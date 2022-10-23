See the 2022-2023 Best Global Universities

The best research universities in the world. Innovative, globe-spanning scholarship requires a concerted effort by institutions to support international students…

Innovative, globe-spanning scholarship requires a concerted effort by institutions to support international students and faculty. The overall 2022-2023 Best Global Universities rankings include 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, up from 1,750 schools and 90 countries last year. These universities are ranked according to research performance and reputation. The top 20 universities in the world work across borders to attract international talent and address global issues. Read on to see some of the ways these schools, all based in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, made it to the top of the list.

20. University of California–San Diego

The University of California–San Diego hosted 2,066 international faculty and scholars from 91 countries in 2021-2022.

19. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

The University of Michigan–Ann Arbor‘s International Institute has 17 programs and centers focused on global regions and themes, and in fall 2020 the university hosted students from 115 countries.

18. University of Toronto

International students encompass over 15% of the student population at University of Toronto, with more than half of the students speaking two or more languages.

16 (tie). Princeton University

The Princeton School of Public Internal Affairs at Princeton University in New Jersey, was established in 1930. In 2022, SPIA enrolled 133 students seeking an M.P.A., along with 25 M.P.P. students, in domestic policy, economics and public policy, international relations, and international development.

16 (tie). University of California–San Francisco

The University of California–San Fransisco‘s Institute for Global Health Sciences is working to battle tuberculosis, malaria and more, while promoting better quality health care and education in more than 110 countries.

15. University of Pennsylvania

Penn Global, part of the University of Pennsylvania, celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2022. The program uses a strategic framework for global initiatives, including Penn Abroad, which sends 2,500 students to more than 50 countries each year on semester study abroad.

14. University of California–Los Angeles

With an outreach spanning across 50 countries, the Office of International Studies and Global Engagement at the University of California–Los Angeles has more than 350 research, teaching and student exchange agreements around the globe.

13. Imperial College London

Two-thirds of the research done at Imperial College London includes a foreign collaborator, including peers in more than 130 countries. Also, 60% of the students at Imperial College London come from outside of the U.K.

12. University College London

University College London has a student body consisting of 53% international students, with more than 300,000 alumni in 190 countries worldwide.

11. Yale University

Since its launch in 2013, the Yale Young African Scholars program at Yale University in Connecticut, which prepares African high school students to apply to U.S. universities, has had 1,391 secondary school students from 43 countries across Africa take part in the program.

10. Johns Hopkins University

The renowned research and studies at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland span across the globe, with more than 3,000 international students from 121 countries.

9. California Institute of Technology

California Institute of Technology‘s reach isn’t just international, it’s interplanetary. The institute manages NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which oversees the Mars Perseverance rover, one of 40 currently active missions.

8. University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge in the U.K. is one of 11 members of the International Alliance of Research Universities, a network of research-focused universities in nine countries around the globe. Cambridge’s vice chancellor currently chairs the alliance.

7. Columbia University

Thanks to the World Leaders Forum hosted at Columbia University in New York, students can attend events that have welcomed speakers such as the Dalai Lama and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Columbia also offers more than 150 study abroad programs for its students.

6. University of Washington–Seattle

Students at the University of Washington call more than 100 different countries home, and the faculty has led more than 85 study abroad programs spanning 55 countries.

5. University of Oxford

Fourty-one percent of students, along with 48% of the staff, come to University of Oxford from outside of the U.K. In addition, the school’s Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health employs more than 1,500 staff in Africa and Asia researching improvements to treatments for tropical infectious diseases.

4. University of California–Berkeley

The International House at the University of California–Berkeley is home to nearly 600 students and scholars from more than 70 different countries and hosts training in leadership development of intercultural skills to address problems and develop solutions to global challenges.

3. Stanford University

The Stanford Global Studies Division at Stanford University in California offered 52 students virtual internships around the world during 2020-2021. These undergraduate and graduate students interned at organizations in countries such as Belgium, China, Estonia, Latvia, and South Africa.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 45% of faculty are foreign born and nearly 3,300 international students are enrolled.

1. Harvard University

Harvard University in Massachusetts has over 6 million learners from more than 193 countries through Harvard’s online platform, HarvardX. The university has students, scholars and alumni from nearly every country in the world.

