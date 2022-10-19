RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Netflix, United Airlines rise; Lennar, Olaplex fall

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 4:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Netflix Inc., up $31.52 to $272.38.

The streaming entertainment giant handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.85 to $39.10.

The airline’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $17.41 to $211.14.

The robotic surgical systems maker reported strong third-quarter financial results.

ASML Holding NV, up $25.03 to $424.02.

The Dutch supplier of semiconductor chip-making equipment beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Olaplex Holdings Inc., down $5.55 to $4.24.

The haircare company cut its sales forecast for the year.

Spirit Airlines Inc., up 31 cents to $19.80.

The airline’s shareholders voted to accept a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue Airways.

Elevance Health Inc., up $9.54 to $487.81.

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Lennar Corp., down $4.58 to $72.29.

Homebuilders fell following a disappointing home construction report for September.

