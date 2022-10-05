HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14241.17 – .36 + 1.47 – 16.72

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2018.01 – .63 – .08 – 17.81

Emerging Markets 321.57 + .25 + 3.03 – 25.77

Equity Income Fund 15789.80 – .31 + 2.43 – 11.47

GNMA 687.99 – .40 – .24 – 11.56

General Municipal Debt 1334.09 + .04 + 1.13 – 13.25

Gold Fund 282.90 – 1.25 + 8.59 – 23.48

High Current Yield 2290.53 – .07 + 1.33 – 12.12

High Yield Municipal 630.37 + .04 + 1.14 – 15.43

International Fund 1903.38 – .76 + 3.82 – 24.55

Science and Technology Fund 3824.64 + .24 + 3.14 – 33.16

Short Investment Grade 370.67 – .17 – .08 – 4.91

Short Municipal 187.26 – .02 + .18 – 3.05

US Government 634.19 – .02 + .10 – 12.66

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Culture of risk management beginning to emerge at the Fiscal Service

IRS awards $1K bonuses to ‘surge team’ employees tackling tax return backlog

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up