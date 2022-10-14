Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

Week of Oct. 17

ASP Isotopes – Boca Raton, Fla., 2 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Revere Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ASPI. Business: Developing isotope enrichment facilities for medical and energy applications.

Intensity Therapeutics – Westport, Conn., 2.2 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Roth Capital/The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INTS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intratumoral injection therapies for cancer.

Prime Medicine – Cambridge, Mass., 8.9 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by JP Morgan/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PRME. Business: Preclinical biotech developing novel gene editing therapies for various diseases.

