CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|844½
|855¾
|836¾
|851¾
|+10½
|Mar
|861¼
|873½
|855¼
|870½
|+11
|May
|870¾
|883
|865¼
|880¼
|+11½
|Jul
|868
|881
|862¼
|877½
|+11½
|Sep
|869¼
|882½
|864½
|880¾
|+13½
|Dec
|873¾
|890¼
|870
|887¼
|+15
|Mar
|883¾
|888¾
|882¾
|882¾
|+11
|May
|875
|875
|875
|875
|+11¼
|Jul
|830¾
|831½
|830
|831½
|+9½
|Est. sales 62,667.
|Wed.’s sales 68,042
|Wed.’s open int 309,477,
|up 48
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|678
|687
|676¾
|685¼
|+7
|Mar
|684
|692¾
|683
|691¼
|+6¾
|May
|685
|692¾
|683½
|691¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|679
|686½
|678
|685½
|+6
|Sep
|633¾
|639
|632
|638½
|+5
|Dec
|620
|626
|619¼
|625¾
|+5¼
|Mar
|628
|632¾
|628
|632¾
|+5¼
|May
|630
|633
|629¾
|633
|+3¼
|Jul
|626¾
|629½
|626¾
|629¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|564
|566
|564
|566
|+2¾
|Dec
|535½
|535½
|533
|533
|—1¼
|Est. sales 211,357.
|Wed.’s sales 202,269
|Wed.’s open int 1,413,748
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|374
|385¼
|373¼
|379
|+4¼
|Mar
|389
|389¼
|380
|384¾
|+4
|May
|388
|388
|388
|388
|+1¾
|Est. sales 345.
|Wed.’s sales 823
|Wed.’s open int 4,096,
|up 54
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1371
|1396½
|1370¼
|1394¾
|+22¼
|Jan
|1381¾
|1405
|1380
|1402½
|+19¾
|Mar
|1390¼
|1412½
|1388¾
|1410½
|+18¾
|May
|1398¼
|1420
|1397½
|1417
|+17¼
|Jul
|1402½
|1422¾
|1401¼
|1419¾
|+16½
|Aug
|1391¾
|1406¾
|1387
|1403½
|+13½
|Sep
|1362
|1374
|1356½
|1370¼
|+10¼
|Nov
|1347½
|1363½
|1345¾
|1359¾
|+11¼
|Jan
|1361½
|1365¾
|1361½
|1363¾
|+11½
|Mar
|1359
|1359½
|1359
|1359½
|+11¾
|May
|1357¼
|1357¼
|1356
|1356
|+9¼
|Nov
|1308¼
|1312½
|1306¾
|1310
|+4
|Nov
|1267
|1270
|1265
|1265
|—7¼
|Est. sales 202,562.
|Wed.’s sales 217,002
|Wed.’s open int 714,797,
|up 265
