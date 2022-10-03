Balanced Fund 14000.36 + 1.72 + 1.07 – 18.13
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2025.67 + 1.24 + .58 – 17.50
Emerging Markets 312.33 + 1.89 + .45 – 27.91
Equity Income Fund 15378.81 + 2.63 + 1.29 – 13.77
GNMA 687.92 + .71 + 2.01 – 11.57
General Municipal Debt 1323.45 + .26 – .49 – 13.94
Gold Fund 278.15 + 3.51 + 13.49 – 24.77
High Current Yield 2264.31 + .60 + .02 – 13.13
High Yield Municipal 624.25 + .27 – .79 – 16.25
International Fund 1846.95 + 2.33 + 2.53 – 26.78
Science and Technology Fund 3673.57 + 2.78 + 1.78 – 35.80
Short Investment Grade 370.87 + .23 + .24 – 4.85
Short Municipal 186.88 – .05 – .13 – 3.25
US Government 629.83 + .19 + .36 – 13.26
-0-
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.