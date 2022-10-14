Balanced Fund 13653.57 – 1.90 – 1.93 – 20.16 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1963.59 – .70 – 1.85 – 20.03 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13653.57 – 1.90 – 1.93 – 20.16

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1963.59 – .70 – 1.85 – 20.03

Emerging Markets 300.68 – 1.40 – 4.07 – 30.59

Equity Income Fund 15183.46 – 1.88 – .59 – 14.87

GNMA 672.44 – .47 – 1.27 – 13.56

General Municipal Debt 1330.10 – .07 – .34 – 13.51

Gold Fund 255.09 – 4.13 – 6.57 – 31.01

High Current Yield 2258.00 + .07 – 1.03 – 13.37

High Yield Municipal 625.04 – .22 – .79 – 16.14

International Fund 1801.12 – 1.56 – 1.99 – 28.60

Science and Technology Fund 3433.31 – 3.16 – 5.71 – 40.00

Short Investment Grade 368.21 – .09 – .44 – 5.54

Short Municipal 187.38 + .01 + .03 – 2.98

US Government 618.97 – .51 – 1.10 – 14.76

-0-

