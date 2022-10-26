RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 6:44 PM

Balanced Fund 14253.73 – .06 + 2.42 – 16.65

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1966.85 + .35 + .50 – 19.89

Emerging Markets 302.77 + .93 – .20 – 30.11

Equity Income Fund 16164.71 + .35 + 3.95 – 9.37

GNMA 675.20 + .44 + .96 – 13.20

General Municipal Debt 1296.36 – .11 – 2.37 – 15.70

Gold Fund 276.38 + 2.64 + 8.18 – 25.25

High Current Yield 2297.11 + .54 + 1.20 – 11.87

High Yield Municipal 607.20 – .06 – 2.62 – 18.54

International Fund 1912.38 + 1.00 + 4.27 – 24.19

Science and Technology Fund 3707.45 – 1.39 + 4.17 – 35.21

Short Investment Grade 369.24 + .08 + .30 – 5.27

Short Municipal 186.94 + .09 – .26 – 3.21

US Government 613.42 – .56 – .54 – 15.52

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

