Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 2:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 24

Mobileye Global – Jerusalem, Israel, 41 million shares, priced $18-$20, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MBLY. Business: Intel’s assisted-driving and self-driving systems unit.

