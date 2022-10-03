CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 930 938¾ 908½ 914½ —7 Mar 940 948½ 920 926¼ —5¾ May 946½ 952¾ 925¾ 932¼ —4½ Jul 914¾ 927½ 902¾ 909 —3¼ Sep 912½ 919 897¼ 902½ —2½ Dec 911¼ 917½ 898½ 903¼ —1¾ Mar 902½ 908¼ 899¾ 902¾ +4¼ Jul 847¾ 849¾ 842½ 844¾ +1¼ Est. sales 66,846. Fri.’s sales 126,770 Fri.’s open int 295,483, up 2,193 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 680 687½ 672½ 678¾ +1¼ Mar 686 694 679½ 685¼ +1¼ May 686¼ 694½ 680½ 685¾ +1¼ Jul 680 688 674½ 679¼ +1 Sep 629½ 636¼ 625¼ 627¼ —2 Dec 616¾ 622½ 611¾ 613¼ —3½ Mar 629 629 618¾ 619¾ —3½ May 628¼ 629 627¾ 629 +3¾ Jul 622½ 625 622½ 625 +3 Sep 567¾ 567¾ 567¾ 567¾ —3¾ Dec 568½ 568½ 555½ 555¾ —4¾ Dec 522 522 522 522 —3 Est. sales 175,529. Fri.’s sales 420,256 Fri.’s open int 1,356,615, up 1,818 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 388 400¼ 387¾ 399¼ +9¼ Mar 402¾ 403 399¼ 402 +8¼ May 400 402 400 401¾ +7¼ Est. sales 399. Fri.’s sales 396 Fri.’s open int 3,909 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1364 1376¼ 1361¼ 1372½ +7¾ Jan 1373¾ 1386½ 1372¼ 1382½ +7 Mar 1380 1395 1380 1391 +7¾ May 1390 1402½ 1388 1399 +8½ Jul 1391 1405½ 1390½ 1402½ +9½ Aug 1383 1393 1377½ 1389¾ +10½ Sep 1354½ 1366½ 1351¼ 1360 +9 Nov 1338 1358 1337 1346¼ +5¼ Jan 1343½ 1345¾ 1339¼ 1339¼ —4¼ Est. sales 192,081. Fri.’s sales 338,883 Fri.’s open int 678,100, up 4,222

