. Appointments with physicians are typically covered.

— Diabetic medical equipment. This includes diabetes insulin pumps that individuals can use at home.

— Medically necessary physical therapy. Part B pays for physical therapy if your doctor or another health care provider certifies you need it.

— Medically necessary occupational therapy. Part B pays for occupational therapy if your doctor or other health care provider certifies you need it.

— Preventive services. Health care to prevent illnesses like the flu or detect illness at an early stage when treatment is likely to work best is also covered. Preventive services are fully covered if you get the services from a provider that accepts Medicare.

— Mental health services. Inpatient and outpatient services are typically covered.

Medicare Part B Costs

The monthly premium for Medicare Part B for most people will be $164.90 per month in 2023. That’s $5.20 less than the 2022 monthly premium of $170.10. The monthly premium is income-based, so if your income is more than $97,000 as an individual or higher than $194,000 as a couple, your premium may be higher, according to CMS.

The annual deductible for Medicare Part B in 2023 is $226, which is $7 less than the 2022 amount.

While enrolling in Medicare Part B is voluntary, there is a penalty for not enrolling in Part B in a timely fashion, and it’s not a one-time penalty. For each year you could have signed up for Part B but didn’t, you’ll pay an extra 10%, according to medicare.gov. The penalty is added to your monthly premium. Keep in mind, the penalty only applies if you don’t have other insurance (such as an employer-sponsored policy) covering what would be covered in Part B.

Medicare provides this example: Individuals who waited a full two years to sign up for Part B and didn’t qualify for a special enrollment period will have to pay a 20% late enrollment penalty, 10% for each full 12-month period they could have signed up. That would be on top of the standard monthly premium.

One other thing that’s important to know: You need both Medicare parts A and B if you want to get a private Medigap insurance plan. Such policies help pay for costs not covered by original Medicare, such as co-pays for doctor’s visits and deductibles.

What Is Medicare Part C?

Medicare Part C is Medicare Advantage, which is Parts A and Part B put together.

Medicare Advantage is a form of Medicare administered by private insurance companies. Medicare Advantage plans are policies offered by Medicare-approved private companies. Their insurance plans must adhere to the rules set by Medicare.

“Part C combines the benefits of Part A, Part B and Part D into an all-in-one plan, but there are trade-offs,” says Ari Parker, co-founder and head Medicare advisor at Chapter, a nationwide service that helps people nationwide shop for Medicare plans. Chapter is free to consumers, but is paid commissions by insurance companies. Parker is also the author of the newly-released book, “It’s Not That Complicated: The Three Medicare Decisions to Protect Your Health and Money.”

Most Medicare Advantage plans include coverage for prescription drugs (Medicare Part D) and many offer dental and vision coverage. For example, some plans will provide a benefit of $1,000 annually for dental coverage, after which the consumer will pay out of pocket.

In terms of possible trade-offs, Medicare Advantage plans typically provide a specific network of health care professionals. There are no such restrictions with private Medigap plans, which bolster original Medicare by paying for items Medicare doesn’t cover, like co-pays and deductibles. These are factors to consider when choosing a Medicare plan.

“Whether a Medicare Advantage plan is right for you will depend on your doctors, your drugs, your cost sensitivity and lifestyle priorities,” Parker says. “It’s important to shop across all plan options for 2023 because there are hundreds of health insurance companies offering thousands of plans nationwide. Your options vary county by county across the country.”

In 2022, 48% of consumers with eligibility for Medicare Part A were enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In many ways, Medicare Advantage plans are similar to individual health insurance policies provided by employers or available on the individual insurance market. They have different monthly premiums, copays, provider networks and out-of-pocket limits. Some plans that have no or lower premiums might have higher copays or coinsurance, higher out-of-pocket limits and smaller networks of providers. You may also have to pay more for coverage of prescription drugs.

What Is Medicare Part D?

Medicare Part D is prescription drug coverage. You can only get a prescription drug plan if you are enrolled in Part A and/or Part B or Medicare Advantage, Freed says. Part D covers mail-order and retail pharmacy prescriptions.

You can obtain Medicare Part D one of two ways:

— As part of a Medicare Advantage plan.

— As a stand-alone policy from a private insurer.

Under Part D, there are limits on what drugs are covered and how much you pay out-of-pocket for brand-name and generic drugs. The amount of coverage for prescription drugs varies from plan to plan, and costs depend on the types of medication the consumer needs, and whether they take brand-name or generic drugs.

In 2022, the monthly cost of Part D ranged from $0 to $77.10 per month, based on annual income.

The costs of drugs depend on an array of factors, including:

— The prescriptions you take and whether they are brand-name or generic.

— Whether the medications you are prescribed are on your plan’s list of covered medications.

— What “tier” the drug is in. Medicare drug coverage typically puts drugs in different levels or tiers. Drugs in lower tiers generally cost less than medications in higher tiers.

— Whether you’ve met your annual deductible.

— What pharmacy you use, and whether or not it’s in your network.

