CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 844½ 855¾ 836¾ 851¾ +10½ Mar 861¼ 873½ 855¼ 870½ +11 May 870¾ 883 865¼ 880¼ +11½ Jul 868 881 862¼ 877½ +11½ Sep 869¼ 882½ 864½ 880¾ +13½ Dec 873¾ 890¼ 870 887¼ +15 Mar 883¾ 888¾ 882¾ 882¾ +11 May 875 875 875 875 +11¼ Jul 830¾ 831½ 830 831½ +9½ Est. sales 62,667. Wed.’s sales 68,042 Wed.’s open int 309,477, up 48 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 678 687 676¾ 685¼ +7 Mar 684 692¾ 683 691¼ +6¾ May 685 692¾ 683½ 691¼ +6¼ Jul 679 686½ 678 685½ +6 Sep 633¾ 639 632 638½ +5 Dec 620 626 619¼ 625¾ +5¼ Mar 628 632¾ 628 632¾ +5¼ May 630 633 629¾ 633 +3¼ Jul 626¾ 629½ 626¾ 629¼ +3¼ Dec 564 566 564 566 +2¾ Dec 535½ 535½ 533 533 —1¼ Est. sales 211,357. Wed.’s sales 202,269 Wed.’s open int 1,413,748 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 374 385¼ 373¼ 379 +4¼ Mar 389 389¼ 380 384¾ +4 May 388 388 388 388 +1¾ Est. sales 345. Wed.’s sales 823 Wed.’s open int 4,096, up 54 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1371 1396½ 1370¼ 1394¾ +22¼ Jan 1381¾ 1405 1380 1402½ +19¾ Mar 1390¼ 1412½ 1388¾ 1410½ +18¾ May 1398¼ 1420 1397½ 1417 +17¼ Jul 1402½ 1422¾ 1401¼ 1419¾ +16½ Aug 1391¾ 1406¾ 1387 1403½ +13½ Sep 1362 1374 1356½ 1370¼ +10¼ Nov 1347½ 1363½ 1345¾ 1359¾ +11¼ Jan 1361½ 1365¾ 1361½ 1363¾ +11½ Mar 1359 1359½ 1359 1359½ +11¾ May 1357¼ 1357¼ 1356 1356 +9¼ Nov 1308¼ 1312½ 1306¾ 1310 +4 Nov 1267 1270 1265 1265 —7¼ Est. sales 202,562. Wed.’s sales 217,002 Wed.’s open int 714,797, up 265

