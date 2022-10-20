Balanced Fund 13835.77 – .59 – .59 – 19.09 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1937.06 – 1.02 – 2.04 – 21.11 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13835.77 – .59 – .59 – 19.09

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1937.06 – 1.02 – 2.04 – 21.11

Emerging Markets 304.69 + .43 – .08 – 29.67

Equity Income Fund 15405.29 – .93 – .45 – 13.63

GNMA 664.63 – .62 – 1.62 – 14.56

General Municipal Debt 1323.30 – .34 – .58 – 13.95

Gold Fund 257.55 + .81 – 3.21 – 30.34

High Current Yield 2265.83 – .18 + .41 – 13.07

High Yield Municipal 621.18 – .38 – .83 – 16.66

International Fund 1834.95 + .04 + .29 – 27.26

Science and Technology Fund 3568.83 + .27 + .66 – 37.63

Short Investment Grade 367.81 – .09 – .20 – 5.64

Short Municipal 187.34 – .05 – .02 – 3.01

US Government 605.87 – 1.77 – 2.62 – 16.56

