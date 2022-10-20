The 33 Best Girls Trip Ideas for 2023

Whether you want to party it up, get adventurous with some scuba diving or pamper yourselves at a deluxe spa,…

Whether you want to party it up, get adventurous with some scuba diving or pamper yourselves at a deluxe spa, these fantastic girls trip destinations offer something for every woman in your group. Go as far as London or Chilean Patagonia, or stick closer to home while hitting the bars, relaxing poolside or sightseeing in a major metropolis. However you choose to spend your vacation, these girls weekend getaways are bound to help you and your best gal pals create lifelong memories.

Lexington, Kentucky

Steal away to the land of all things equine in the rolling green hills of Lexington, where white fences surround picturesque horse farms. Check out the scenery and be sure to save time for a bourbon tasting at nearby Woodford Reserve or Buffalo Trace Distillery. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington Green offers a free cooked-to-order breakfast daily, plus easy access to all of the city’s can’t-miss shops, including the huge Joseph-Beth Booksellers and the upscale boutiques in Fayette Mall and The Summit at Fritz Farm.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

A weekend vacation in the Caribbean could be just what you and your favorite gals need. Thanks to direct flights from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and other U.S. cities, Grand Cayman can be a convenient getaway option in the Cayman Islands. The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, located directly on pristine Seven Mile Beach, boasts a beautiful setting you can enjoy while snorkeling, participating in a paddleboard yoga class, lounging by the large pool or unwinding with a coconut massage at the spa. Don’t miss the chance to boat with Red Sail Sports to Insta-worthy Stingray City Sandbar — where you can get up close and personal with stingrays in shallow waters — and make sure to savor top-notch cuisine at waterfront eateries like Macabuca and Morgan’s Seafood Restaurant.

Atlanta

There’s no shortage of things to do in Atlanta. Wander through downtown’s Centennial Olympic Park and tour the World of Coca-Cola, where you can sip sodas from around the globe, before taking a ride on the SkyView Atlanta Ferris wheel. Your group can chow down on some barbecue at Twin Smokers BBQ, before heading back to your Lifestyle Suite at the Loews Atlanta Hotel, which is conveniently equipped with a Peloton bike to burn off those calories. The property’s spa offers a variety of fitness classes, as well as treatments like body scrubs, facials and massages. Top shopping areas in Atlanta include the posh Buckhead Village District and the expansive Lenox Square mall.

London

Hop across the pond for a long weekend in London. The Cowshed spa, set in the stunning Primrose Hill region, offers massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and more for relaxation-seekers. The Ivy Chelsea Garden is a fun spot for brunch with the girls, while The Berkeley is a must for an authentic British afternoon tea and over-the-top catwalk-inspired pastries. For shopping, Hyde Park‘s Connaught Village, filled with luxury boutiques and delectable cafes, will do the trick. You can also visit Boxpark Shoreditch, a trendy shopping hub made from shipping containers.

Newport Beach, California

For the ultimate shopping getaway, it doesn’t get much better than Newport Beach. This Orange County destination — located about 45 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles — is home to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach and the nearby Fashion Island shopping center, an upscale open-air complex. Additional shopping options, including Irvine Spectrum Center and South Coast Plaza, are within 15 miles of the hotel. When you need a break from shopping, explore the adjacent 1,000-acre Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve or soak up the sun at one of three resort pools.

Cancún, Mexico

Cancún is almost guaranteed to appeal to any gal in your group. White sand beaches, turquoise waters, Mayan history, shopping and nightlife are all on the list of potential activities. The all-inclusive Hilton Cancun, located between Cancún the and the Riviera Maya, offers seaside pools, expansive ocean views, a dozen dining options (including an all-you-can-eat ice cream and churro shop) and nightly entertainment. Or, consider the InterContinental Presidente Cancun Resort about 15 miles northeast of Cancún International Airport. Situated in the heart of the action, this resort offers an outdoor pool, three restaurants and guest rooms with marble floors.

