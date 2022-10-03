Balanced Fund 14000.36 + 1.72 + 1.07 – 18.13 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2025.67 + 1.24 + .58 – 17.50 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14000.36 + 1.72 + 1.07 – 18.13

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2025.67 + 1.24 + .58 – 17.50

Emerging Markets 312.33 + 1.89 + .45 – 27.91

Equity Income Fund 15378.81 + 2.63 + 1.29 – 13.77

GNMA 687.92 + .71 + 2.01 – 11.57

General Municipal Debt 1323.45 + .26 – .49 – 13.94

Gold Fund 278.15 + 3.51 + 13.49 – 24.77

High Current Yield 2264.31 + .60 + .02 – 13.13

High Yield Municipal 624.25 + .27 – .79 – 16.25

International Fund 1846.95 + 2.33 + 2.53 – 26.78

Science and Technology Fund 3673.57 + 2.78 + 1.78 – 35.80

Short Investment Grade 370.87 + .23 + .24 – 4.85

Short Municipal 186.88 – .05 – .13 – 3.25

US Government 629.83 + .19 + .36 – 13.26

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.