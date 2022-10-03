CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 930 938¾ 908½ 925¾ +4¼ Mar 940 948½ 920 936¼ +4¼ May 946½ 952¾ 925¾ 940¾ +4 Jul 914¾ 927½ 902¾ 915½ +3¼ Sep 912½ 919 897¼ 909 +4 Dec 911¼ 917½ 898½ 909¼ +4¼ Mar 902½ 908¼ 900 903¼ +4¾ Jul 847¾ 849¾ 842½ 844¾ +1¼ Est. sales 44,077. Fri.’s sales 119,979 Fri.’s open int 295,483, up 2,193 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 680 687½ 672½ 676 —1½ Mar 686 694 679½ 683 —1 May 686¼ 694½ 680½ 683¾ — ¾ Jul 680 688 674½ 678 — ¼ Sep 629½ 636¼ 625¼ 627¾ —1½ Dec 616¾ 622½ 612½ 614½ —2¼ Mar 629 629 621 621 —2¼ May 628¼ 629 627¾ 629 +3¾ Jul 622½ 625 622½ 625 +3 Dec 568½ 568½ 557¾ 557¾ —2¾ Est. sales 104,867. Fri.’s sales 394,642 Fri.’s open int 1,356,615, up 1,818 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 388 400 387¾ 394¾ +4¾ Mar 402¾ 403 399¼ 400 +6¼ May 400 400 400 400 +5½ Est. sales 157. Fri.’s sales 396 Fri.’s open int 3,909 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1364 1375¾ 1361¼ 1368¾ +4 Jan 1373¾ 1386½ 1372¼ 1379½ +4 Mar 1380 1395 1380 1387¾ +4½ May 1390 1402 1388 1396 +5½ Jul 1391 1404¼ 1390½ 1401 +8 Aug 1383 1388½ 1377½ 1387½ +8¼ Sep 1354½ 1364 1351¼ 1364 +13 Nov 1338 1354¾ 1337 1351¾ +10¾ Jan 1343½ 1345¾ 1339¼ 1339¼ —4¼ Est. sales 122,104. Fri.’s sales 317,960 Fri.’s open int 678,100, up 4,222 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 65.50 65.95 65.50 65.95 +.60 Dec 61.39 63.47 61.39 63.06 +1.50 Jan 60.85 62.65 60.84 62.26 +1.37 Mar 59.94 61.74 59.94 61.42 +1.30 May 59.30 60.98 59.30 60.67 +1.23 Jul 58.74 60.09 58.70 59.78 +1.19 Aug 57.90 59.16 57.90 59.16 +1.38 Sep 57.39 58.51 57.28 58.25 +1.19 Oct 57.22 57.22 56.50 56.87 +.51 Dec 56.10 57.52 56.10 57.14 +1.18 Est. sales 49,737. Fri.’s sales 130,962 Fri.’s open int 403,384 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 403.20 405.00 402.40 403.10 —.10 Dec 403.00 405.10 399.30 402.10 —.90 Jan 401.00 403.60 397.90 399.90 —1.40 Mar 398.00 399.40 394.10 395.70 —1.50 May 395.50 396.80 392.00 393.70 —1.30 Jul 395.70 397.60 392.00 393.90 —1.10 Aug 393.40 393.40 389.10 391.10 —.80 Sep 388.80 388.80 385.90 387.20 —.70 Oct 382.00 382.00 381.00 381.00 —2.70 Dec 385.80 385.80 381.00 384.10 +.30 Oct 368.00 368.00 368.00 368.00 Est. sales 47,170. Fri.’s sales 131,271 Fri.’s open int 367,048