Miami

Sun, surf and fun are what you’ll find in Miami at nearly any time of year. Spend your days shopping along the outdoor Lincoln Road Mall or Española Way in Miami Beach, or meander through murals at the Wynwood Walls art installation, one of Miami’s top museums. When you’re ready for some nightlife, head to South Beach to dance the night away. Park your pals at the Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell in the Financial District to enjoy sweeping views of the Miami Brickell skyline, a sixth-floor outdoor pool and cocktails at Mosaico Kitchen & Bar.

Dublin

East Coast-based vacationers may consider spending a weekend in historic, pub-packed Dublin. At the Guinness Storehouse, you can tour the property before sipping a pint and taking in panoramic city views at the Gravity Bar. If you happen upon a sunny day, stroll through the lovely St. Stephen’s Green and Phoenix Park or browse around the shops along famous Grafton Street. The Holiday Inn Express Dublin City Centre is a modern hotel in the heart of the action that offers a free breakfast to start each day.

New York City

Friends can find any activity to strike their fancy in New York City. The FreeStyle Pass helps travelers save money and skip ticket lines at multiple attractions, such as One World Observatory and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Check out the city skyline and the Statue of Liberty during a brunch, dinner or other cruise with City Cruises by Hornblower. Stay in the heart of bustling Times Square at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan, or enjoy a more leisurely escape at the hip Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn. New York City offers seemingly endless places to dine, from the high-end Clement restaurant at The Peninsula New York to the casual Melt Shop lunch spot.

Noord, Aruba

For your next girls weekend, soak up some sun while lounging on the white sands of Noord’s Palm Beach. You’ll find several resorts along this 2-mile stretch of sand in Aruba, including the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, which offers two zero-entry pools, an expansive beach, and a spa with outdoor cabanas and a Japanese-inspired relaxation area. Take advantage of the resort’s diving center, or do a bit of gambling at the on-site casino. When you’ve worked up an appetite, you can choose from a variety of dining establishments that serve everything from “Endless Breakfast” to steakhouse classics to fresh seafood.

Napa Valley, California

Picture yourself and your friends sipping wine amid the rolling green hills of Napa Valley. An easy way to get the lay of the land is on a Getaway Adventures bike tour, which stops at wineries in areas like Calistoga. You can even sign up for a hot air balloon ride with Napa Valley Balloons, Inc.; on a clear day, you can see all the way to San Francisco. The centrally located Andaz Napa is a modern and convenient hotel to retire to after dining at one of the valley’s top restaurants, such as The Grove at Copia with its farm-to-table fare or Gott’s Roadside.

Tröllaskagi, Iceland

You can visit Tröllaskagi (a peninsula in northern Iceland) during a long weekend, as there are direct flights to Reykjavik from East Coast cities like Boston and the greater Washington, D.C. region. After driving roughly 235 miles northeast of Reykjavik to Tröllaskagi, lay your head at the remote Deplar Farm, which boasts incredible aurora borealis vistas. In fact, the lodge’s geothermal pool happens to be in just the right spot to catch the light show. When you’re not gazing at the sky, you can go whale watching in nearby fjords, take a fat bike ride through the snow or spend a day relaxing at the on-site spa. The property even houses a gym and yoga room, and it serves meals prepared with fresh, local ingredients by Iceland’s 2018 “chef of the year.”

Los Angeles

For the ultimate girls getaway, head to Los Angeles and experience luxury amenities, leading-edge fashion, skyline views and rooftop pools. Check in to the historic, boutique Hotel Figueroa — created by women, for women — where you can enjoy a coffin-shaped pool, two restaurants and two bars. At the five-star Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles, take in some of the best views of the city from the pool on the rooftop, see a concert at LA Live, or shop for clothes and accessories from up-and-coming designers at the nearby LA Fashion District.

