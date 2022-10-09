Mortgage Rates Average an Ominous 6.66% to Kick Off October

Mortgage rates decreased this past week for the first time in about two months, according to Freddie Mac, but that…

Mortgage rates decreased this past week for the first time in about two months, according to Freddie Mac, but that slight dip offers little reprieve for cash-strapped homebuyers. The interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 6.66% — a spine-chilling figure to commence Halloween season festivities. You can’t make this up.

The 15-year fixed mortgage rate also fell slightly from the week prior, but remains about 2 1/2 times higher than it was at the same time last year. Meanwhile, adjustable mortgage rates rose by just a hair week over week. Here are the current mortgage interest rates, as of Oct. 6:

— 30-year fixed: 6.66% with 0.8 point (down from 6.7% a week ago, up from 2.99% a year ago).

— 15-year fixed: 5.9% with 1 point (down from 5.96% a week ago, up from 2.23% a year ago).

— 5/1-year adjustable: 5.36% with 0.3 point (up from 5.3% a week ago, up from 2.52% a year ago).

[IMAGE]

“Mortgage rates decreased slightly this week due to ongoing economic uncertainty. However, rates remain quite high compared to just one year ago, meaning housing continues to be more expensive for potential homebuyers.”

It’s an understatement to say that homebuyers today are unnerved by current market conditions. A new report from the real estate brokerage Redfin found that buyers have lost 29% of their purchasing power since early 2021 due to rising mortgage rates. Currently, homebuyers who want to keep their mortgage payment at a maximum of $2,500 can afford a house priced at $378,825, down significantly from $533,955 in January 2021.

“Mortgage rates well over 6% are spooking homebuyers,” Taylor Marr, Redfin’s deputy chief economist, says in the report.

Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index, which measures requests for house tours and other homebuying services from real estate agents, dropped 10% in the past three weeks alone, and it’s down 26% compared with the same time last year.

Although mortgage rates have long been expected to dampen homebuying demand, the impacts are not yet felt in a tangible way. The median home sales price was up 7% annually this past month, Redfin reports, and the median monthly mortgage payment is 49% higher than a year ago. New home sales listings were down 18% year over year — what’s more, about a third of homes are still selling above the list price.

But there’s early evidence that home price declines are on the horizon, Marr says, adding that it will take “a few months” before prices begin to reflect decreased demand.

Indicator of the Week: Doomed Housing Markets

While home price growth is widely expected to decelerate nationwide over the next year, some local and regional housing markets are likely to experience substantial price cuts.

Five U.S. metros have a “very high” risk (above 70% probability) of home price declines during the next 12 months, according to CoreLogic’s Market Risk Indicator: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida; Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington; Bellingham, Washington; Boise City, Idaho; and Reno, Nevada.

[IMAGE]

“Housing markets on the West Coast and in the Mountain West, as well as second-home markets, recorded particularly strong price growth in the summer of 2021 but were the first to see month-over-month price declines during the same period this year,” CoreLogic deputy chief economist Selma Hepp says in a statement.

Falling home prices may sound like good news for younger homebuyers who have been sidelined by red-hot housing appreciation over the past two years. And at the expense of sounding like a broken record, I’ll reiterate: With mortgage rates close to 7%, any relief felt in the form of home price declines will be offset by much higher interest costs.

Mortgage rates are anticipated to stay high until the Federal Reserve is able to tame scary-high inflation. Eventually, though, buyers might be able to hit the sweet spot of reduced home prices and lower mortgage rates — if they’re able to wait out this nightmare.

