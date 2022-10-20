RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Home » Latest News » Tesla, Union Pacific fall;…

Tesla, Union Pacific fall; AT&T, Quest Diagnostics rise

The Associated Press

October 20, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $14.76 to $207.28.

The electric vehicle maker warned it could miss its target of 50% annual growth in deliveries this year.

International Business Machines Corp., up $5.79 to $128.30.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Union Pacific Corp., down $13.61 to $186.45.

The railroad warned about slower growth ahead as customers ship fewer items than expected.

Super Micro Computer Inc., up $5.75 to $61.34.

The server technology company raised its earnings forecast.

AT&T Inc., up $1.20 to $16.74.

The telecommunications company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $8 to $134.66.

The medical laboratory chain’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

WD-40 Co., down $19.72 to $151.11.

The lubricant and degreaser maker reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Allstate Corp., down $17.44 to $117.71.

The insurer warned investors about a big third-quarter loss.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up