Mortgage Rates Creep Closer to 7%, Spooking Homebuilders

Mortgage rates rose slightly this week, according to Freddie Mac, with the 30-year fixed rate creeping closer to the 7% threshold. High mortgage rates continue to have a tangible impact on homebuying affordability and the housing market as a whole.

As fixed mortgage rates put a strain on purchase budgets, more buyers are turning to adjustable-rate mortgages, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The share of ARM borrowers increased again to 12.8%, with demand for this type of mortgage at its highest point since 2008. Meanwhile, the average rate for the 5/1 ARM fell slightly over the past week. Here are the current mortgage interest rates, as of Oct. 20:

— 30-year fixed: 6.94% with 0.9 point (up from 6.92% a week ago, up from 3.09% a year ago).

— 15-year fixed: 6.23% with 1.1 points (up from 6.09% a week ago, up from 2.33% a year ago).

— 5/1-year adjustable: 5.71% with 0.4 point (down from 5.81% a week ago, up from 2.54% a year ago).

“Mortgage rates slowed their upward trajectory this week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continues to remain just shy of 7% and is adversely impacting the housing market in the form of declining demand. Additionally, homebuilder confidence has dropped to half what it was just six months ago, and construction, particularly single-family residential construction, continues to slow down.”

— Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in an Oct. 20 statement

In his analysis, Khater is referring to the October housing market sentiment survey from the National Association of Home Builders, which shows that builder confidence has declined for 10 consecutive months to its lowest level in a decade.

When homebuilder sentiment sours, housing production tends to slow in the near term. The NAHB predicts that 2022 will be the first year of declining single-family construction since 2011. And with continued aggressive rate hikes planned as the Federal Reserve struggles to tame soaring inflation, confidence and building activity will likely continue to drop well into 2023.

Amid this grim outlook from the nation’s homebuilders, NAHB chairman Jerry Konter calls on policymakers to take action. “This situation is unhealthy and unsustainable,” Konter adds.

While Konter doesn’t go into detail about what should be done to address the housing affordability crisis, policymakers have a few tools at their disposal that could ameliorate the situation. A March NAHB survey found that 82% of Americans believe legislators should consider housing affordability as a priority. Specifically, respondents want policymakers to take the following measures:

— 70% support government spending that would improve the country’s existing housing stock.

— 66% want the federal government to provide incentives to private developers who build affordable housing.

— 59% want local governments to ease zoning regulations that prevent the construction of affordable housing.

Still, these long-term solutions could take years to bring housing affordability within reach for many first-time or first-generation homebuyers who are battling near-7% mortgage rates in the short term. And with single-family home construction taking a hit due to low homebuilder confidence, the housing supply could look even more dismal in the future.

Indicator of the Week: The Future of Housing Inventory

Gloomy housing market sentiment from real estate developers apparently is already having an impact on new home construction. Single-family housing starts fell by 4.7% in September from the month prior, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The forecast for existing-home inventory doesn’t fare much better, says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, in an economic outlook. New listings of homes for sale are constrained by the “golden handcuffs” effect — that is, homeowners are unwilling to sell and give up their sub-3% mortgage rate.

“It is understandable for homebuilders to be cautious in light of slowing home sales and some recent private sector data that indicates softening lease signings for new apartments,” Yun says. “Nonetheless, the latest monthly annualized rate of 1.44 million (housing starts) is lower than the historical average of 1.5 million, which is necessary to accommodate the rising population.”

Yun adds that while housing inventory has improved slightly in recent months, it remains near historic lows and well below pre-pandemic levels. He also cites the homeowner vacancy rate, which, at 0.8%, is at its lowest point in 40 years.

So what happens when homebuilders halt new housing construction at a time when the inventory of homes for sale is still so low? If we forecast into the not-so-far future, slowed housing starts may only compound the existing supply crisis.

“When mortgage rates retreat after inflation is tamed in the coming years, we could again encounter an acute housing shortage,” Yun says.

Without intervention from federal policymakers, this bleak forecast may well become a reality.

