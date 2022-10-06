Should You Sign an Exclusive Contract With a Real Estate Agent?

There’s a lot to do when you’re getting your home ready to sell. You’ve almost certainly got a long list…

If you’re hoping to sell your house for top dollar, should you sign a contract with a real estate agent?

What Is an Exclusive Contract With a Real Estate Agent?

When you decide to interview real estate agents to list your home for sale, you’ll undoubtedly be asked to sign a contract. This listing contract, sometimes called an “exclusive contract,” “exclusive listing” or “exclusive right-to-sell agreement,” spells out the terms of the listing agreement, including important information like how the listing agent will get paid. But it’s far more than an agreement to pay a realtor or broker.

Amanda Zachman, founder and executive director of MV Realty in Delray Beach, Florida, says an exclusive listing builds trust and loyalty between the agent and homeowner, facilitating the selling process. “Realtors and brokers like exclusive listings because marketing a property takes a lot of time, effort and money. Marketing often involves virtual tours, the creation of professional videos and photos, sending out mailers and brochures, and so forth.”

Although there are other listing options for large commercial properties, when it comes to listing homes and individual condos, you will almost never run into other listing types besides exclusive right-to-sell listings. If you choose to not sign an exclusive listing, your home simply won’t be listed by a realtor. However, you do have another way to give yourself a little more wiggle room should you find that you don’t work well with your chosen agent.

“Although experienced real estate agents will only consider exclusive listings, home sellers do have some leverage in regard to the term of the listing agreement,” says Zachman. “Typical listing agreements last six months, but a home seller could negotiate a three-month term.”

What Are the Benefits of an Exclusive Contract?

It makes sense that a realtor or broker would want an exclusive contract with a homeowner to ensure that they will get paid at the end of the transaction, but there are also a lot of ways that sellers benefit from these arrangements. For one thing, an exclusive contract puts into motion something called “fiduciary responsibilities,” which obligate the listing agent to act in the seller’s best interest, as well as protecting their confidentiality.

Phil Greely, broker at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty in Seattle, Washington, says that in an exclusive agreement, the agent owes the full fiduciary responsibility to the seller, allowing the seller privacy and protection in the process. “Their agent should not be sharing sensitive information that may damage the prospects of selling. In short, the agent is working exclusively for that seller and no one else.”

But just what does a real estate agent really do for a home seller that they can’t do on their own, assuming they have the time and knowledge to effectively market and show their home to prospective buyers?

“The true value of a high quality listing broker comes during the ‘contract to close’ timeframe,” says Klaus Gonche, real estate advisor to The KG Group at Compass Realty in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “Although there is definitely value in their marketing plan, network and ability to locate a buyer, many homeowners can also do this on their own. After a contract is accepted, however, that is when the proverbial rubber meets the road. From inspection negotiations, appraisal challenges, solving the ‘in between’ issues that come up — both process related and emotion related — your broker’s ability to navigate through this and get you to the closing table is what you are truly hiring them for.”

Terminating an Exclusive Contract With a Real Estate Pro

Sometimes, no matter how much you may want it to work, your relationship with your agent simply doesn’t. In those cases, it’s certainly acceptable to ask to terminate your agent/seller relationship. If you build your listing contract carefully from the start, though, it’ll make the termination process a lot more simple.

“Before entering an exclusive agency agreement, the home seller should consider what acts by the broker the home seller would consider as a reasonable basis to terminate the exclusive agency agreement, and then revise the exclusive agency agreement to provide that the broker’s failure to conduct that act as a basis for the home seller to terminate the exclusive listing agreement,” says Kelly McCann, attorney at Burnside Law Firm in Portland, Oregon.

“For example, a home seller may believe the broker should conduct an open house at least once per month. If the broker does not conduct an open house once per month, the home seller would consider this a basis to terminate the exclusive listing agreement. If so, the home seller should ensure this term is made a part of the exclusive listing agreement as an explicit basis to terminate the listing broker.”

In other cases, a seller can simply ask the listing agent if they are willing to terminate the agreement. Many prefer to do so rather than work with a client who isn’t happy. However, during the period the listing is in force, and for a contract-specified period afterward, the original agent is still owed a commission for the work they did that contributed to any sale that might take place and the work the agent did to get that lingering sale to closing. This could, in some cases, result in the seller having to pay more than one commission, as they technically are under contract to different agents for the same home sale. There’s a significant monetary penalty built into most exclusive right-to-sell contracts to protect agents from a seller’s financial misbehavior.

“A seller who has signed an exclusive listing agreement who sells their home with a different agent or on their own would still be obligated to pay the agreed upon fee with their original agent,” says Greely. “In that case, most agents wouldn’t want to drag their name and brand through litigation to receive the fee, but I’ve seen it happen. Especially on luxury home sales where fees can be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, agents and brokerages will seek their fee if a seller breaks the contract.”

What About Exclusive Buyer Contracts?

Exclusive agreements exist between real estate brokerages, their agents and homebuyers, too. They share many commonalities with exclusive listing agreements, but instead of having the goal of selling a home, you’re agreeing to use the realtor and brokerage to purchase your home. The duties that these parties owe to a potential buyer are different from what they owe to a seller in some ways, but ultimately, the contract is all about how the client wants to be represented and ensuring their deal goes off without a hitch.

Are Exclusive Listing Contracts Worth It?

In general, an exclusive listing contract will get a home seller access to tools and professional networks that would take significant resources and effort to acquire alone, as well as the help of someone who is skilled in wielding those tools. A realtor or broker can advise you in hundreds of different ways, from helping you decide on paint colors to examining and evaluating competing offers.

If you choose to list your home, and your agent doesn’t meet your expectations, there are several ways to exit your listing agreement. Usually, your agent will have a form on hand that you both will sign to terminate the contract. You cannot simply write a letter to terminate the agreement, as it’s a two-party contract, but together you and your agent can come to a friendly dissolution.

Most of the time, though, listing contracts end in a sale, so overall, the reward tends to outweigh the risk of signing a contract with a Realtor or broker.