Nassau, Bahamas

Flying to the capital of the Bahamas is quick and easy from cities like Miami and Charlotte, North Carolina. Nassau offers ample activities for you and your friends. Get your fill of snorkeling, scuba diving or “snuba” (a combination of the two), then take a break from the beaches to tour a rum distillery and shop at Old Fort Bay Town Centre. The beachfront Grand Hyatt Baha Mar features a casino, a golf course, eight pools and a 30,000-square-foot spa. The resort also houses a range of restaurants and bars, from a cigar lounge to a pastry shop to Mexican food in a retro Airstream.

Chicago

Get your fill of retail therapy along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. This central thoroughfare, which spans several blocks of Michigan Avenue, is lined with various shops and restaurants and several top hotels. The nearby Kimpton Hotel Monaco Chicago‘s rooms are outfitted with bay windows that overlook the city, and the stylish Silversmith Hotel Chicago Downtown is home to a lively restaurant and lounge. After a restful night’s sleep, stroll through Millennium Park to see the iconic “Bean” sculpture and catch a show in the city’s theater district. Of course, no visit would be complete without ordering some deep-dish pizza from a local favorite like Lou Malnati’s or Gino’s East.

Long Island, Antigua

While this 300-acre private island is only accessible by boat, it’s worth the extra effort to reach. You’ll find pristine white sand shoreline on this low-key hideaway. The luxurious Jumby Bay Island resort in Antigua boasts its own water sports center with free snorkel gear, windsurfing boards, sea kayaks, paddleboards and more. Villas and suites come equipped with terraces that overlook the Caribbean Sea, and many of the property’s restaurants and bars sit by the water. At Jumby Bay Spa with its ocean-view rooms, local ingredients are incorporated into a plethora of treatments that mix modern therapeutic practices with ancient healing techniques from the West Indies.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

In the foothills of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you’ll find amenities such as live entertainment venues, restaurants, shops and spas. The Island in Pigeon Forge entertainment complex features more than 80 shops and mouthwatering eateries like Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. You’ll find the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel, an escape room and the Alcatraz East Crime Museum, which displays iconic artifacts such as Al Capone’s rosary. Also at The Island is the Margaritaville Island Hotel, which has rooms outfitted with fireplaces and private balconies and even special packages that come with “frozen concoction makers.” Additional Pigeon Forge must-dos include Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud performances.

La Paz, Mexico

The capital of Mexico‘s Baja California Sur state, La Paz is a scenic city where visitors can swim with whale sharks; sandboard on sand dunes; and explore various cafes, bars and nightclubs. Gal pals can make their way to the high-end CostaBaja Resort & Spa, which is situated next to a marina on the Sea of Cortez (also called the Gulf of California). Refresh and renew with a paddleboard through its calm waters, enjoy local treatments at the spa or simply relax with drinks at the pool. The latter offers stunning mountain, ocean and marina views.

Las Vegas

From casino games to shows to grand hotels, Las Vegas offers myriad ways to spend a weekend away with the girls. To escape the hustle and bustle of the Strip, stay at the Delano Las Vegas, a quieter boutique-style hotel that’s part of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Delano guests receive access to all of the larger resort’s amenities, including the Mandalay Bay Beach and Shark Reef Aquarium. What’s more, the Delano’s spa boasts massages, body treatments and facials, and you can also enjoy a seasonal pool with a whimsical submerged chessboard and a lounge with panoramic city views. For top-notch shopping, head about a mile north to The Shops at Crystals. For a budget-friendly hotel on the Strip, Bally’s is a good value.

