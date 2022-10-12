Balanced Fund 13753.09 – .18 – 3.43 – 19.58 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1986.77 + .06 – 1.55 – 19.08 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13753.09 – .18 – 3.43 – 19.58

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1986.77 + .06 – 1.55 – 19.08

Emerging Markets 304.07 + .11 – 5.40 – 29.81

Equity Income Fund 15068.25 – .52 – 4.57 – 15.52

GNMA 678.94 + .02 – 1.24 – 12.72

General Municipal Debt 1335.36 – .14 + .08 – 13.17

Gold Fund 267.28 + .59 – 5.52 – 27.71

High Current Yield 2260.59 – .13 – 1.25 – 13.27

High Yield Municipal 628.68 – .36 – .28 – 15.65

International Fund 1796.06 – .44 – 5.52 – 28.80

Science and Technology Fund 3480.22 – .37 – 8.92 – 39.18

Short Investment Grade 369.61 – .01 – .34 – 5.18

Short Municipal 187.44 + .07 – 2.96

US Government 625.90 + .31 – .74 – 13.80

-0-

