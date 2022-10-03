CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|930
|938¾
|908½
|914½
|—7
|Mar
|940
|948½
|920
|926¼
|—5¾
|May
|946½
|952¾
|925¾
|932¼
|—4½
|Jul
|914¾
|927½
|902¾
|909
|—3¼
|Sep
|912½
|919
|897¼
|902½
|—2½
|Dec
|911¼
|917½
|898½
|903¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|902½
|908¼
|899¾
|902¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|847¾
|849¾
|842½
|844¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 66,846.
|Fri.’s sales 126,770
|Fri.’s open int 295,483,
|up 2,193
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|680
|687½
|672½
|678¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|686
|694
|679½
|685¼
|+1¼
|May
|686¼
|694½
|680½
|685¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|680
|688
|674½
|679¼
|+1
|Sep
|629½
|636¼
|625¼
|627¼
|—2
|Dec
|616¾
|622½
|611¾
|613¼
|—3½
|Mar
|629
|629
|618¾
|619¾
|—3½
|May
|628¼
|629
|627¾
|629
|+3¾
|Jul
|622½
|625
|622½
|625
|+3
|Sep
|567¾
|567¾
|567¾
|567¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|568½
|568½
|555½
|555¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|522
|522
|522
|522
|—3
|Est. sales 175,529.
|Fri.’s sales 420,256
|Fri.’s open int 1,356,615,
|up 1,818
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|388
|400¼
|387¾
|399¼
|+9¼
|Mar
|402¾
|403
|399¼
|402
|+8¼
|May
|400
|402
|400
|401¾
|+7¼
|Est. sales 399.
|Fri.’s sales 396
|Fri.’s open int 3,909
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1364
|1376¼
|1361¼
|1372½
|+7¾
|Jan
|1373¾
|1386½
|1372¼
|1382½
|+7
|Mar
|1380
|1395
|1380
|1391
|+7¾
|May
|1390
|1402½
|1388
|1399
|+8½
|Jul
|1391
|1405½
|1390½
|1402½
|+9½
|Aug
|1383
|1393
|1377½
|1389¾
|+10½
|Sep
|1354½
|1366½
|1351¼
|1360
|+9
|Nov
|1338
|1358
|1337
|1346¼
|+5¼
|Jan
|1343½
|1345¾
|1339¼
|1339¼
|—4¼
|Est. sales 192,081.
|Fri.’s sales 338,883
|Fri.’s open int 678,100,
|up 4,222
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.