Santa Barbara, California

Have a quintessential Southern California vacation in Santa Barbara, which is known for its beaches, Spanish colonial-style buildings and abundant shops along the city’s main road, State Street. Relax with your buddies at the Kimpton Canary Hotel, which boasts a rooftop pool, free loaner bicycles, and accommodations equipped with four-poster beds and yoga mats. The property’s Finch & Fork restaurant serves seafood and classic American dishes. When you’re ready for drinks, venture to downtown’s happening Funk Zone, where you can visit wine-tasting rooms, distilleries and breweries. There are also great trails to hike in the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Turks and Caicos

If your travels bring you and your crew to the Instagram-worthy Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos, book a stay in a beachfront villa or suite at Sailrock Resort. Located on South Caicos, the property is a 30-minute flight from Providenciales International Airport. Sailrock is situated along one of the largest coral reefs in the world, where you can spot rays, sea turtles, sharks and more with the resort’s complimentary snorkeling gear. Unwind with your pals on secluded beaches, explore the crystal-clear waters via kayak, or have a rugged all-terrain vehicle adventure on the trails and dirt roads. Indulge in a yoga or meditation class on the hotel’s Sky Deck, then refuel at one of the bars or restaurants.

Palm Springs

Warm up in the desert with a weekend in Palm Springs. You and your friends can gossip poolside with a cocktail, see a lively drag show, enjoy a game of golf or round of tennis, or explore the midcentury modern architecture on a self-guided bike tour. For an overnight stay, book a room at the newly opened, all-pink Trixie Motel, created by drag queen Trixie Mattel. At night, get dressed up for dinner at the industrial-chic Workshop Kitchen + Bar — one of the city’s top restaurants — for contemporary American cuisine.

Costa Rica

Explore lush rainforests; unwind on the beach; and enjoy adventurous pursuits like zip lining, whitewater rafting and ATV drives in tropical Costa Rica. The W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal is a hip retreat on the northwestern coast that features an array of amenities for nightlife enthusiasts and R&R-seekers. Guests will find a MixBar, marble bathroom and balcony in every room. The property also offers a beach club, several food and drink venues, and a spa. At another Costa Rica resort, Margaritaville Beach Resort Playa Flamingo, visitors have access to a pool, tennis court, spa, fitness center and more.

Charleston, South Carolina

Step back in time to 17th-century America while on vacation in Charleston. This charming port city in South Carolina is home to preserved historic mansions, beaches, award-winning restaurants and shops. Many of Charleston’s popular attractions, such as the Battery and Charleston City Market, are easy to explore on foot or by bike. After a busy day of sightseeing, gal pals can relax at Wentworth Mansion, a former home built in the 1800s by wealthy Charleston resident Francis Silas Rodgers. The hotel offers plush digs, a spa inside the property’s former stables and the highly regarded Circa 1886 restaurant. For under-the-radar dining, The Wreck offers fresh seafood away from the crowds.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

If you and your girls are in need of an idyllic beach getaway, head to Punta Cana. This locale on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic features 30-plus miles of white sand beaches. Take a day off from the sun with some retail therapy at the bazaar-like Bi2JH2O Artisanal Shopping Plaza or the high-end Palma Real Shopping Village. The city also features a vibrant late-night scene with various dance clubs and lounges. About 40 miles west is the all-inclusive, adults-only Hilton La Romana, which features pool- and beachside waiter service, swim-up rooms, multiple restaurants and nightly live entertainment.

Carmel, California

It’s hard to find a more picturesque destination than Carmel, thanks to its misty beaches and homes straight out of a fairy tale. This coastal village less than 5 miles southwest of Monterey, California, is an ideal spot to hop on bikes and ride down to the beach and through charming neighborhoods. When you reach downtown, stop to check out the area’s shops, restaurants and art galleries. For more beautiful sea views, venture to nearby Point Lobos State Natural Reserve. Carmel offers a range of quaint hotels and inns, including the historic La Playa Carmel and the cottage-style Hotel Carmel.

Anguilla

Located in the eastern Caribbean, Anguilla boasts 33 white sand beaches where vacationers can enjoy adventurous activities like sailing, kiteboarding and sport fishing. A cruise to one of the island’s many cays and secluded stretches of sand can make for a great girls day out. For a place to stay, consider Zemi Beach House, a luxurious boutique hotel on picturesque Shoal Bay. The main draw of this beachfront property is its tranquil spa, which resides within a more than 300-year-old Thai house that was moved to the island. The facility features Anguilla’s only hammam and five treatment rooms, as well as a vitality pool and a mud deck for therapeutic mud treatments.

