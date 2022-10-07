Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 10

Beamr Imaging – Herzeliya, Israel, 3 million shares, priced at $5, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BMR. Business: Israel provider of video encoding and image optimization software.

Castellum Inc. – Bethesda, Md., 3.2 million shares, priced $3-$5, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE symbol CTM. Business: Provides technology services primarily to government agencies.

