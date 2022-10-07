RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 10

Beamr Imaging – Herzeliya, Israel, 3 million shares, priced at $5, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BMR. Business: Israel provider of video encoding and image optimization software.

Castellum Inc. – Bethesda, Md., 3.2 million shares, priced $3-$5, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE symbol CTM. Business: Provides technology services primarily to government agencies.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up