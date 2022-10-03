CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|930
|938¾
|908½
|925¾
|+4¼
|Mar
|940
|948½
|920
|936¼
|+4¼
|May
|946½
|952¾
|925¾
|940¾
|+4
|Jul
|914¾
|927½
|902¾
|915½
|+3¼
|Sep
|912½
|919
|897¼
|909
|+4
|Dec
|911¼
|917½
|898½
|909¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|902½
|908¼
|900
|903¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|847¾
|849¾
|842½
|844¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 44,077.
|Fri.’s sales 119,979
|Fri.’s open int 295,483,
|up 2,193
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|680
|687½
|672½
|676
|—1½
|Mar
|686
|694
|679½
|683
|—1
|May
|686¼
|694½
|680½
|683¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|680
|688
|674½
|678
|—
|¼
|Sep
|629½
|636¼
|625¼
|627¾
|—1½
|Dec
|616¾
|622½
|612½
|614½
|—2¼
|Mar
|629
|629
|621
|621
|—2¼
|May
|628¼
|629
|627¾
|629
|+3¾
|Jul
|622½
|625
|622½
|625
|+3
|Dec
|568½
|568½
|557¾
|557¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 104,867.
|Fri.’s sales 394,642
|Fri.’s open int 1,356,615,
|up 1,818
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|388
|400
|387¾
|394¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|402¾
|403
|399¼
|400
|+6¼
|May
|400
|400
|400
|400
|+5½
|Est. sales 157.
|Fri.’s sales 396
|Fri.’s open int 3,909
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1364
|1375¾
|1361¼
|1368¾
|+4
|Jan
|1373¾
|1386½
|1372¼
|1379½
|+4
|Mar
|1380
|1395
|1380
|1387¾
|+4½
|May
|1390
|1402
|1388
|1396
|+5½
|Jul
|1391
|1404¼
|1390½
|1401
|+8
|Aug
|1383
|1388½
|1377½
|1387½
|+8¼
|Sep
|1354½
|1364
|1351¼
|1364
|+13
|Nov
|1338
|1354¾
|1337
|1351¾
|+10¾
|Jan
|1343½
|1345¾
|1339¼
|1339¼
|—4¼
|Est. sales 122,104.
|Fri.’s sales 317,960
|Fri.’s open int 678,100,
|up 4,222
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|65.50
|65.95
|65.50
|65.95
|+.60
|Dec
|61.39
|63.47
|61.39
|63.06
|+1.50
|Jan
|60.85
|62.65
|60.84
|62.26
|+1.37
|Mar
|59.94
|61.74
|59.94
|61.42
|+1.30
|May
|59.30
|60.98
|59.30
|60.67
|+1.23
|Jul
|58.74
|60.09
|58.70
|59.78
|+1.19
|Aug
|57.90
|59.16
|57.90
|59.16
|+1.38
|Sep
|57.39
|58.51
|57.28
|58.25
|+1.19
|Oct
|57.22
|57.22
|56.50
|56.87
|+.51
|Dec
|56.10
|57.52
|56.10
|57.14
|+1.18
|Est. sales 49,737.
|Fri.’s sales 130,962
|Fri.’s open int 403,384
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|403.20
|405.00
|402.40
|403.10
|—.10
|Dec
|403.00
|405.10
|399.30
|402.10
|—.90
|Jan
|401.00
|403.60
|397.90
|399.90
|—1.40
|Mar
|398.00
|399.40
|394.10
|395.70
|—1.50
|May
|395.50
|396.80
|392.00
|393.70
|—1.30
|Jul
|395.70
|397.60
|392.00
|393.90
|—1.10
|Aug
|393.40
|393.40
|389.10
|391.10
|—.80
|Sep
|388.80
|388.80
|385.90
|387.20
|—.70
|Oct
|382.00
|382.00
|381.00
|381.00
|—2.70
|Dec
|385.80
|385.80
|381.00
|384.10
|+.30
|Oct
|368.00
|368.00
|368.00
|368.00
|Est. sales 47,170.
|Fri.’s sales 131,271
|Fri.’s open int 367,048
