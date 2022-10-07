Re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb at battlefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against 63-year-old Gerald Leonard Drake, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses Drake of planting a bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield during an annual re-enactment. The bomb did not detonate but resulted in cancellation of the event after its discovery. The indictment also charges him with threatening violence at an annual parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The indictment says Drake is a re-enactor who was kicked out of his unit in 2014 and that he falsely portrayed his threats as connected to Antifa.

