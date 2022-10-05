Balanced Fund 14241.17 – .36 + 1.47 – 16.72 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2018.01 – .63 – .08 – 17.81 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14241.17 – .36 + 1.47 – 16.72

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2018.01 – .63 – .08 – 17.81

Emerging Markets 321.57 + .25 + 3.03 – 25.77

Equity Income Fund 15789.80 – .31 + 2.43 – 11.47

GNMA 687.99 – .40 – .24 – 11.56

General Municipal Debt 1334.09 + .04 + 1.13 – 13.25

Gold Fund 282.90 – 1.25 + 8.59 – 23.48

High Current Yield 2290.53 – .07 + 1.33 – 12.12

High Yield Municipal 630.37 + .04 + 1.14 – 15.43

International Fund 1903.38 – .76 + 3.82 – 24.55

Science and Technology Fund 3824.64 + .24 + 3.14 – 33.16

Short Investment Grade 370.67 – .17 – .08 – 4.91

Short Municipal 187.26 – .02 + .18 – 3.05

US Government 634.19 – .02 + .10 – 12.66

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.