Charlotte, North Carolina

The plethora of activities in Charlotte (think: artsy events, heart-pumping pursuits and top-notch shopping) make this Southern city appealing to all kinds of travelers. Try whitewater rafting at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, where visitors will find the world’s largest human-made whitewater river. Or, visit the high-end SouthPark Mall, which offers ample shopping opportunities. For boutique digs in Charlotte, stay at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel. Overlooking an urban park in the city center, the property boasts amenities like complimentary loaner bikes, in-room yoga mats, a yoga deck and an on-site restaurant. Angeline’s serves Italian-American cuisine, while the rooftop Merchant & Trade dishes up bar snacks and cocktails.

Toronto

If you’re looking for an international escape that’s close to home, head to Toronto. The city’s abundance of distinct neighborhoods, such as Little Italy, Greektown, Chinatown and Little India, make it a superb spot for foodies. Gourmands can pick up specialty items at Kensington Market. Meanwhile, fashionistas may want to shop for designer clothing at Bloor-Yorkville, and music enthusiasts can check out top live music venues like Horseshoe Tavern, The Rex and Massey Hall. When you need a break from all the city has to offer, take advantage of the Bisha Hotel Toronto‘s amenities. Set between the Fashion District and Old Toronto, the hotel features a seasonal rooftop infinity pool, steam rooms, and four bars and restaurants, including an eatery with sweeping city panoramas.

New Orleans

A New Orleans vacation is bound to include time spent sipping hurricanes on Bourbon Street and munching on beignets at Café du Monde. But if partying isn’t your scene, don’t fret: This city offers something for everyone. The chic South Market district appeals to avid shoppers, Frenchmen Street boasts incredible live music, and the 18th-century Jackson Square is a must for history buffs. A streetcar ride down St. Charles Avenue, which features gorgeous mansions, is also a fun way to pass the time. New Orleans is home to a variety of hotels, but for traveler-approved amenities and a superb location, hang your hat at the Loews New Orleans Hotel. This property sits in the New Orleans Art District and houses an indoor pool, restaurant and fitness center.

Patagonia

Grab your girlfriends for an outdoor adventure at the end of the earth in Chilean Patagonia. Kayak among the icebergs, go puma tracking by foot or scale a mountain peak in Torres del Paine National Park. Travelers can also visit an estancia (ranch) to go horseback riding with gauchos (cowboys) or bond over a multiday guided trek with Chile Nativo. For remote, posh accommodation, stay at the Rio Serrano Hotel + Spa, where you can unwind with a luxurious spa treatment after a day of exploring.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Hit the slopes with your besties at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for world-class skiing and snowboarding in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. After a day on the mountain, head to the iconic Mangy Moose in Teton Village for après-ski cocktails and live music. Hotel Terra and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole offer easy slope access, as well as luxurious spas for relaxing and recovering. The mountain adventure doesn’t stop when the snow melts. During the summer months, you and your gals can go mountain biking at the Bike Park; take the scenic tram to the top for a waffle with a view at Corbet’s Cabin and hike down through wildflowers; or explore new climbing routes on the Via Ferrata.

Paris

Plan a bucket list girls trip to Paris, a mecca of fashion, food, art and culture. Indulge in baguettes and cheese or sweet crepes, then wash it all down with Champagne while taking in the views of the Seine River from the left bank. Walk off the extra calories with a shopping spree along the world-famous Champs-Élysées. For an unforgettable stay, the Ritz Paris is a splurge-worthy quintessential Parisian landmark with elegant suites (including Suite Coco Channel), the legendary Bar Hemingway, classic French teatime at the stunning Salon Proust, bespoke treatments at the spa and culinary classes.

