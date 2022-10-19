Retirement Destinations Overseas With Excellent Health Care

Retiring overseas can enhance your quality of life by exposing you to enriching cultural experiences and lowering your cost of…

Retiring overseas can enhance your quality of life by exposing you to enriching cultural experiences and lowering your cost of living. Becoming a resident of another country can also help you gain access to excellent health care. In many countries throughout the world, health care is more affordable and better quality than health care in the United States.

Here are six retirement destinations that have top-notch health care:

— France.

— Italy.

— Malta.

— Portugal.

— Colombia.

— Cyprus.

[See: The Best Places to Retire Overseas in 2022.]

France

France’s health care system, made up of a network of public and private hospitals, doctors and other service providers, is ranked the best in the world by the World Health Organization. The United States, for comparison, is ranked 37th.

France offers universal health care financed by Sécurité Sociale, its national insurance system. Citizens and residents of France can choose their general practitioner from a network of 94,000, which is among the highest number of GPs in the European Union.

You can access France’s health care system by paying social security contributions, which means most of the cost of the extraordinary medical care is covered. But even paying out of pocket, the care is affordable. A basic consultation with a GP costs about 25 euros.

For access to English-speaking doctors, resources like Doctolib.fr are available, which lets you filter medical professionals by their background. You may also have the option to see American doctors at the American Hospital in Paris or visit the Franco-Britannique, which is staffed by British doctors.

Italy

Coming in second place in the WHO’s rankings of global health care systems is Italy. Its national health service is called the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, and it provides care at public hospitals, access to GPs and certain specialists, subsidized medicines and other services at little to no cost.

Public health care is managed by Italy’s regional governments, and the standard of care available can vary throughout the country. As a resident of Italy, you can access public health care by registering with the SSN and paying an annual fee. You will need to have an Italian identity card to be able to apply for an Italian health insurance card, which allows you to register with a local hospital.

Some expats opt to pay for insurance to gain access to Italy’s private hospitals, which provide additional services. This allows for more freedom of choice of doctors and facilities, shorter wait times and more comforts, although it comes at a cost.

[Read: Best Places to Retire Overseas That Use the U.S. Dollar]

Malta

Malta has a long tradition of providing excellent health care. The area’s first hospital dates back to 1372. The Knights Hospitaller, a Catholic military order that provided humanitarian and medical support, was headquartered in Malta from 1530 to 1798. During World War I, the country became known as the Nurse of the Mediterranean because so many wounded soldiers were sent there to recover.

The WHO ranks Malta’s health care system the fifth best in the world. With a number of state-of-the-art public and private facilities staffed by highly trained staff who are fluent in English, Malta has a burgeoning reputation as a medical tourism destination.

Public health care is mostly free at the point of delivery, and includes prescribed medicine if you’re a hospital inpatient (and for three days after being discharged). Primary care is delivered by Malta’s 415 general practitioners, while secondary and tertiary care is delivered at public hospitals.

Malta also has an excellent private health care system, and as a foreign resident, you’re required to have private insurance. Premiums are considerably lower than they are in the United States.

Portugal

Portugal’s health care system is ranked the 12th best in the world by the WHO. It boasts a modern, well-equipped hospital network where the majority of the medical staff speaks English. Portugal has one of the highest numbers of GPs per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU.

Three systems provide health care in Portugal: The Serviço Nacional de Saúde, voluntary private health insurance and health insurance schemes for specific professions.

As a resident of Portugal, you can access the SNS, which covers all basic health, by registering with your local health center. While not completely free, SSN user fees are low. GP appointments cost 5 euros, for example, while emergency care costs 15 euros.

Public health care in Portugal is hampered by long wait times to receive care. It’s common for expats to supplement public care with insurance that allows them to access private facilities.

Colombia

Colombia has some of the best health care options in Latin America, offering highly skilled doctors, well-equipped hospitals and excellent care at affordable prices. It’s long been known as a destination for cosmetic surgery and other advanced procedures.

Colombia’s health care system is ranked 22 by the WHO. The basic public health insurance plan is called Entidades Promotoras de Salud, and it’s inexpensive and easy to acquire. The plan is similar to a preferred provider organization in that you must seek care within a preferred network of providers.

Some expats opt to pay for additional care or pay out of pocket to receive care faster, as it takes time to navigate the EPS system. Many doctors are English-speaking because they trained in the United States or Europe, although the level spoken among other medical staff is lower.

Medical procedures can cost one-third to one-tenth of the cost of comparable care in the United States. This includes nursing homes, where costs are far lower than they are in the U.S., and the quality of care can be the same if not better.

[SEE: The Most Affordable Places to Retire.]

Cyprus

Cyprus is another burgeoning medical tourism destination, particularly for IVF treatments, complex investigations and dental care. Costs are low enough that many people pay out of pocket. The average price to see a specialist medical practitioner with a same-day appointment is about 45 euros.

The WHO ranks Cyprus 24th in the world for overall health system performance. It operates a multi-payer system consisting of a public and private sector. The General Healthcare System is the state-run system, which you can gain access to as a resident of Cyprus.

Across Cyprus, you’ll find private and state-run clinics and hospitals as well as surgeries, emergency medical facilities, dentists, opticians and even alternative health care options. Pharmacies are abundant, and staff can recommend treatments for minor ailments. A range of medications are available, and prices can be as low as one-third the cost of equivalent care in the U.S.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in 2021-2022

The Best Affordable Places to Retire Overseas in 2022

The Best Beach Towns to Retire in the U.S.

Retirement Destinations Overseas With Excellent Health Care originally appeared on usnews.com