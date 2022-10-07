RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

October 7, 2022

Balanced Fund 13920.76 – 1.60 + 1.14 – 18.60

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1996.71 – .82 – .21 – 18.68

Emerging Markets 313.86 – 1.91 + 2.39 – 27.55

Equity Income Fund 15266.51 – 2.06 + 1.88 – 14.40

GNMA 681.69 – .24 – .20 – 12.37

General Municipal Debt 1334.59 – .06 + 1.11 – 13.22

Gold Fund 273.03 – 3.95 + 1.60 – 26.15

High Current Yield 2281.23 – .46 + 1.35 – 12.48

High Yield Municipal 629.96 – .09 + 1.18 – 15.48

International Fund 1836.74 – 1.95 + 1.77 – 27.19

Science and Technology Fund 3641.06 – 4.15 + 1.87 – 36.37

Short Investment Grade 369.76 – .18 – .07 – 5.14

Short Municipal 187.26 – .04 + .15 – 3.05

US Government 623.93 – .67 – .75 – 14.07

