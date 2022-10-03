HURRICANE IAN: Dangers persist in Ian's wake | Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Photos
The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 930 938¾ 908½ 914½ —7
Mar 940 948½ 920 926¼ —5¾
May 946½ 952¾ 925¾ 932¼ —4½
Jul 914¾ 927½ 902¾ 909 —3¼
Sep 912½ 919 897¼ 902½ —2½
Dec 911¼ 917½ 898½ 903¼ —1¾
Mar 902½ 908¼ 899¾ 902¾ +4¼
Jul 847¾ 849¾ 842½ 844¾ +1¼
Est. sales 66,846. Fri.’s sales 126,770
Fri.’s open int 295,483, up 2,193
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 680 687½ 672½ 678¾ +1¼
Mar 686 694 679½ 685¼ +1¼
May 686¼ 694½ 680½ 685¾ +1¼
Jul 680 688 674½ 679¼ +1
Sep 629½ 636¼ 625¼ 627¼ —2
Dec 616¾ 622½ 611¾ 613¼ —3½
Mar 629 629 618¾ 619¾ —3½
May 628¼ 629 627¾ 629 +3¾
Jul 622½ 625 622½ 625 +3
Sep 567¾ 567¾ 567¾ 567¾ —3¾
Dec 568½ 568½ 555½ 555¾ —4¾
Dec 522 522 522 522 —3
Est. sales 175,529. Fri.’s sales 420,256
Fri.’s open int 1,356,615, up 1,818
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 388 400¼ 387¾ 399¼ +9¼
Mar 402¾ 403 399¼ 402 +8¼
May 400 402 400 401¾ +7¼
Est. sales 399. Fri.’s sales 396
Fri.’s open int 3,909
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1364 1376¼ 1361¼ 1372½ +7¾
Jan 1373¾ 1386½ 1372¼ 1382½ +7
Mar 1380 1395 1380 1391 +7¾
May 1390 1402½ 1388 1399 +8½
Jul 1391 1405½ 1390½ 1402½ +9½
Aug 1383 1393 1377½ 1389¾ +10½
Sep 1354½ 1366½ 1351¼ 1360 +9
Nov 1338 1358 1337 1346¼ +5¼
Jan 1343½ 1345¾ 1339¼ 1339¼ —4¼
Est. sales 192,081. Fri.’s sales 338,883
Fri.’s open int 678,100, up 4,222

