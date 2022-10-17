Balanced Fund 13931.91 + 1.50 + .65 – 18.53 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1965.08 – .16 – 1.26 – 19.97 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13931.91 + 1.50 + .65 – 18.53

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1965.08 – .16 – 1.26 – 19.97

Emerging Markets 307.73 + 2.29 – .46 – 28.97

Equity Income Fund 15496.98 + 2.06 + 1.99 – 13.11

GNMA 673.28 + .20 – .93 – 13.45

General Municipal Debt 1332.04 + .12 – .19 – 13.38

Gold Fund 260.37 + 2.07 – 3.26 – 29.58

High Current Yield 2271.64 + .57 – .33 – 12.85

High Yield Municipal 626.39 + .20 – .58 – 15.96

International Fund 1847.36 + 2.67 + 1.28 – 26.77

Science and Technology Fund 3550.00 + 3.40 – .25 – 37.96

Short Investment Grade 368.70 + .11 – .30 – 5.41

Short Municipal 187.41 + .01 + .03 – 2.97

US Government 618.41 – .27 – .82 – 14.83

-0-

