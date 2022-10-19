Netflix, United Airlines rise; Lennar, Olaplex fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Netflix Inc., up $31.52 to $272.38.
The streaming entertainment giant handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.85 to $39.10.
The airline’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $17.41 to $211.14.
The robotic surgical systems maker reported strong third-quarter financial results.
ASML Holding NV, up $25.03 to $424.02.
The Dutch supplier of semiconductor chip-making equipment beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.
Olaplex Holdings Inc., down $5.55 to $4.24.
The haircare company cut its sales forecast for the year.
Spirit Airlines Inc., up 31 cents to $19.80.
The airline’s shareholders voted to accept a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue Airways.
Elevance Health Inc., up $9.54 to $487.81.
The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.
Lennar Corp., down $4.58 to $72.29.
Homebuilders fell following a disappointing home construction report for September.
