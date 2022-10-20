RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 20, 2022, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 844½ 855¾ 836¾ 851¾ +10½
Mar 861¼ 873½ 855¼ 870½ +11
May 870¾ 883 865¼ 880¼ +11½
Jul 868 881 862¼ 877½ +11½
Sep 869¼ 882½ 864½ 880¾ +13½
Dec 873¾ 890¼ 870 887¼ +15
Mar 883¾ 888¾ 882¾ 882¾ +11
May 875 875 875 875 +11¼
Jul 830¾ 831½ 830 831½ +9½
Est. sales 62,667. Wed.’s sales 68,042
Wed.’s open int 309,477, up 48
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 678 687 676¾ 685¼ +7
Mar 684 692¾ 683 691¼ +6¾
May 685 692¾ 683½ 691¼ +6¼
Jul 679 686½ 678 685½ +6
Sep 633¾ 639 632 638½ +5
Dec 620 626 619¼ 625¾ +5¼
Mar 628 632¾ 628 632¾ +5¼
May 630 633 629¾ 633 +3¼
Jul 626¾ 629½ 626¾ 629¼ +3¼
Dec 564 566 564 566 +2¾
Dec 535½ 535½ 533 533 —1¼
Est. sales 211,357. Wed.’s sales 202,269
Wed.’s open int 1,413,748
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 374 385¼ 373¼ 379 +4¼
Mar 389 389¼ 380 384¾ +4
May 388 388 388 388 +1¾
Est. sales 345. Wed.’s sales 823
Wed.’s open int 4,096, up 54
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1371 1396½ 1370¼ 1394¾ +22¼
Jan 1381¾ 1405 1380 1402½ +19¾
Mar 1390¼ 1412½ 1388¾ 1410½ +18¾
May 1398¼ 1420 1397½ 1417 +17¼
Jul 1402½ 1422¾ 1401¼ 1419¾ +16½
Aug 1391¾ 1406¾ 1387 1403½ +13½
Sep 1362 1374 1356½ 1370¼ +10¼
Nov 1347½ 1363½ 1345¾ 1359¾ +11¼
Jan 1361½ 1365¾ 1361½ 1363¾ +11½
Mar 1359 1359½ 1359 1359½ +11¾
May 1357¼ 1357¼ 1356 1356 +9¼
Nov 1308¼ 1312½ 1306¾ 1310 +4
Nov 1267 1270 1265 1265 —7¼
Est. sales 202,562. Wed.’s sales 217,002
Wed.’s open int 714,797, up 265

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up